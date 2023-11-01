One Piece chapter 1097 full summary: The Revolutionary Army is born as Ginny's ultimate fate unwinds

One Piece chapter 1097’s raw scans and full summary were released on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, bringing with them an exciting inside look at the issue’s events. Thanks to both the full summary and raw scans releasing at once, fans can corroborate each of the respective spoiler sources against one another.

What’s particularly interesting about the One Piece chapter 1097 spoilers is the full summary, which reveals some interesting lore about the series’ world and specific characters. Although nothing is official until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the historical accuracy of the series’ spoilers has fans excitedly discussing these revelations in earnest.

One Piece chapter 1097 full summary reveals key info on Sorbet Kingdom, Revolutionary Army, and more

One Piece chapter 1097 continues the Kuma flashback rather than returning to God Valley (Image via Toei Animation)

Per the full summary spoilers, One Piece chapter 1097 begins eight years after the God Valley Incident, still set in the South Blue’s Sorbet Kingdom. Kuma, now 17 years old, has become a pastor and is healing the poor elderly in the country by removing the pain from their bodies with his Paw-Paw Fruit powers. People call this his “Miracle Hand.”

Ginny, now 21 years old, is also seen and is shown to have become a fine young woman. She scolds some elderly people camping inside the church but is shown to be kind when it counts and is very popular with the boys. The citizens of the Sorbet Kingdom are then seen discussing the new King Bekori, whom they call a heartless and cheapskate king who makes even the sick pay tribute to him.

One Piece chapter 1097 then allegedly reveals that Bekori is listening in on their conversations through a wiretap and is blushing, but it’s not clear if this is out of anger or otherwise. Kuma then tells the citizens that he can heal them every week so long as it’s not worse than a light sickness or pain. However, as fans already know, something must be done with the accumulated pain.

One Piece chapter 1097 sees Kuma take on a massive ball of pain as he later asks Zoro to do in exchange for Luffy's life (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuma is then seen with a paw bubble of pain the size of Luffy’s in Thriller Bark. Like Zoro in Thriller Bark, Kuma then takes all the pain in by himself. Ginny is seen crying over this, saying that Kuma does it every week and doesn’t let anyone know about it. Kuma says that it can’t be helped because if nothing is done about the pain, it will simply return to whoever he removed it from.

One Piece chapter 1097’s alleged spoilers then see Kuma say he’s happy since everyone he helped was happy, even if it means he has to temporarily suffer for it. The flashback then jumps five years ahead, with Kuma now 22 years old and Ginny 26. The latter asks the former to marry her, but he refuses, causing her to be furious and begin pressuring him.

Kuma does want them to be happy together but remembers the tragic past of his parents. He doesn’t want to cause Ginny the same pain and suffering. Kuma then changes the subject, telling Ginny about the news of Monkey D. Dragon and his Freedom Army. He talks about how Dragon is cool and must be a hero and shares his dream of heading to sea and saving as many people as he can.

One Piece chapter 1097 spoilers then see the two children who bullied Kuma in the previous issue bringing fish to his and Ginny’s home. Both clearly have a crush on Ginny, with one of their names being revealed as Gyugyu. The chapter then jumps three more years ahead, where it’s said a “big incident” happened.

Kuma, now 25 years old, is seen telling the King’s army to release the people they kidnapped. The kidnappers tell Kuma that the law has changed and that it has been stated that the country’s southern people can be “used” however the government pleases. Kuma gets angry, knowing slavery lies ahead for those captured, and attacks the army with Ursus Shock.

One Piece chapter 1097 then sees King Bekori explain that the Sorbet Kingdom is now divided into a northern and southern part. He claims that the northern part is the true Sorbet Kingdom, while the southern part is for those who can't pay the tribute, whom he calls “hindrances.” Kuma’s church is also in the southern part.

Bekori claims that by doing this, the “true” Sorbet Kingdom will prosper. Kuma, Ginny, and three others (including Gyugyu and the other boy) are seen in a jail cell. Kuma is now wearing his signature hat. Suddenly, Dragon and his Freedom Army arrive, attacking the Kingdom and deposing Bekori. Dragon and Ivankov then find Kuma and co, with the latter telling Kuma to come and change the world with them if he’s still the same person he was back then.

One Piece chapter 1097 then explains Dragon’s Freedom Army, saying it came with the Great Pirate era and the Tragedy of Ohara. It’s said that Dragon and Ivankov were the pillars of the Freedom Army, but with Kuma joining them, it transformed into the globally known Revolutionary Army. Ginny also joined the Revolutionary Army at this time.

However, Dragon still claims they lack funds, wanting his group to help the rebellion faction of a country looking to depose its King(s). He also wants to train new recruits to properly handle weapons and fight. Dragon then allegedly reveals that he was once a Marine, but he found no “justice” in their ranks. Kuma says he will follow Dragon, with the latter telling him he won’t regret it. Kuma is also seen revisiting his Sorbet Kingdom church occasionally.

One Piece chapter 1097 then jumps ahead for the final time to 14 years ago, “in a certain Kingdom,” eight years after Kuma and Ginny join the Revolutionary Army. The latter is now the East Army Commander, shown to be happy since they’ll join Kuma’s squad the next day. However, in Baltigo, it’s reported to Dragon that Ginny was kidnapped due to an “unexpected enemy.” The issue ends here.

