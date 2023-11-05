One Piece fans have underrated Ivankov for far too long (& chapter 1097 proves it)

One Piece chapter 1097 spoilers and raw scans have brought to light the early history of the Revolutionary Army, the infamous archenemy of the World Government. The focus has been on key members like Bartholomew Kuma and Ginny.

Among them, Dragon has truly stolen the show. However, based on the information revealed so far, it is evident that our perception of Emporio Ivankov needs significant reconsideration.

Typically, Eiichiro Oda's humor is a mix of mostly slapstick and situational comedy. He is also known to feature characters with idiosyncrasies that make them quite amusing.

Nonetheless, there are instances when the humor can become somewhat annoying. Such an example would be Sanji's exaggerated nosebleed gag during the Fishman Island arc. In Ivankov's case, his sentimental, boisterous, and eccentric personality and comical appearance may have overshadowed his true strength.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1097 establishes Ivankov as one of the pillars of the Revolutionary Army

Ivankov will be seen in One Piece chapter 1097 (Image via Toei)

The recent revelations in One Piece chapter 1097 have shed new light on the pivotal role of Emporio Ivankov within the Revolutionary Army, debunking the notion that he is merely a subordinate. Currently, Sabo, known as the Flame Emperor, holds the esteemed position of the Revolutionary Army's chief of staff.

This means he is number two in the organization. However, before Sabo's rise, Ivankov used to be Dragon's right-hand man, and their friendship is pretty evident in the series.

One Piece chapter 1097 reveals that Dragon and Ivankov, the leaders of the Revolutionary Army, together orchestrated uprisings in various nations, liberating them from the clutches of the World Government's corruption. The two were also responsible for overthrowing the monarch of Sorbet Kingdom from where they recruited Kuma and Ginny.

Ivankov as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

Ivankov, the Queen of the Kamabakka Kingdom, made his initial appearance in One Piece chapter 537 while confined as a prisoner in Impel Down. He played a crucial role in saving Luffy from the deadly effects of Magellan's poison, orchestrating his escape from Impel Down, and facilitating his journey to Marineford to rescue Ace.

Ivankov's powers are nothing short of remarkable, both in terms of physical strength, agility, and endurance. He is a formidable grandmaster of the martial art Newkama Kenpo.

While his encounter with Magellan ended in defeat, Ivankov was truly a force to reckon with. During the time he spent at Marineford, he had encountered Kuma and stated that he could be a menace since he was presumably stronger.

Ivankov as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

It was revealed that Ivankov was capable of defeating Crocodile, placing him at least on par with the Warlords of the Sea. Ivankov also withstood Admiral Akainu's magma while protecting Luffy during the battle at Marineford.

In addition to his physical prowess, Ivankov possessed some peculiar abilities thanks to the fact that he consumed the Horu Horu no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit. The fruit allowed him to create a variety of special hormones capable of changing anyone's body as per his whims.

This power proves invaluable in enhancing Ivankov's combat capabilities. For instance, Ivankov's signature technique, the Death Wink, is elevated to a fearsome level, known as the Hell Wink, through the manipulation of these hormones.

One Piece chapter 1097 is set to be released on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.