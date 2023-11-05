5 One Piece characters Emporio Ivankov can beat (& 5 he would lose to)

Bartholomew Kuma's long-awaited flashback, which is the main subject of One Piece's recent chapters, also revealed the past of Emporio Ivankov, another prominent member of the Revolutionary Army. Ivankov first appeared in the series 38 years before the present narration, during the God Valley Incident.

Several years later, Ivankov, Kuma, and Monkey D. Dragon founded the Revolutionary Army. At one point, Ivankov was jailed in Impel Down, but he escaped the prison together with Luffy, Crocodile, and the others. During the timeskip, he became Sanji's teacher.

Ivankov can combine his Newkama Kenpo martial art style with the powers of the Horm-Horm Fruit. Despite his comical appearance, he is a Commander-level fighter. This thread will list five One Piece characters Ivankov can beat and five more he would lose against, ranked weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1098.

Five fights that Emporio Ivankov can win as of One Piece chapter 1098

5) Ivankov vs Inazuma

Inazuma (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Inazuma is an accomplished fighter who can use the Snip-Snip Fruit to transform his limbs into scissors that can cut through most materials, including stone and metal. Anything Ivankov cuts with his scissors, he can manipulate as though it were paper.

The deputy commander of the Revolutionary Army's Grand Line force within this sub-group, Inazuma, ranks only below Ivankov. While that implies that Inazuma is a warrior not to be underestimated, it concurrently entails that Ivankov's combat prowess is greater than the former's.

Despite possessing a rather tricky Devil Fruit power, Inazuma should stand no chance against Ivankov, who is his direct superior.

Verdict: Ivankov wins with low difficulty.

4) Ivankov vs Guernica

Guernica (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Characterized by his distinguishing bowler hat, Guernica is a CP0 masked agent. Within the One Piece world's greatest secret agency, the so-called "masked agents" are the strongest fighters, in a class of their own compared to those who don't wear a mask.

Guernica is tough enough to withstand the flames of Kazenbo, as well as a move from Scratchman Apoo's Devil Fruit. Described by the Five Elders as one of their finest agents, Guernica was able to brutally beat X Drake, a Worst Generation Supernova and major SWORD officer.

Unlike stronger CP0 agents, such as Rob Lucci, who might be significantly above Ivankov's paygrade, Guernica doesn't seem to be a prohibitive challenge for the Revolutionary Army member. Thus, Ivankov should be able to overpower Guernica with a certain degree of difficulty.

Verdict: Ivankov wins with average difficulty.

3) Ivankov vs Cracker

Cracker (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One of the three Sweet Commanders of the Big Mom Pirates, during the Whole Cake Island Arc, Cracker was able to give Luffy a hard time, even though the latter eventually overpowered him. Wielding his sword Pretzel, enhanced with Armament Haki, he was able to wound Gear 4 Luffy.

Owing to the Biscuit-Biscuit Fruit, Cracker can create a limitless amount of armor made of an absurdly tough biscuit-like substance. This ability grants him great versatility and a very effective defense.

Just like Ivankov stood no chance against Sakazuki "Akainu" during the Paramount War, Cracker was easily beaten by former Marine Admiral Kuzan "Aokiji". The decisive difference between Ivankov and Cracker might be the former's Hell Wink.

Amping his body with the Horm-Horm Fruit, Ivankov should be able to perform an empowered version of the basic Death Wink, with enough strength to break Cracker's biscuit armors and notably injure him.

Verdict: Ivankov wins with high difficulty.

2) Ivankov vs Morley

Morley (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The commander of the Revolutionary Army's Western group, Morley, is both a giant and a newkama. As the user of the Push-Push Fruit, he can press and mold the ground as if it were clay.

Morley can push clumps of ground on his enemies or move underground to catch them by surprise. He wields a trident, which becomes even more dangerous as he has the typical superhuman strength of the giants.

A testament to Morley's prowess, Doflamingo mentioned him among the Revolutionary Army's key figures. Morley was able to put some pressure on Ryokugyu, although that was mostly because the Admiral couldn't fight at his best inside Mary Geoise.

A fight between Ivankov and Morley would be balanced. Both have great agility and physical strength and can use their Devil Fruits to gain an advantage in combat. As a seemingly more prominent member of the Revolutionary Army, Ivankov should be slightly stronger.

Verdict: Ivankov wins with high difficulty.

1) Ivankov vs Bartholomew Kuma (mindless cyborg)

Kuma as a mindless cyborg (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A former Warlord, Revolutionary Army member, and pirate, Bartholomew Kuma possesses the powers of the Paw-Paw Fruit, which allows him to defend himself by repelling anything he touches with the paw pads on his hands.

Owing to this Devil Fruit, Kuma can repel the air at the speed of light, creating various types of attacks. Using the Paw-Paw Fruit on himself, he can even propel himself at extreme speed. At one point, Kuma allowed Dr. Vegapunk to fully transform him into a mindless Pacifista cyborg.

During the Paramount War, Kuma clashed with his former friend and companion Ivankov. Concerning power and durability, Kuma's cybernetic enhancements give him a massive edge over Ivankov.

However, the latter could flank Kuma, exploiting the fact that he acts like a mindless cyborg. Using the Horm-Horm Fruit, Ivankov could inject a hormone into Kuma, neutralizing him. Still, it would be an extremely difficult fight, as Kuma can withstand most of Ivankov's attacks without suffering much damage.

Verdict: Ivankov wins with extreme difficulty.

Five fights that would see Ivankov defeated as of One Piece chapter 1097

5) Ivankov vs Bartholomew Kuma (prime)

Kuma in his prime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A hypothetical fight between Ivankov and Kuma, with the latter being considered in his prime, would be nothing short of amazing. Based on their portrayal, the two don't seem to be that far in strength, being both depicted as prominent members of the Revolutionary Army.

In his prime, Kuma would have both his cybernetic upgrades as a Pacifista, and his human mind, which means that he would be able to use his Devil Fruit powers in the best possible way, on top of having a body with enhanced durability.

Employing the Paw-Paw Fruit, Kuma could dodge Ivankov's moves as well as counter them with his own, especially considering that this ability allows a skilled user to repel anything. Faced with an opponent with comparable power but much more effective abilities, Ivankov would eventually succumb.

Verdict: Kuma wins with high difficulty.

4) Ivankov vs Magellan

Magellan (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Magellan owns the Venom-Venom Fruit, which allows him to create and control poison. This dreadful power makes him an extremely dangerous individual, whom even Crocodile and Jinbe, two former Warlords, didn't dare to challenge.

Overall, Magellan is stated to be as strong as Shiryu was before joining the Blackbeard Pirates. In the past, the combined might of Magellan and Shiryu granted Impel Down a reputation for being impenetrable and inescapable.

The One Piece manga already showcased how a Ivankov vs Magellan fight would end. Despite his versatile skills, Ivankov was no match for Magellan, who defeated him in a relatively short time and without any particular trouble.

Verdict: Magellan wins with average difficulty.

3) Ivankov vs Rob Lucci (current)

Lucci (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

An exceptional Rokushiki master who can even perform the Rokuogan, during the timeskip Lucci developed his Haki and evolved his Zoan Devil Fruit powers, becoming able to use Awakening. As such, he possesses exceptional speed, physical strength, and endurance.

Having become an elite member of CP0, Lucci had a rematch with Monkey D. Luffy, now one of the Four Emperors. With regards to Armament Haki and physical strength, Lucci was able to clash on par with Gear 5 Luffy, which is an extremely impressive feat.

Lucci also showcased his might by defeating Sentomaru in a flash. Despite his masterful Haki defense, Sentomaru was totally wrecked. While Ivankov can use the Horm-Horm Fruit to alter his body, it doesn't seem feasible for him to become as fast and strong as Lucci.

Even Ivankov's Death Wink and Hell Wink's techniques would be of little use, as Lucci can endure them, given that he withstood much stronger attacks from Gear 5 Luffy. He is also more than fast enough to dodge. With his superior physical power, Lucci would surely overwhelm Ivankov.

Verdict: Lucci wins with low or average difficulty.

2) Ivankov vs Sabo (current)

Sabo (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

The sworn brother of Luffy and Ace, Sabo was saved by Dragon when he was just a child. Over the years, Dragon trained Sabo, making him his right-hand man. After the timeskip, Sabo, now the second-in-command of the Revolutionary Army, seized the Flame-Flame Fruit.

As such, he can now combine those Logia-class fire-manipulating powers with the Dragon Claw Fist, a peculiar martial arts style. Additionally, he is a skilled user of Armament Haki. So far, Sabo has been able to beat Bastille, a seasoned Vice Admiral, and Jesus Burgess, a major member of Blackbeard's crew.

Sabo has been clearly stated to be the second strongest of the Revolutionary Army, which means that, even if Ivankov is rather powerful in his own right, his combat prowess is undoubtedly inferior to Sabo's.

Verdict: Sabo wins with low difficulty.

1) Ivankov vs Monkey D. Dragon

Dragon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Dragon is known as as the "World's Worst Criminal" for being the leader of the Revolutionary Army, the only military force that actively seeks to overthrow the World Government.

Dragon's exact fighting abilities are yet to be revealed, but there's little doubt that he is one of the strongest characters featured in One Piece. The fact that he is part of the very special Monkey D. Family, just like Garp and Luffy, is telling of his potential, just like his status in the Revolutionary Army.

One Piece already showed Ivankov being powerless against Akainu, a top-tier fighter whose might is comparable to Dragon's. Thus, although they are companions and long-time friends, it's pretty clear that Ivankov would stand no chance in a fight against Dragon.

Verdict: Dragon wins with no difficulty.

