One Piece chapter 1109 hints: Luffy breaks out a new move as Vegapunk's message plays on

With the series’ prior issue confirming that there would be no break week for the series before One Piece chapter 1109, fans were incredibly excited to dive right into the release’s spoiler process. Although delayed from its previously established dates due to recent arrests made regarding the leaking of Weekly Shonen Jump manga, it nevertheless continues on, albeit at a slower pace.

Likewise, Monday, February 26, 2024 saw lead series leaker Redon begin posting hints on the issue to his X (formerly Twitter) account, in the form of various GIFs and images. While these hints are sometimes direct, they typically require creative thinking to analyze and pull whatever the intended message is from each post. Unfortunately, One Piece chapter 1109’s hints mostly fall into the latter category.

Nevertheless, there is still some information that can be gleaned on the upcoming issue from these hints, which seem to tease One Piece chapter 1109 as a jam-packed issue. It also appears that Luffy will debut a new move, seemingly related to his Awakening and the powers it offers him, as Dr. Vegapunk’s message to the world plays on.

One Piece chapter 1109 hints difficult to decipher, but set up exciting issue

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1109 was posted on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 10:21 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). The hint features a GIF of several seatbelts being buckled, pulling from the movie The Boss Baby: Family Business. While a simple hint, its meaning is nevertheless clear; fans should buckle up and get ready for an incredibly exciting and unbelievable issue.

The second hint was posted on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 6:25AM EST. This hint features a GIF of a hi-hat drum being hit by a drummer during a performance. While likely irrelevant, the description of the GIF suggests that the specific shot used is from the live performance of a band called Koyo.

While much less direct and clear than the first hint for One Piece chapter 1109, one likely meaning of this clue can be interpreted as Dr. Vegapunk’s message “playing on.” This could in turn suggest that Saint Saturn, Admiral Kizaru, or one of the other Marines on the island does something which they believe will stop Dr. Vegapunk’s message, but doesn’t.

The third hint was posted at 8:04AM EST on Tuesday, February 27, and very simply features a fidget spinner being briefly twirled and stopped in someone’s hand. While this could be interpreted in many ways, one possible meaning could be that Luffy debuts a new move in his one-on-two against Saint Saturn and Kizaru.

This assessment of the third hint is further supported by the fourth and final hint for One Piece chapter 1109 as of this article’s writing. This hint features a GIF of Edward Elric from the Fullmetal Alchemist anime franchise, seeing him use his alchemy to transmute the ground in the area surrounding him.

One key connection that can be made here is that the aspect of Luffy’s Awakening which mimics the powers given to Paramecia-type Awakenings requires him to touch the ground. Combined with the prior hint, it seems that Luffy will turn the ground and his surroundings to rubber before debuting a new move against his two foes.

