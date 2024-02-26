One Piece chapter 1109: Major spoilers to expect

Following the harrowing events of the previous issue, fans were incredibly excited to learn that One Piece chapter 1109’s official release would not be interrupted by a planned break week. Fan reaction here is incredibly understandable, considering that the “truth” of the series’ world is being teased for a reveal with the playing of Dr. Vegapunk’s apparent death message.

Unfortunately, spoilers for One Piece chapter 1109 likely won’t be available until well into the release week for the issue, meaning fans still have some time to wait for these leaks to begin. However, the upcoming leaks should at least be very reliable coming from the typical sources, given how accurate these sources have proven to be in the past.

Furthermore, there are likely some exciting and engaging aspects of One Piece chapter 1109 which fans can count on being in the issue even without the help of leaks and spoilers. Unsurprisingly, these largely focus on Dr. Vegapunk’s message, as well as Monkey D. Luffy’s imminent fight against both Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

One Piece chapter 1109 likely to open with Dr. Vegapunk’s message before shifting perspective

Without a doubt, One Piece chapter 1109 will open with a continued focus on Dr. Vegapunk’s message. Fans will likely be taken to various spots on Egghead Island and around the world, confirming that the Marine scientist’s dying farewell is indeed being heard globally. Fans can expect the shots of the series’ world at large to include familiar characters, such as Imu and the other Gorosei, Shanks, and other significant individuals.

While fans will get an extended look at Dr. Vegapunk’s message, they’ll likely only hear the setup of the information he’s going to share rather than the information itself. For example, if he’s revealing an aspect of the truth of the Void Century, fans will likely see this said, but will not learn what the actual truth is itself.

However, if One Piece chapter 1109 reveals the “truth” Dr. Vegapunk is referencing to be much less significant than this, fans can expect to hear the entire reveal before the Egghead arc ends. That being said, as of this article’s writing, fans predominantly agree that Dr. Vegapunk will likely share information which pertains to some of the series’ biggest and most central mysteries.

After this focus, the issue should briefly check in with various groups on Egghead Island, like the Marine Vice Admirals and the various Straw Hat squads scattered across the island. This will likely end on a shift in perspective to Luffy versus Saint Saturn and Admiral Kizaru, where the latter pair will be infuriated at Dr. Vegapunk’s dying actions.

They’ll likely begin attacking Luffy as a result in a desperate attempt to demolish Egghead Island and stop whatever machine is causing the broadcast of Dr. Vegapunk’s final words. However, they’re unlikely to prove successful here, with One Piece chapter 1109 set to at least show Luffy holding his own against the pair.

The issue will likely end with the two beginning to get an advantage and get some offense in, only to be interrupted by the arrival and attacks of Dorry and Brogy. This should set up Luffy’s rescue, which will in turn begin the descent of the Egghead arc’s narrative and see the Straw Hats and the surviving Vegapunks escape the island.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.