Where was Netflix's One Piece shot? Filming locations explored

One Piece is a highly anticipated and brand new fantasy adventure series that makes its debut exclusively on Netflix this Thursday, August 31, 2023. The upcoming series is a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's highly celebrated ongoing 1997 Japanese manga series with the same title. Steven Maeda and Matt Owens have acted as developers of the eight-episode series.

One Piece chronicles the epic story of the Straw Hat Pirates, who explore the deadly lands, oceans, and beyond, to find a fabled treasure that is expected to make Monkey D. Luffy, the captain "King of the Pirates".

Reportedly, One Piece was shot all across Spain, South Africa, and Mexico. The shooting began on January 31, 2022, and went on till July 10, 2022.

From South Africa to Spain, the shooting locations of Netflix's One Piece explored

1) Canary Islands, Spain

Expand Tweet

Spain, situated on the Iberian Peninsula of Europe, is a country that has a total of 17 regions that are autonomous and filled with diverse cultures and geographical elements. The country also consists of the Prado Museum and a number of Royal Palaces.

Famously known as the Canaries, Spain's Canary Islands is the place for an autonomous Spanish community and is a rugged volcanic island that is well-known worldwide for its sand beaches, which are black and white. The Canary Islands was also one of the most crucial filming locations for One Piece.

It seems like the production company of the series properly utilized the place's picturesque marinas, gorgeous beaches and rugged volcanoes to shoot several significant sequences of the Netflix show.

These wonderful elements of nature in Spain acted as the fitting backdrop for filming several exterior scenes in the new adventure action series.

2) Cape Town, South Africa

The majority of Netflix's One Piece's shooting took place in Cape Town, which is the oldest city and the legislative capital of South Africa. The entire cast and crew of the show set up camp all over the Cape Town Film Studios in Cape Town's Film City Boulevard.

All facilities of the film studio were utilized to shoot an array of several important sequences in the series. The production company used a total of three pirate ships from the film studios of Cape Town to capture the sequences set on the ships in the series.

3) Xcaret, Quintana Roo, México

Some of the vital scenes of the Netflix series One Piece were shot at Xcaret in Quintana Roo, which is a Mexican state. The place is surrounded by the U.S. on the north, Belize, Guatemala and the Caribbean Sea on the southeast, the Gulf of Mexico on the east and the Pacific Ocean on the west.

Most parts of the series were captured in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Some of the additional parts of the movie were also filmed in Quintana Roo, which is located in the Yucatán Peninsula's eastern part. Some major parts of the show are shot on location in Xcaret.

The cast list for the series includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Morgan Davies as Koby, among other cast members.

Don't forget to watch One Piece, which arrives on August 31, 2023, on Netflix.