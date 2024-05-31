One Piece teases why Imu wants Vivi in chapter 1116 spoilers

In the world of One Piece, many puzzles surround Imu, a secretive figure whose aims and background remain largely hidden. However, Chapter 1116 provides a crucial clue about Imu's interests and plans, notably concerning Nefertari Vivi, a vital character in the series.
In Chapter 1116, raw scans reveal Imu's fascination with a portrait of Nefertari Lili in the flower room. This intriguing development has led fans to speculate about the reasons behind Imu's fixation with Vivi. The striking similarity between Vivi and Lili seems to be a pivotal clue in unraveling the layers of Imu's cryptic desires.
One Piece: Exploring why Imu wants Nefertari Vivi
The raw scans of One Piece Chapter 1116 have sparked much speculation among fans regarding Imu's motives for wanting Vivi. In these scans, Imu is seen intensely gazing at a portrait of Nefertari Lili in the flower room, drawing a direct parallel to Vivi's striking resemblance to Lili.
This visual cue suggests that Imu's interest in Vivi is not coincidental but rather deeply rooted in the history and legacy of the Nefertari family. The fact that Imu, a mysterious and seemingly all-powerful figure within the World Government, fixates on Lili's portrait suggests a profound connection or grudge against her lineage.
One idea suggests that Imu's interest in Vivi might come from a romantic attachment to Lili. Imu's long look at the picture could show an unfulfilled love or a wish that has lasted over time. If Imu had romantic feelings for Lili, Vivi's likeness to her ancestor could be stirring up those old emotions. This might make Imu want to find Vivi to rekindle a lost love or find peace.
Another idea is that Imu's fixation comes from wanting revenge. Lili's choice to reject being a celestial dragon and stay in Alabasta might have been seen as a betrayal by Imu or the wider celestial dragon society. Imu's desire for Vivi could then be interpreted as a way to get back at Lili's bloodline, punishing her descendants for her perceived disobedience. This vendetta could explain the intensity of Imu's gaze and the lengths they might go to capture Vivi.
One Piece: Who is Nefertari Vivi?
Nefertari Vivi, the princess of the Alabasta Kingdom, is a beloved character in One Piece known for her courage, compassion, and dedication to her people. Introduced as an undercover agent working with the Straw Hat Pirates to thwart the plans of the villainous Baroque Works, Vivi quickly became an integral part of the crew, earning their trust and admiration.
Her role in the Alabasta arc is crucial, as she works tirelessly to save her kingdom from the tyrannical rule of Crocodile and the Baroque Works organization.
Vivi's background is steeped in the rich history of the Nefertari family, one of the 20 families that founded the World Government. Unlike the other families who became celestial dragons, the Nefertari family chose to remain in Alabasta, maintaining a closer connection to their subjects. This decision set them apart and imbued them with a unique legacy, which Vivi continues to uphold through her actions and values.
Final thoughts
Chapter 1116 of One Piece offers a tantalizing glimpse into the enigmatic motivations of Imu, particularly concerning Nefertari Vivi. The revelation of Imu's fascination with a portrait of Nefertari Lili hints at a deep and complex connection between these characters. Whether Imu's interest in Vivi stems from love, revenge, or a quest for knowledge, it is clear that Vivi's resemblance to Lili plays a crucial role in this unfolding mystery.
Related links:
- Joy Boy's title of One Piece's first pirate could have been Imu's propaganda
- One Piece's finally explain Nefertari D. Lili's message, and it makes perfect sense
- One Piece's latest reveal all but confirms connection to the lost kingdom of Atlantis