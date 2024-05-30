Joy Boy's title of One Piece's first pirate could have been Imu's propaganda

In the One Piece world, Joy Boy hails from the Void Century, a period shrouded in mystery that plays a pivotal role in the narrative. According to Dr. Vegapunk, Joy Boy is the first character to take to the seas. However, this perception may be a carefully crafted illusion, a product of historical manipulation done by the Imu, the one who pulls the strings behind the scenes of the World Government.
A recent theory proposes that Joy Boy's title as the first pirate was a deliberate move made by Imu and the World Government. This strategic portrayal aimed to antagonize Joy Boy and his allies, painting them as lawless criminals.
By depicting them in such a light, the World Government sought to justify their own rule and suppress the true history of the world, effectively concealing the genuine narrative from the masses.
The evolving meaning of piracy in the One Piece world
It's crucial to grasp the complex meaning of piracy in One Piece. In the early days, piracy wasn't just about plunder and violence. The terms "Peace Mains" and "Morganeers" reveal its nuanced nature.
"Peace Mains" embraced adventure and freedom, often opposing the ruthless "Morganeers." This suggests piracy encompassed diverse motivations beyond just wealth and power.
The "Peace Mains" were akin to explorers, driven by curiosity and challenging the status quo, not just accumulating riches. This difference implies piracy wasn't solely defined by acts of plunder, but by a range of behaviors and inspirations.
One Piece: The mystery of the Buccaneers
Another intriguing aspect is the Buccaneers, branded as criminals by the World Government for siding with Joyboy.
The theory suggests these Buccaneers had unique abilities or traits, setting them apart from typical pirates. Maybe they could separate personalities or create alter egos, like the mysterious powers of Kuma and Blackbeard.
The theory proposes the Buccaneers' affinity for strong emotions and unwavering will triggered their extraordinary abilities, echoing Vegapunk's "power of love" description.
This could explain Blackbeard's unusual abilities, like wielding multiple Devil Fruits, and the deep bond between Kuma and Bonney.
One Piece: The Ancient Kingdom and the World Government's Propaganda
The theory suggests that the Buccaneers may have been key folks of the ancient kingdom. The Poneglyphs and the odd writing on them lend weight to the idea that this country, perhaps called "Romance Dawn," had close links to the Buccaneers and their symbols, like the paw mark.
The World Government's systematic erasing of the past records and the making of a new world order hints at a deliberate attempt to rewrite the tale surrounding the role of Joyboy and the Buccaneers.
By calling them all "pirates," the world rulers were able to solidify their own legitimacy and portray the opposing forces as foes of justice. In truth, however, the lines between "piracy" and "exploration" may have been much more blurred.
Final thoughts
The idea that Joyboy was called the first pirate is likely a result of propaganda spread by Imu. This suggests that the nature of piracy in the One Piece world is complex and often misrepresented.
By looking deeper into the history and changing meanings of sea exploration, this theory challenges what we think we know about One Piece. It encourages readers to question the stories told by those in power. As the series continues, this interesting theory may reveal the real purpose of Joyboy and the hidden past of the ancient kingdom.
