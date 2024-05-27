The worlds of One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen are filled with amazing abilities that shape their respective storylines. In One Piece, these abilities come from Devil Fruits, which give the eater a variety of powers, from controlling elements to transforming into animals. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen features Cursed Techniques, supernatural abilities used by sorcerers to combat Cursed Spirits, often with incredible and creative effects.
While these two series come from different genres – One Piece being a grand pirate adventure and Jujutsu Kaisen a dark fantasy focused on exorcism – their fantastical abilities invite fascinating comparisons. Both showcase unique powers crucial to their worlds' battles and character growth. Devil Fruits and Cursed Techniques significantly influence the user's fighting style, personal development, and role within their story's universe.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen series.
From Goro Goro no Mi to Bari Bari no Mi: Here are 10 One Piece Devil Fruits similar to Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Techniques
1) Goro Goro no Mi and Cursed Technique: Mythical Beast Amber
The Goro Goro no Mi, eaten by Enel, grants the power to create, control, and become electricity. This versatile and immensely destructive ability allows for high-speed movement and devastating attacks.
In Jujutsu Kaisen, Kashimo's innate technique Mythical Beast Amber makes him the physical manifestation of lightning. Although he can use electricity to amplify his physical attacks and also through his Nyoi staff, his innate technique is the most powerful and destructive. This form is also self-destructive, which makes it Kashimo's last resort attack.
Thus, although both Enel and Kashimo use powers having electric properties, the latter's powers at his strongest come at the price of his life. Enel's Devil Fruit powers are only weak against rubber or Busoshoku Haki.
2) Ope Ope no Mi and Cursed Technique: Spatial Transference
In One Piece, the Ope Ope no Mi, wielded by Trafalgar D. Water Law, is known as the Ultimate Devil Fruit. It gives Law amazing surgical abilities within a designated area, called a Room. In this space, Law can perform incredible feats. He can teleport objects or people, dismember targets without harming them, and perform complex medical procedures.
Ui Ui's Spatial Transference allows him to teleport himself and others to locations or near people he has marked by concealing everyone using a sheet. He can travel large distances through his technique, like when he fled to Kuala Lumpur with Mei Mei. His technique allows him to swap the souls of his targets without changing the shape of their bodies, but only after getting the person's permission.
3) Hie Hie no Mi and Cursed Technique: Frost Calm
The Hie Hie no Mi, consumed by Admiral Aokiji (Kuzan), allows him to create, control, and transform into ice. With this power, Aokiji can freeze vast areas, enemies, and even stop tidal waves in their tracks. This ability also gives him immunity from the greatest weakness of Devil Fruits, the sea. Aokiji is one of the few in the series who can use their powers to travel over the sea.
In Jujutsu Kaisen, the Frost Calm technique is wielded by Uraume. It involves using ice to combat enemies. Both abilities exhibit control over ice, freezing opponents and altering the environment to the user's advantage.
4) Zushi Zushi no Mi and Cursed Technique: Antigravity System
Admiral Fujitora's Devil Fruit allows him to use and manipulate gravity at different intensities. Fujitora activates the powers of Zushi Zushi no Mi using his sword and directs the gravitational force with its slashes. He can also reverse the effects of gravity to make a barrier and lift people or objects. Fujitora also uses the Devil Fruit powers to summon meteorites to attack his opponents.
It was revealed through Kenjaku that Kaori Itadori, Yuji's mother, had an innate technique named the Antigravity System. He uses it in his fight against Yuki and Choso and manages to defeat them both. By using reversal, the user can control the gravitational force around them. However, the range and abilities are limited or probably unexplored as compared to the Zushi Zushi no Mi from One Piece.
5) Kage Kage no Mi and Cursed Technique: Ten Shadows
Former Warlord Moria wielded the powers of Kage Kage no Mi, which earned him the title of Ruler of Shadows in One Piece. He can use the Devil Fruit powers to control the shadows of himself and others. He can summon a giant silhouette of his own shadow, Doppleman, and can swap positions with it at will. Moria can also steal a person's shadow putting them into a coma, and infusing the stolen shadow with a corpse to create a zombie.
Megumi's Ten Shadows technique in Jujutsu Kaisen is an ability passed down exclusively within the Zenin clan. As the name suggests, the user can summon ten shikigamis who possess different powers and abilities. However, to use a shikigami, the user must first summon and defeat them. The strongest shinigami is the Divine General Mahoraga, who has never been defeated by anyone in the Zenin clan.
The Ten Shadows technique allows its users to move things within the shadows, including themselves. This ability makes it great for any ambush or stealth missions.
6) Soru Soru no Mi and Cursed Technique: Idle Transfiguration
The Soru Soru no Mi, wielded by Charlotte Linlin (Big Mom), grants her the power to manipulate souls. She can extract souls and insert them into objects or living beings, creating animated entities called Homies that serve her.
In Jujutsu Kaisen, Mahito's Idle Transfiguration allows him to reshape the soul of the target he touches and distort their body accordingly. This ability comes with a variety of uses and Mahito could also use it to heal any physical damage. The distorted humans are called Transfigured Humans and can be used to fight against opponents. Though they are not as strong, they create a diversion for Mahito to touch his opponent to distort their souls.
7) Nikyu Nikyu no Mi and Cursed Technique: Boogie Woogie
In One Piece, Bartholomew Kuma consumed the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, a Devil Fruit that grants him the ability to repel anything he touches with his paw pads, including objects, attacks, and even abstract concepts like pain. This repelling power enables him to teleport and unleash devastating offensive maneuvers.
Aoi Todo's Cursed Technique, Boogie Woogie, allows him to switch places with anything or anyone he claps his hands at. Both abilities offer unparalleled control over positioning and movement during battle.
8) Mera Mera no Mi and Cursed Technique: Divine Flame
First used by Ace and then by Sabo, Mera Mera no Mi lets its user control flames at will. Ace was notorious for destroying many ships and cities in One Piece using this Devil Fruit's powers. The Fruit allowed different applications of the flame abilities, even letting the user transform body parts into flame. This power also won Ace his famous nickname as the Fire Fist.
Sukuna's Divine Flame is a highly destructive long-range attack that manifests in the form of a flame arrow. It is activated by chanting "Open" and its power far surpasses even Jogo's, who primarily used pyrokinetic abilities. The different variations of the Mera Mera no Mi like Higan, Jujika, and Shinka: Shiranui were similar in their functionality to Sukuna's Divine Flame.
9) Magu Magu no Mi and Cursed Technique: Disaster Flames
The Magu Magu no Mi, wielded by Fleet Admiral Sakazuki in One Piece, grants the user the ability to generate and control magma. This power allows him to wield magma on his fists and create variations of attacks using the same.
In Jujutsu Kaisen, Jogo's Disaster Flames involves manipulating cursed energy to produce and control powerful flames that can cause widespread destruction. Both techniques revolve around controlling hazardous substances to overwhelm and defeat opponents.
10) Wara Wara no Mi and Cursed Technique: Straw Doll Technique
Basil Hawkins in One Piece uses the powers of the Wara Wara no Mi that allows its users to generate large amounts of straw and manipulate them to their will. Hawkins uses the Devil Fruit to create straw dolls that are linked to specific people. These dolls act as a defensive measure by allowing the damage to be redirected to the person linked to it, leaving Hawkins unscathed.
Nobara Kugisaki's innate technique allows her to use straw dolls, a hammer, and nails to target and damage her opponents. She uses Resonance to transfer cursed energy to the dolls and deal damage to the linked target from any distance. This ability can also be used on severed body parts.
Nobara and Hawkins use their voodoo-like abilities to fight against their opponents. Although their applications differ in some aspects, the nature of their powers remains largely similar.
Final thoughts
The creative abilities shown in One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen display the boundless imagination of their creators. Both series offer distinct powers in their worlds that often work in similar ways and have a big impact. The Devil Fruits in One Piece and the Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen show how anime and manga can tell exciting stories using amazing abilities that fascinate and inspire viewers.
By comparing these two sets of powers, we can appreciate the depth and variety of creativity that enrich the worlds of One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. These powers allow the stories to explore unique themes, character development, and world-building in captivating ways.
