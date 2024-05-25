Imu could be keeping a part of One Piece's Void Century in a void of his own

The Void Century is a crucial but mysterious part of the One Piece story. It covers a hundred-year period that has been carefully removed from all records. This forgotte­n era is very important to understanding the­ overall story, but its details are ke­pt secret.

One of the­ few people who knows about the­ Void Century is Saint Imu, the powerful figure­ who seems to be in charge­ of the World Government. The­re is an interesting ide­a that Imu might be keeping part of the­ Void Century's history in a special dimension that only Imu can control. This "void" allows Imu to hide­ the ancient truths from eve­ryone else.

One Piece: Imu's Connection to the Void Century

Saint Imu (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu is a mysterious character who commands even the highest authorities of the World Government. He is one of the few characters in One Piece who likely has comprehensive knowledge of the Void Century.

The theory that Imu has preserved the Ancient Kingdom in a separate dimension stems from the notion that he possesses powers far beyond what has been revealed. The concept of a void, or an emptiness where time stands still, aligns with the idea that the true history of the Void Century has been meticulously hidden away.

One Piece: The concept of void

Imu may have been preserving the Giant Straw Hat in his dimension (Image via Shueisha)

In the context of One Piece, this void can be interpreted as a space where time does not flow and where the remnants of the past can be preserved indefinitely. The Japanese word "mu," which signifies nothingness, adds another layer of meaning, suggesting that Imu's very name is linked to this concept of an empty, timeless space.

Considering the Void Century was almost entirely erased from history, it is plausible that Imu did not destroy the Ancient Kingdom but instead hid it in a void dimension. This dimension, unlike the physical world, would be a place where the passage of time is irrelevant, allowing the ancient structures, texts, and perhaps even inhabitants to remain intact and unchanged.

Hints and signs of ancient preserved locations in One Piece

Ancient Wano as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oda has sprinkled numerous hints throughout One Piece that support the idea of hidden dimensions and preserved ancient locations.

Enel's discovery of an ancient city on Vearth, which lies underground, is a significant example. Similarly, Nico Robin, Kozuki Sukiyaki, and Trafalgar Law's journey to Ancient Wano involves descending into the depths to uncover hidden truths. These instances suggest a pattern where the most important and ancient secrets are not destroyed but hidden away in places that are difficult to access.

The idea of hidden dimensions is further supported by characters with spatial abilities, such as Brûlée's Mirror World and Blueno's Door Door Fruit, which allow access to alternate dimensions. These abilities demonstrate that the concept of alternate spaces exists within the anime's universe, making it plausible that Imu could have a similar, albeit more powerful, ability.

One Piece: The Symbolism of the Dragon and Warship Island

Cover page of the filler arc of the series (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the earliest filler episodes in the anime series features an ancient dragon seeking Warship Island, where it can die and be reborn. This dragon's journey to an island that rises every thousand years to a hidden location under the island draws a symbolic parallel to the idea of the Ancient Kingdom being preserved in a void.

The marines chasing the dragon believe its bones grant immortality, a concept that resonates with the idea of Imu, who might be seeking immortality or eternal preservation through his control of the void dimension.

One Piece: Imu's abilities may be similar to Obito's Kamui in Naruto

Obito Uchiha using his Kamui in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Imu's possible ability to control a void dimension can be likened to Uchiha Obito's Kamui in the Naruto series. There he had created a separate space where time and the physical world do not operate normally. This void dimension would serve as a perfect hiding place for the remnants of the Ancient Kingdom, allowing Imu to keep this part of history as a preserved memory or keepsake.

Imu's name itself contains "mu," which means nothingness in Japanese, adding another layer of symbolic connection to the void. This potential ability to create and control a void dimension aligns with his mysterious and seemingly omnipotent presence within the anime's world.

Final thoughts

Saint Imu sits on the Empty Throne (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory that Imu is keeping a part of the Void Century in a void of his own is a compelling one. It is supported by numerous hints and narrative choices made by Eiichiro Oda throughout the series. By examining the symbolism of voids, the significance of hidden ancient locations, and the abilities of characters who can manipulate space, fans can piece together a plausible explanation for how the secrets of the Void Century have been preserved.

Imu's potential to control a void dimension not only explains the meticulous erasure of the Void Century but also adds depth to his character and the overarching plot. This theory encourages fans to look at the world of One Piece from different perspectives, questioning the motives and abilities of its most mysterious figures and uncovering the hidden layers of its rich, intricate history.

