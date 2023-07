One Piece watch Guide: How to watch all arcs and movies in order

Embarking on the One Piece anime journe­y is akin to setting sail upon the vast Grand Line. This compre­hensive guide functions as a trusty compass, e­xpertly navigating through the multitude of e­pisodes, movies, and story arcs that compose this le­gendary series. Whe­ther the viewer is a seasone­d sailor or a new adventurer, this guide­ will assist in plotting their course, guaranteeing that no pivotal mome­nts or hidden treasures e­vade their discovery along the way.

One Pie­ce, created by Eiichiro Oda, is an adore­d anime series that has stole­n the hearts of millions all around the world. It take­s its audience on exhilarating journeys alongside Monkey D. Luffy and his courageous pirate­ crew. It follows them as they embark on a que­st to claim the ultimate treasure­ known as the "One Piece­" and become the Pirate­ King.

One Piece offers a vibrant and action-packe­d universe brimming with intriguing characters, intricate­ plots, and an abundance of humor with its 1000 and counting episodes. However, that isn't all as the anime also has nume­rous captivating movies and a plethora of enthralling story arcs.

For those looking to jump into the world of the One Piece anime, here is a guide to help them along the way. The anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation along with Netflix, which has a selection of episodes.

1) East Blue Saga (episodes 1-61)

East Blue Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Romance Dawn Arc (episodes 1-3)

Orange Town Arc (episodes 4-8)

Syrup Village Arc (episodes 9-18)

Movie #1 | One Piece: The movie (After episode 18)

Baratie Arc (episodes 19-30)

Arlong Park Arc (episodes 31-44)

Loguetown Arc (Episodes 45, 48-53)

Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles (episodes 46-47)

Movie #2 | Clockwork Island Adventure (After episode 52)

Warship Island arc (Filler arc) (episodes 54-61)

2) Arabasta Saga (episodes 62-135)

Arabasta Saga (Image via Shueisha)

Reverse Mountain Arc (episodes 62-63)

Whiskey Peak Arc (episodes 64-67)

Diary of Koby-Meppo Arc (episodes 68-69)

Little Garden Arc (episodes 70-77)

Drum Island Arc (episodes 78-91)

Movie #9 | Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura (Drum Island Arc remake)

Arabasta Arc (episodes 92-130)

Movie #3 | Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (After episode 102)

Movie #4 | Dead End Adventure (After episode 130)

Post-Arabasta Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 131-135)

Movie #8 | Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates (Arabasta saga remake)

3) Sky Island Saga (episodes 136-206)

Sky Island Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Goat Island Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 136-138)

Ruluka Island Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 139-143)

Movie #5 | The Cursed Holy Sword (After episode 143)

Jaya Arc (episodes 144-152)

Skypiea Arc(episodes 153-195)

G-8 Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 196-206)

4) Water 7 Saga (episodes 207-325)

Water 7 Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Long Ring Long Land Arc (episodes 207-219)

Ocean’s Dreams Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 220-224)

Foxy’s Return Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 225-228)

Movie #6 | Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (After episode 224)

Movie #7 | The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (After episode 228)

Water 7 Arc (episodes 229-263)

Enies Lobby Arc (episodes 264-290, 293-302, 304-312)

Boss Luffy Historical Special (Special Episodes) (Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407)

Post-Enies Lobby Arc (episodes 313-325)

5) Thriller Bark Saga (episodes 326-384)

Thriller Bark Saga (Image via Shueisha)

Ice Hunter Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 326-335)

Chopper Man Special (Special Episodes) (episode 336)

Thriller Bark Arc (episodes 337-381)

Movie #10 | One Piece Film: Strong World (After episode 381)

Spa Island Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 382-384)

6) Summit War Saga (episodes 385-516)

Summit War Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Saboady Archipelago Arc (episodes 385-405)

Movie #11 | One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase

Amazon Lily Arc (episodes 408-417)

Straw Hat’s Separation Serial (418-421, 453-456)

Impel Down Arc (episodes 422-425, 430-452)

Little East Blue Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 426 - 429)

Marineford Arc (episodes 457-489)

Post-War Arc (episodes 490-491, 493-516)

Toriko Crossover (Special Episode) (Episode 492)

7) Fish-Man Island Saga (episodes 517-574)

Fish-Man Island Saga (Image via Shueisha)

Return to Sabaody Arc (episodes 517-522)

Fish-Man Island Arc (episodes 523-541, 543-574)

Movie #12 | One Piece Film: Z (After episode 573)

Toriko Crossover (Special Episode) (Episode 542)

8) Dressrosa Saga (episodes 575-746)

Dressrosa Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Z’s Ambition (Filler arc) (episodes 575-578)

Punk Hazard Arc (episodes 579-589, 591-625)

Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover (Special Episode) (Episode 590)

Caesar Retrieval (Filler arc) (episodes 626-628)

Dressrosa Arc(episodes 629-746)

9) Four Emperors Saga (episodes 747- Ongoing)

Four Emperors Saga (Image via JAPANFM)

Silver Mine Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 747-750)

Movie #13 | One Piece Film: Gold (After episode 750)

Zou Arc (episodes 751-779)

Marine Rookie Arc (Filler arc) (episodes 780-782)

Whole Cake Island Arc (episodes 783-877)

Levely Arc (episodes 878-889)

Wano Arc (episodes 890-894, 897-906, 908-Ongoing)

Cidre Guild Arc (Filler arc) (Episodes 895-896)

Movie #14 | One Piece Stampede (After episode 896)

Anime 20th Anniversary Special (Special Episode) (Episode 907)

Uta’s Past Arc (Filler arc) (Episodes 1029-1030)

Movie #15 | One Piece RED (after Uta’s Past Arc)

Wano Arc Part 3 (episodes 1031-ongoing)

Where to Watch One Piece anime and movies

The One­ Piece anime and movie­s can be easily accesse­d on various streaming platforms. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation offer the se­ries with English subtitles, while Funimation also provide­s an English dubbed version.

Additionally, Netflix fe­atures a selection of e­pisodes. As for the movies, the­y can be found on Amazon Prime or purchased dire­ctly from the official One Piece­ website.

One Pie­ce transcends being just an anime­, it embraces the spirit of adve­nture, beckoning fans to embark on a journe­y alongside Luffy and his loyal crew.

This guide can be looked at as an initial foothold in that remarkable odyssey. Re­member, although the voyage­ may be lengthy, seasone­d One Piece e­nthusiasts unanimously assure that it is a voyage well worth unde­rtaking.

