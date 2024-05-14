Yamato's One Piece cover story could set up Blackbeard Pirates' next move

The world of One Piece is rich and complex, with fascinating stories and memorable characters. One intriguing aspect is the "cover story," which follows characters not in the main storyline. One such cove­r story tracks Yamato, Kaido's son. Yamato is exploring Wano Country's various regions on a journey.

As Yamato travels, many fans believe that his experiences could lead to the Blackbeard Pirates' next big move. The Blackbeard Pirates are one of the most powerful and mysterious enemies in the se­ries. The theory looks at how it could position the Blackbeard Pirates for their next clash with the Straw Hat Pirates and a new conflict in Wano.

One Piece: Yamato's Pilgrimage through Wano

Yamato sets out on a journey to travel across Wano (Image via Shueisha)

Yamato's travels across Wano's regions in the One Piece world may shape the next actions of the Blackbeard Pirates. On this journey, Yamato will explore significant places and meet characters pivotal to One Piece's narrative.

The first stop is the Flower Capital, Wano's former prosperous power center. Here, Yamato will likely witness the city's restoration and its inhabitants' newly found freedom after Kurozumi Shogunate oppression. This regained normalcy may evoke nostalgia and appreciation for Yamato's homeland.

Yamato would journey to Ebisu Town in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

Yamato's pilgrimage will likely continue through Ebisu Town, deeply impacted by Smile fruit experiences. Yamato may pay respects to Yasuie's memory, the selfless samurai who sacrificed himself for Wano's people. This act of reverence could deepen Yamato's connection to the land and its inhabitants, solidifying his commitment to the country's well-being.

From Ebisu Town, Yamato's journey leads to the Kibi region, including Okobore and Bakura Towns. These locations hold significant memories for the Straw Hat Pirates, like Luffy's encounters with Holdem and sumo wrestling competitions. Yamato may retrace these steps, perhaps engaging in sumo matches to connect with local traditions and culture.

Luffy had traveled to Kuri to save Tama (Image via Shueisha)

Yamato's journey will take him to Kuri, the land once led by the Kozuki family. There, he may visit the ruins of Oden's castle, a reminder of the past sacrifices made by the former leader. Yamato might also encounter remnants of the Beast Pirates, like Jack and his followers, who likely took advantage of the powe­r shift after the Onigashima raid.

The pilgrimage will continue to Hakumai, where Yamato will visit the shrine of Enma, the legendary sword once wielded by Ode­n. This sacred site may reve­al insights into Yasuie's connection to the Shimotsuki family and clues about Enma's significance in the overall story.

Ringo as shown in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Finally, Yamato will journey to Ringo, where he will pay respects at the northern cemetery, a solemn place holding the graves of important figures from Wano's history. It is here that Yamato may sense a disturbance, a sign of the Blackbeard Pirates' impending arrival.

One Piece: Blackbeard's Infiltration and the Stage for the Return to Wano

Blackbeard aka Marshal D. Teach (Image via Toei Animation)

When Yamato finishes exploring Wano's different areas, he may come back to the Flower Capital with a renewed purpose and a deeper knowledge of the land he swore to protect. However, his triumphant return may get overshadowed by the startling find that the Blackbeard Pirates have somehow sneaked into Wano, bypassing the country's heavily fortified borders.

This discove­ry will shock Wano, as the Blackbeard Pirates' presence poses a grave danger to the fragile peace established after the Onigashima raid. Recognizing the situation's gravity, Yamato will likely try confronting the invaders but quickly realize he is outmatched by the formidable Blackbeard Pirates.

Yamato is the son of Kaido (Image via Toei Animation)

With this urgent threat looming, Yamato must hurry back to the Flower Capital and warn Momo, the young shogun leading Wano in this turbulent time. The stage will be set for the "encore" of the Kabuki play theme, as the Straw Hat Pirates and allies must mobilize again to defend Wano and stop the Blackbeard Pirates from obtaining the legendary weapon Pluton, rumored to be hidden in the country.

Final thoughts

Yamato meets Luffy for the first time (Image via Toei Animation)

Yamato's goal to explore Wano will lead to new paths in the One Piece story. He will travel through Wano's many areas and meet people crucial to the tale. This journe­y will strengthen Yamato's bond with the land he vowed to protect. It will also set the­ stage for the Blackbeard Pirates' next move.

The Blackbeard Pirates may unexpectedly enter Wano to find the legendary weapon Pluton. This will ce­rtainly cause a new, urgent clash involving the­ Straw Hats and allies. With this scene se­t, the "encore" of the­ Kabuki play theme promises an exciting, high-stakes battle that will shape One Piece's future.