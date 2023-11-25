Who is Yasuie in One Piece? Zoro's anime original farewell, explained

Last week’s One Piece episode was an anime-original one, which, according to many manga readers, was a masterclass on how to introduce anime-original material. Those who read the original manga’s Wano arc praised the decision to use the episode to implement wrap-ups to certain plot points and spend more time on certain interactions.

One such aspect of the recent One Piece episode, which was lauded in this regard, was Roronoa Zoro’s visiting of two graves, one of which belonged to none other than Shimotsuki Yasuie. Also known as Tonoyasu or just Yasu, Yasuie was a member of the Shimotsuki Family who lived in Ebisu Town and was also the adoptive father of Toko.

However, given the length of One Piece’s Wano arc, many fans found themselves unable to remember who Yasuie was or why Zoro decided to visit his grave. This is somewhat understandable, considering Yasuie truly made a significant impact as a character only in the opening and midway points of the Wano arc.

One Piece’s Shimotsuki Yasuie an understated MVP of the Wano arc and the Onigashima Raid

Who is Yasuie? Explained

Shimotsuki Yasuie is a character in One Piece first introduced during the Wano arc. When the Kozuki Family ruled over Wano, Yasuie was the daimyo of Hakumai and had taken in Kurozumi Orochi as a servant during this time. Yasuie also allowed Kozuki Oden to stay at his residence after he was exiled from the Flower Capital.

When Kaido and Orochi took over Wano, he was one of the four daimyo who refused to submit to them and fought. However, Yasuie was the only known survivor, forcing him to take on the name Tonoyasu and go into hiding in Ebisu Town. This is where he met and adopted Toko, ultimately deciding to eat a failed SMILE Fruit once Toko had unintentionally done so out of hunger.

At some point after, Toko was sold to the Flower Capital, and from there, she sent back money to him. He used this money to support the people of Ebisu Town. This set up Yasuie’s first introduction in One Piece, where he met Roronoa Zoro and decided to accompany the man solely based on a positive feeling about him. This feeling was vindicated when Zoro won a lot of money gambling and took out members of the Kyoshiro family.

Yasuie then invited Zoro back to Ebisu Town, introducing him to the people living there and explaining how they were all forced to eat SMILE Fruits to not go hungry. This infuriated Zoro and served as one of his central personal motivations in toppling Kaido and Orochi’s regime. However, shortly thereafter, Yasuie was arrested after committing robberies in the Flower Capital.

This transpired during the time when the Kozuki Family’s secret message about the Onigashima Raid was being spread around. Having been sentenced to death anyway, Yasuie decided to lie and say that he had made up the secret message as a childish prank. One Piece’s Wano arc then saw Yasuie curse Orochi and promote the return of the Kozuki Family before being shot to death by Orochi’s soldiers as Zoro watched in horror.

In the moments after his death, Zoro fought alongside Sanji and Franky to save Toko and retrieve Yasuie’s body. After the Onigashima Raid, as seen in the recent anime-original episode, Yasuie was buried in Kuri, where Zoro visited his grave to say his goodbyes to his first ally in Wano.

