One Piece's Mother Flame reveal may lead to the Void Century's truth, and a hidden detail teases it

The Void Century is a shadowy period in the One Piece world's history that remains largely shrouded in mystery. The events that occurred during this period have fueled endless speculation and theories. As the story unfolds, Oda gradually unveils intriguing clues and revelations about this enigmatic era, further piquing the curiosity of devoted readers.
One recent and significant development that has reignited the fandom's fervor is the unveiling of the Mother Flame in chapter 1114, a momentous event that has opened the door to a flood of fresh theories and conjectures about the Void Century's secrets.
The significance of number 108 in One Piece
The link between the Mother Flame and the Void Century is made stronger by the writing on the chamber. The name S-108 suggests it has a deep meaning beyond anyone's expectations. It's possible that Oda, the creator of One Piece, put this detail to hint at a bigger connection between the Mother Flame and the secrets of the Void Century.
The "S-108" code on the Mother Flame chamber reveals the significance of number 108, which holds deep meaning in many old traditions, like Hinduism and Vedic teachings.
In Hinduism, 108 is seen as a special, lucky number. It comes from 12 and 9 – two vital numbers. Prayer bead necklaces have 108 beads, plus one for the "guru bead." These necklaces help count mantras and focus during meditation.
108 also links to the Sun, Moon, and Earth's connection. The average distances of the Sun and Moon are about 108 times their diameters from Earth. This fact led to many rituals throughout history using the number.
According to a theory by X user @writingpanini, the Mother Flame may unlock the secrets of the Void Century. The number 1 in 108 may suggest that the truth of the world will be revealed soon, including the secrets of the Void Century. Next, 0 suggests information about the Void Century. 8 may point to the infinite energy source that Dr. Vegapunk has been longing for.
To sum up, maybe the truth about the world and the Void Century is hidden in the Mother Flame or the chamber. Also, the number 108 being linked to wholeness and how celestial bodies are connected could mean the Mother Flame is linked to the broader cosmic parts of the One Piece universe.
It's possible the true nature and purpose of the Mother Flame goes beyond the current story and may hold answers to big questions about the world's origins and the characters' fates.
One Piece: The Mother Flame and the Void Century
The Mother Flame may have been a key power force during the Void Century. The true nature and origins of the Mother Flame may hold clues to unraveling the mysteries surrounding the Void Century's lost events and secrets.
Controlling or utilizing the former was likely crucial for the Ancient Kingdom that existed back then. Perhaps an ancient relic, device, or location linked to the Mother Flame holds the key to unlocking the secrets of the lost records.
Final thoughts
The latest One Piece chapter, chapter 1114, showed fans the first look at the Mother Flame. The number 108 connected to this flame has deep meanings in Hindu and Vedic traditions. This suggests that the author, Eiichiro Oda, purposefully included this detail to hint at a bigger link between the Mother Flame and the mysteries of the Void Century.
Fans are now eager to learn more about this intriguing new power source. They speculate it could unlock the long-hidden truth about the Void Century as the story progresses. Fans are also excited to see what new revelations lie ahead regarding the true nature and purpose of the Mother Flame.
