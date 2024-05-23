One Piece chapter 1115 raw scans: Joy Boy's silhouette debuts as Gorosei get a Conqueror's Haki user

One Piece chapter 1115 raw scans were expected to give an exciting early look at the upcoming issue’s artwork, hopefully revealing additional details about the issue which text spoilers didn’t. Excitingly, fans got their wish in the form of a Joy Boy silhouette, marking the first time the character has been seen in any official capacity in the series thus far.

One Piece chapter 1115 raw scans also gave focus to the various members of the Gorosei present on Egghead Island, revealing Saint Marcus Mars as a Conqueror’s Haki user in the process. Likewise, this is incredibly exciting, as it suggests that even more members of the Gorosei can use Conqueror’s Haki beyond the already confirmed Mars and Saint Topman Warcury.

One Piece chapter 1115 raw scans show off the Gorosei’s new moves in full glory

One Piece chapter 1115 raw scans begin with the cover story, which features a smiling Yamato waiting as Kozuki Hiyori and Otoko pack him a bento box. Focus then shifts to Wano in the present, where Momonosuke, Kine’mon, Shinobu, Otama, and others are seen listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s message. Focus then shifts to a Marine prison, where Demaro Black and his crew are now hilariously impersonating the Kidd Pirates instead of the Straw Hats.

Focus then shifts back to Egghead Island, where the various Marines on and around the island are seen reacting to Dr. Vegapunk’s continuing words. Dorry, Brogy, and Luffy are then briefly seen running away from Warcury, while the aforementioned Mares is seen using Conqueror’s Haki to knock out several Transponder Snails all at once.

One Piece chapter 1115 raw scans then shift to Zou, where Zunesha, Carrot, Wanda, Shishilian, and others are seen listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s words. As this is shown, a brief panel showing Joy Boy's silhouette in a Gear 5-like form fighting what appears to be several kings is shown. What’s left of the Foxy Pirates are also briefly seen listening to the message, as focus returns once again to Egghead Island. Stussy and Edison are speaking as Kaku listens and Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is shown still smashing Transponder Snails in the Mother Flame room.

Focus shifts briefly to Zoro and Jinbe, who are likely being revealed as soon arriving at Nami’s group and the Thousand Sunny. Focus shifts briefly to Nami’s group as well before returning to Edison and Stussy for a few more lines of dialogue. Kaku is shown as intrigued by what’s being said before focus shifts to Jewelry Bonney’s group. Gorosei member Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro is seen growing angry at the current situation, breaking free of his restraints likewise.

One Piece chapter 1115 raw scans see him swing his sword at Bonney, but she avoids it thanks to Franky’s intervention. Dr. Vegapunk continues speaking as shots of Zunesha and the ancient robot are seen, while Nusjuro jumps high up into the sky. Upon reaching the Labo-Phase’s level, he slices the cloud supporting it in half horizontally with a single massive stroke. This frees the Cipher Pol agents and the Seraphim, causing them to fall to the ground.

A shot of Shimotsuki Village is seen briefly, with Koushiro listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s words as children are seen training. The issue then shows a shot of a city on the seafloor, one which is seemingly more advanced than anything in the series’ contemporary world, as Dr. Vegapunk continues. The Revolutionary Army members are seen absolutely floored by what Dr. Vegapunk is saying, with Sabo also seeming almost furiously inquisitive as well.

One Piece chapter 1115 raw scans then reach the final page of the issue, which opens with panels of Mars, Saturn, and Warcury before showing Dr. Vegapunk. Focus then shifts to the Flower Room in Mariejois, where a silhouetted Imu is seen playing with butterflies. The issue ends with a closeup of Imu’s face, still silhouetted except for his eyes, as Dr. Vegapunk’s message continues.

