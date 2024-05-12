One Piece Chapter 1115: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1115 is set to release on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the incredible reveal regarding Joy Boy and Sun God Nika to close out the last issue, fans are understandably more anxious than ever to see the series return to serialization.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1115 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article's writing, if nothing else.

One Piece Chapter 1115 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1115 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, May 27, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece Chapter 1115 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, May 27, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Monday, May 27, 2024

One Piece Chapter 1115 where to read

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1114 recap

One Piece Chapter 1114 began with shots of Marines at Marineford reacting to Dr. Vegapunk’s claim of an imminent flood, including a very stoic and silent Fleet Admiral Akainu. Additional reactions were shown before focus returned to Egghead Island, where the Gorosei decided to kill every living thing they could sense. Dr. Vegapunk then predicted the earthquakes and floods which happened earlier that day in the video, which he recorded prior, earning listeners’ trust.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn then swept Nami’s group aside, with everyone but Robin and Chopper being tossed off the cloud. Robin saved all of them with her Devil Fruit powers while Saturn scurried past them, entered the room where the Mother Flame was, and began smashing every Transponder Snail he could see. As this happened, Dr. Vegapunk explained his first sin was flying too close to the sun with respect to his dream of giving the world infinite energy.

Focus then briefly shifted to Mariejois, where Imu’s silhouette was seen silently listening as Dr. Vegapunk began discussing the Void Century. He also alluded to his main motivations for his actions being to continue the Oharan legacy of research into the Void Century. He then revealed that Joy Boy was a person from the Void Century who had powers like Sun God Nika. The issue ended with Joy Boy being called the first pirate as a scene of Gear 5 Luffy was shown.

One Piece Chapter 1115 what to expect (speculative)

Following the incredible closing reveal of the previous release, One Piece Chapter 1115 will likely begin with Dr. Vegapunk further elaborating on this information. Likewise, fans can expect to learn more about both Joy Boy and the kingdom he lived in throughout the next issue, since these seem to be the main focus of Dr. Vegapunk’s Void Century research.

Chapter 1115 should also show readers what the Gorosei are thinking as Dr. Vegapunk’s message plays on. While seemingly unimportant, their reactions could foreshadow significant developments to come throughout the Final Saga, the end of the Egghead arc, and the upcoming Elbaf arc.

