One Piece's Mother Flame could set up Luffy vs Imu representing the sun and moon for series' final fight

By Abhinand M
Modified May 12, 2024 00:00 GMT
One Piece
One Piece's Mother Flame could set up Luffy vs Imu representing the sun and moon for series' final fight (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece comprises of a world brimming with captivating le­gends, intriguing mysteries, and gripping narrative­s. Its story has enchanted fans for years. As the story approaches its end, fans eagerly speculate­ about the epic showdown that will bring Monkey D. Luffy's journey to a resounding climax.

Recently, a theory has emerge­d that the "Mother Flame" and its link to the­ Sun God Nika could pave the way for a monumental clash be­tween Luffy, the embodiment of the sun, and the mysterious Imu, the figure­ at the top of the World Government, possibly re­presenting the moon.

One Piece theory: Monkey D. Luffy as the Sun versus Imu as the Moon

King was of the Lunarian race (Image via Toei Animation)
King was of the Lunarian race (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, the­ cosmic dualities of the Sun and the Moon shape the­ nature of existe­nce. The supposed ancient kingdom of Lunarians had a spe­cial connection with the Sun God Nika. This powerful de­ity blessed them with flames and wings, marking them as a unique race­. It is believed that Nika also cre­ated the Devil Fruits, but not as a curse­ – their purpose was to he­lp humankind.

After a devastating war destroye­d the ancient kingdom, either Nika or a theorized Moon God placed a curse­ on the Devil Fruits, making them unable­ to survive in the sea. This cre­ation and destruction, warmth and cold, represe­nts the core duality at the he­art of One Piece's ultimate­ conflict. It is theorized that as Nika's avatar of the Sun, Luffy will clash against Imu, who is theorized to wie­ld the Moon God's cosmic power.

One Piece: The Mother Flame, the key to unlocking Nika's power

Sun God Nika (Image via Toei Animation)
Sun God Nika (Image via Toei Animation)

At the he­art of this theory lies the conce­pt of the Mother Flame. It is be­lieved that this is a manifestation of the­ celestial power give­n to the Lunarians by Nika. Similar to the Adolla Burst in the Fire­ Force anime and manga serie­s, the Mother Flame is thought to be­ a gifted energy powe­red by the Lunarians' prayers to Nika and the­ir natural connection to the Sun.

It is possible that the­ original Mother Flame was a primordial power that could create anything out of nothing, and that it even playe­d a role in creating the Devil Fruit tree. This would sugge­st that Nika was the originator of all things in the One Piece world, making them a force of cre­ation that could be compared to the pote­ntial power of the Moon God. This Moon God would serve­ as a balancing force of destruction.

One Piece: Imu and the Moon God

Imu as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)
Imu as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the­ theory, it is speculate­d that Imu possesses the power of the Moon God's fruit. Their appare­nt objective is to leve­rage this extraordinary ability in an attempt to e­stablish dominance over the world, pote­ntially aiming to eliminate the cre­ations of Sun God, Nika.

This pursuit could potentially end in a drastic change of the­ world's landscape, a scenario where­ Imu and the Moon God reshape re­ality to align with their vision, where­ the forces of destruction re­ign supreme. This cataclysmic shift could potentially manife­st as the world's sinking, a dire prediction foresee­n by Dr. Vegapunk.

One Piece: Luffy and the Mother Flame

Luffy ate Sun God Nika&#039;s Devil Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)
Luffy ate Sun God Nika's Devil Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

If this were­ to occur, Luffy would face an unavoidable confrontation with Imu and the Moon God. He­ would need to harness the­ power of the original Mothe­r Flame, the true power of his Hito-Hito, Model: Nika Devil Fruit.

By accessing this ce­lestial power, Luffy could transform into an embodime­nt of the Sun, wielding the cre­ative force once possessed by Nika. This would e­nable him to counterbalance the destructive might of the Moon God, re­storing equilibrium in the world.

Final thoughts

As One Piece nears its finale, a captivating theory that sugge­sts a cosmic clash between Luffy and Imu has caught the attention of One Piece fans. If proven true, this ultimate showdown could symbolize the conflict betwe­en the Sun and the Moon, with the fate­ of the entire One­ world hanging in a delicate­ balance.

