One Piece's Mother Flame could set up Luffy vs Imu representing the sun and moon for series' final fight

One Piece comprises of a world brimming with captivating legends, intriguing mysteries, and gripping narratives. Its story has enchanted fans for years. As the story approaches its end, fans eagerly speculate about the epic showdown that will bring Monkey D. Luffy's journey to a resounding climax.
Recently, a theory has emerged that the "Mother Flame" and its link to the Sun God Nika could pave the way for a monumental clash between Luffy, the embodiment of the sun, and the mysterious Imu, the figure at the top of the World Government, possibly representing the moon.
One Piece theory: Monkey D. Luffy as the Sun versus Imu as the Moon
In One Piece, the cosmic dualities of the Sun and the Moon shape the nature of existence. The supposed ancient kingdom of Lunarians had a special connection with the Sun God Nika. This powerful deity blessed them with flames and wings, marking them as a unique race. It is believed that Nika also created the Devil Fruits, but not as a curse – their purpose was to help humankind.
After a devastating war destroyed the ancient kingdom, either Nika or a theorized Moon God placed a curse on the Devil Fruits, making them unable to survive in the sea. This creation and destruction, warmth and cold, represents the core duality at the heart of One Piece's ultimate conflict. It is theorized that as Nika's avatar of the Sun, Luffy will clash against Imu, who is theorized to wield the Moon God's cosmic power.
One Piece: The Mother Flame, the key to unlocking Nika's power
At the heart of this theory lies the concept of the Mother Flame. It is believed that this is a manifestation of the celestial power given to the Lunarians by Nika. Similar to the Adolla Burst in the Fire Force anime and manga series, the Mother Flame is thought to be a gifted energy powered by the Lunarians' prayers to Nika and their natural connection to the Sun.
It is possible that the original Mother Flame was a primordial power that could create anything out of nothing, and that it even played a role in creating the Devil Fruit tree. This would suggest that Nika was the originator of all things in the One Piece world, making them a force of creation that could be compared to the potential power of the Moon God. This Moon God would serve as a balancing force of destruction.
One Piece: Imu and the Moon God
Following the theory, it is speculated that Imu possesses the power of the Moon God's fruit. Their apparent objective is to leverage this extraordinary ability in an attempt to establish dominance over the world, potentially aiming to eliminate the creations of Sun God, Nika.
This pursuit could potentially end in a drastic change of the world's landscape, a scenario where Imu and the Moon God reshape reality to align with their vision, where the forces of destruction reign supreme. This cataclysmic shift could potentially manifest as the world's sinking, a dire prediction foreseen by Dr. Vegapunk.
One Piece: Luffy and the Mother Flame
If this were to occur, Luffy would face an unavoidable confrontation with Imu and the Moon God. He would need to harness the power of the original Mother Flame, the true power of his Hito-Hito, Model: Nika Devil Fruit.
By accessing this celestial power, Luffy could transform into an embodiment of the Sun, wielding the creative force once possessed by Nika. This would enable him to counterbalance the destructive might of the Moon God, restoring equilibrium in the world.
Final thoughts
As One Piece nears its finale, a captivating theory that suggests a cosmic clash between Luffy and Imu has caught the attention of One Piece fans. If proven true, this ultimate showdown could symbolize the conflict between the Sun and the Moon, with the fate of the entire One world hanging in a delicate balance.