Blackbeard may be a member of One Piece's most exclusive club (& this theory proves it)

Marshall D. Teach, also known as Blackbeard, is a mysterious character in One Piece. There are many theories about his strange body and the idea that he may have three hearts, which lets him bypass the usual rules for Devil Fruit users.
One theory, in particular, examines the links between Blackbeard's physical traits, wordplay in Japanese for symbols of hippos and hearts, and curtains. It also draws interesting comparisons to other characters in the One Piece world.
Some think wordplay or symbolism in Japanese relating to hippos, hearts, and curtains provide clues. This theory explores these connections and parallels for insights into this peculiar character, which further establishes his connection to One Piece's most exclusive club, the D. family.
One Piece: Exploring the cause of Blackbeard's unique body
Blackbeard has long puzzled people with his unusual physical traits. Many characters have commented on his strange nature since his debut. Marco has noted something "odd" about his physique. On the other hand, Shanks and Buggy have mentioned that he never seemed to sleep. Even Luffy and Zoro's meetings have hinted at a mystery, referring to Blackbeard as "they." More mystery has been added recently when Saturn referred to Blackbeard's special lineage.
Blackbeard is believed to have a rare trait, allowing him to eat multiple Devil Fruits, something that isn't possible in the One Piece world. The leading idea is that he has three hearts, giving a special reason for why he survives this. References to hippos, kokoro, and curtains may give clues to Blackbeard's mysterious character.
One Piece: Blackbeard's connections to hippos, kokoro, and curtains
This theory draws comparisons between Blackbeard and the hippopotamus, symbolized by his animal representation and shown on the cover of chapter 996 next to a hippo.
Hippos, known for their three-chambered stomachs, become a symbolic portrayal of Blackbeard's speculated three hearts. The wordplay in Japanese, specifically in Blackbeard's bounty of 3,996,000,000, further supports this theory, breaking down to "san kokoro," which means three hearts.
Curtains, a reccurring symbol of mysteriousness and concealed realities in the One Piece series, relate to the setting where Blackbeard stole the abilities of the Gura Gura no Mi.
Draping a gigantic cloth over Whitebeard functions as a metaphor for hiding and uncovering Blackbeard's freshly obtained powers. This relationship between curtains and mysteriousness matches Blackbeard's hidden history, implying undisclosed truths.
One Piece: The connection to Kokoro
Kokoro, who served as the secretary for Tom in Water 7, takes on important significance in this theory. Beyond just what her name "Kokoro" means, which translates to "heart" in Japanese, her gills spark curiosity about whether she may have more than one heart.
Within this anime world, fish-men and merfolk are known for their amplified strengths, and Kokoro's unusual feature raises questions about her heart structure. Connecting Kokoro to Blackbeard strengthens the theory as both characters relate to the idea of multiple hearts.
This theory explores the possibility that Blackbeard acquired his extra hearts through a surgical procedure aided by the former user of the Ope Ope no Mi Devil Fruit. This Devil Fruit's power to perform miraculous surgeries beyond normal medical practices lines up with the idea of Blackbeard undergoing a transformative operation to receive multiple hearts.
The mention in chapter 765 of a doctor curing illnesses through extraordinary operations provides credence to this speculation, indicating a precedent for such transformative medical procedures within this world.
Blackbeard's sisters facing their demise and his promise to carry their hearts with him lends further motivation for why he possesses multiple hearts. Comparisons between Law and Blackbeard, both having lost loved ones, contribute an intriguing part to this idea, implying a mutual past between the two figures.
One Piece: Blackbeard's lineage
This theory presents the idea of Blackbeard's ancestry, proposing a link between his parents, similar to Portgas D. Ace. Ace's parents, Gol D. Roger and Portgas D. Rouge, both came from the D. family lineage. Ace chose to use his mother's surname.
In the same way, it can be hypothesized that Blackbeard's father was Rocks D. Xebec and his mother's name, which remains unknown, came from the Marshall family. Therefore, Blackbeard took his mother's name and became Marshall D. Teach.
Final thoughts
In One Piece, fan theories about characters like Blackbeard bring an additional aspect of excitement. The theory that Blackbeard may have three hearts, as seen through links to hippos, kokoro, and curtains, provides an unusual view into his mysterious nature.
Comparisons with other characters, such as Kokoro and Law, plus the possible tie to a surgical process involving the Ope Ope no Mi deepen this theory. As the story continues, followers eagerly await Blackbeard's secrets being disclosed and answers to the puzzles surrounding his puzzling character.