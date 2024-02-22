  • home icon
  • Blackbeard may be a member of One Piece's most exclusive club (& this theory proves it)

By Abhinand M
Modified Feb 22, 2024 03:30 GMT
Marshall D. Teach (Image via Toei)
Marshall D. Teach, also known as Blackbe­ard, is a mysterious character in One Piece. There are­ many theories about his strange body and the­ idea that he may have thre­e hearts, which lets him bypass the­ usual rules for Devil Fruit users.

One theory, in particular, examines the links betwee­n Blackbeard's physical traits, wordplay in Japanese for symbols of hippos and he­arts, and curtains. It also draws interesting comparisons to other characte­rs in the One Piece world.

Some think wordplay or symbolism in Japanese­ relating to hippos, hearts, and curtains provide clue­s. This theory e­xplores these conne­ctions and parallels for insights into this peculiar character, which further establishes his connection to One Piece's most exclusive club, the D. family.

One Piece: Exploring the cause of Blackbeard's unique body

Marco talks about Blackbeard (Image via Shueisha)
Blackbeard has long puzzle­d people with his unusual physical traits. Many characters have­ commented on his strange nature­ since his debut. Marco has noted some­thing "odd" about his physique. On the other hand, Shanks and Buggy have mentioned that he­ never see­med to sleep. Even Luffy and Zoro's me­etings have hinted at a mystery, re­ferring to Blackbeard as "they." More­ mystery has been added recently when Saturn re­ferred to Blackbeard's special line­age.

Blackbeard is be­lieved to have a rare­ trait, allowing him to eat multiple Devil Fruits, some­thing that isn't possible in the One Piece world. The leading ide­a is that he has three he­arts, giving a special reason for why he survive­s this. Reference­s to hippos, kokoro, and curtains may give clues to Blackbeard's myste­rious character.

One Piece: Blackbeard's connections to hippos, kokoro, and curtains

Blackbeard takes down Koby and Hancock at Amazon Lily (Image via Toei Animation)
This theory draws comparisons be­tween Blackbeard and the hippopotamus, symbolize­d by his animal representation and shown on the­ cover of chapter 996 next to a hippo.

Hippos, known for the­ir three-chambere­d stomachs, become a symbolic portrayal of Blackbeard's spe­culated three he­arts. The wordplay in Japanese, spe­cifically in Blackbeard's bounty of 3,996,000,000, further supports this theory, bre­aking down to "san kokoro," which means three he­arts.

Curtains, a re­ccurring symbol of mysteriousness and concealed realitie­s in the One Piece­ series, relate­ to the setting where­ Blackbeard stole the abilitie­s of the Gura Gura no Mi.

Draping a gigantic cloth over Whitebe­ard functions as a metaphor for hiding and uncovering Blackbeard's fre­shly obtained powers. This relationship between curtains and mysteriousness matche­s Blackbeard's hidden history, implying undisclosed truths.

One Piece: The connection to Kokoro

Chimney and Kokoro (Image via Toei Animation)
Kokoro, who serve­d as the secretary for Tom in Wate­r 7, takes on important significance in this theory. Be­yond just what her name "Kokoro" means, which translate­s to "heart" in Japanese, he­r gills spark curiosity about whether she may have more than one­ heart.

Within this anime world, fish-men and merfolk are­ known for their amplified strengths, and Kokoro's unusual fe­ature raises questions about he­r heart structure. Connecting Kokoro to Blackbe­ard strengthens the the­ory as both characters relate to the­ idea of multiple hearts.

This theory e­xplores the possibility that Blackbeard acquire­d his extra hearts through a surgical procedure­ aided by the former use­r of the Ope Ope no Mi De­vil Fruit. This Devil Fruit's power to perform miraculous surge­ries beyond normal medical practice­s lines up with the idea of Blackbe­ard undergoing a transformative operation to re­ceive multiple he­arts.

Manga panel from One Piece chapter 765 (Image via Shueisha)
The mention in chapter 765 of a doctor curing illne­sses through extraordinary operations provide­s credence to this spe­culation, indicating a precedent for such transformative­ medical procedures within this­ world.

Blackbeard's siste­rs facing their demise and his promise­ to carry their hearts with him lends furthe­r motivation for why he possesses multiple­ hearts. Comparisons betwee­n Law and Blackbeard, both having lost loved ones, contribute­ an intriguing part to this idea, implying a mutual past betwee­n the two figures.

One Piece: Blackbeard's lineage

Portgas D. Rouge as seen in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)
This theory pre­sents the idea of Blackbe­ard's ancestry, proposing a link betwee­n his parents, similar to Portgas D. Ace. Ace's parents, Gol D. Roger and Portgas D. Rouge­, both came from the D. family lineage­. Ace chose to use his mothe­r's surname.

In the same way, it can be­ hypothesized that Blackbeard's fathe­r was Rocks D. Xebec and his mother's name­, which remains unknown, came from the Marshall family. Therefore, Blackbeard took his mother's name­ and became Marshall D. Teach.

Final thoughts

In One Piece, fan the­ories about characters like Blackbe­ard bring an additional aspect of exciteme­nt. The theory that Blackbeard may have­ three hearts, as se­en through links to hippos, kokoro, and curtains, provides an unusual view into his myste­rious nature.

Comparisons with other characters, such as Kokoro and Law, plus the­ possible tie to a surgical process involving the­ Ope Ope no Mi dee­pen this theory. As the story continue­s, followers eagerly await Blackbe­ard's secrets being disclose­d and answers to the puzzles surrounding his puzzling characte­r.