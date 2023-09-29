5 One Piece Devil Fruits that would make daily life a breeze (& 5 that would make it harder than it already is)

In One Piece, the mystical treasures known as Devil Fruits grant incredible powers to those who possess them. These fruits have the potential to revolutionize daily life, offering abilities such as elemental manipulation or supernatural strength.
This article will uncover five One Piece Devil Fruits that would make everyday existence significantly easier. However, it is essential to remember that not all powers are a blessing.
Therefore, we will also discover five fruits that would bring more hardship into an already tumultuous and unpredictable world.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.
Bara Bara no Mi, Ope Ope no Mi, and three other One Piece devil fruits that would make daily life a breeze
1) Fuku Fuku no Mi
The Fuku Fuku no Mi is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit eaten by Kin'emon, a samurai from Wano Country. Just imagining them lets him conjure clothing and gear from leaves or stones.
Kin'emon employs this power in battles, crafting armor that deflects powerful attacks and clever disguises that aid his escape. Daily, he fashions warm clothes for chilly days, valuable tools for tasks, and stylish attire to impress.
This versatile fruit simplifies combat and everyday tasks, making it a valuable asset for Kin'emon and a fascinating addition to the One Piece world.
2) Ope Ope no Mi
The Ope Ope no Mi is unique among One Piece Devil Fruits. Eaten by Trafalgar D. Water Law, Possessing this fruit gives the user the extraordinary ability to manipulate objects, people, and even themselves within a specified spherical area. Its versatility and power make it highly advantageous in combat situations and various day-to-day activities.
To illustrate, individuals with this ability have the power to effortlessly rearrange furniture, tidy their living space, and even prepare meals. Repairing broken items or crafting new ones becomes a breeze with their extraordinary abilities.
Furthermore, they possess the incredible capability to conduct surgery on themselves or others without making any incisions, which proves invaluable in urgent medical scenarios.
3) Horo Horo no Mi
The Horo Horo no Mi, also among One Piece Devil Fruits, is a type of Paramecia Devil Fruit that allows users to create and manipulate ghosts. Consumed by Perona, this power has various practical applications in daily life.
For example, users could summon ghosts for tasks such as cleaning, cooking, running errands, and even providing protection. Additionally, they could utilize these spectral helpers for espionage or cause detrimental emotions in their adversaries.
4) Bara Bara no Mi
The Bara Bara no Mi is one of the creative One Piece Devil Fruits; it is a type of Paramecia Devil Fruit that grants the user the ability to separate their body into multiple pieces and manipulate them at will.
This power also provides immunity against slashing attacks. Buggy unintentionally consumed the fruit, resulting in his possession of these unique abilities.
The Bara Bara no Mi has a broad range of applications, including defensive maneuvers, offensive strikes, travel assistance, and even performing illusory feats. Additionally, it proves helpful in everyday tasks like carrying multiple items simultaneously, reaching inaccessible objects, completing cleaning or repair work from a distance, as well as entertaining and astonishing others with magic tricks.
5) Hana Hana no Mi
The Hana Hana no Mi is a versatile one among other One Piece Devil Fruits; It is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that grants the user the ability to sprout any part of their body on any surface. Nico Robin, who consumed it, utilizes this power in various ways. She can use it to attack enemies, defend herself, explore ancient ruins, and perform multiple tasks.
The Hana Hana no Mi can also enhance daily tasks in numerous ways. For instance, Robin can sprout hands from the kitchen counter, making cooking more efficient. She can also generate arms from the ground to assist with lifting heavy objects or extending appendages from walls to reach inaccessible areas during cleaning.
Additionally, she can utilize her powers for activities like writing, typing, or playing musical instruments without relying on her limbs.
Sube Sube no Mi, Noro Noro no Mi, and three other One Piece Devil Fruits that would make life harder than it already is
1) Jake Jake no Mi
The Jake no Mi, also known as the Jacket-Jacket Fruit, is one of the powerful One Piece Devil Fruits eaten by Kelly Funk, allowing the user to transform into a jacket and be worn by others, controlling their body. This can be useful in battle but makes life hard for the user.
For example, the user may have difficulty controlling the body of the person they are wearing, which can lead to accidents or injuries. They may also be forced to wear a jacket that is uncomfortable or unflattering.
Additionally, the user may be unable to wear a jacket if the person they are wearing is too large or small, or they may be trapped in a jacket if the person they are wearing is attacked or killed.
2) Sube Sube no Mi
The Sube Sube no Mi, also known as the Slip-Slip Fruit, is quite different than other One Piece Devil Fruits; it allows the user to become as slippery as oil. Alvida ate it.
The Sube Sube no Mi's ability to make the user's body as slippery as oil can make everyday life difficult. The user is constantly slipping and falling, even on flat ground. They are also tough to hold on to, making it difficult to perform everyday tasks.
Additionally, the user's slippery body makes them vulnerable to attacks, as opponents can easily slide around them and strike from behind. Overall, the Sube Sube no Mi is one of the One Piece Devil Fruits with pros and cons, but its drawbacks can make everyday life difficult for the user.
3) Noro Noro no Mi
The Noro Noro no Mi, one of the bothersome One Piece Devil Fruits, allows the user to emit Noroma Photons from their hands, which slows down the movements of anything they touch. Foxy ate it.
The Noro Noro no Mi Devil Fruit power can be incredibly challenging for everyday users. Its ability to slow down the movements of anything it touches extends to the user's movements, objects, and other people. Foxy's power to slow down opponents would make even the simplest tasks drag on endlessly, turning daily life into a never-ending waiting game.
This presents difficulties in performing simple tasks like eating, drinking, and using tools. Moreover, the user must exercise caution when utilizing their powers in wet environments since water can disrupt their abilities.
4) Bane Bane no Mi
The Bane Bane no Mi, also known as the Spring-Spring Fruit, is among the One Piece Devil Fruits that allow users to transform their body parts into springs. Bellamy ate it.
Having the power to transform body parts into springs, the Bane Bane no Mi offers unique capabilities but also presents challenges in daily life. The user's transformed body parts can be fragile and harder to handle, often causing noise. If not cautious, the user is susceptible to injuries.
5) Suke Suke no Mi
The Suke Suke no Mi, also known as the Clear-Clear Fruit, is a unique one among other One Piece Devil Fruits that allows users to turn themselves and anything they touch invisible. Absalom ate it.
The Suke Suke no Mi, with its power to make the user and everything they touch invisible, can pose challenges in daily life. The ability to lose sight of oneself and the environment and difficulty interacting with others are common issues. While there are benefits to having the Suke Suke no Mi, its limitations can make it challenging for the user to lead a normal life.
Moreover, constantly appearing and disappearing without explanation may make the user seem untrustworthy or suspicious.
