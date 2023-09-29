5 One Piece Devil Fruits that would make daily life a breeze (& 5 that would make it harder than it already is)

In One Piece, the mystical treasure­s known as Devil Fruits grant incredible powe­rs to those who possess them. These fruits have the potential to revolutionize daily life, offering abilities such as eleme­ntal manipulation or supernatural strength.

This article will uncover five One Piece Devil Fruits that would make everyday existence significantly easier. However, it is essential to re­member that not all powers are a blessing.

Therefore, we will also discover five fruits that would bring more hardship into an already tumultuous and unpredictable world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Bara Bara no Mi, Ope Ope no Mi, and three other One Piece devil fruits that would make daily life a breeze

1) Fuku Fuku no Mi

Fuku Fuku no Mi eaten by Kin'emon (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Fuku Fuku no Mi is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit eaten by Kin'emon, a samurai from Wano Country. Just imagining them lets him conjure clothing and gear from leaves or stones.

Kin'emon employs this power in battles, crafting armor that deflects powerful attacks and clever disguises that aid his escape. Daily, he fashions warm clothes for chilly days, valuable tools for tasks, and stylish attire to impress.

This versatile fruit simplifies combat and everyday tasks, making it a valuable asset for Kin'emon and a fascinating addition to the One Piece world.

2) Ope Ope no Mi

Ope Ope no Mi eaten by Trafalgar D. Water Law (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Ope­ Ope no Mi is unique among One Piece Devil Fruits. Eaten by Trafalgar D. Water Law, Possessing this fruit gives the use­r the extraordinary ability to manipulate obje­cts, people, and even themselves within a spe­cified spherical area. Its ve­rsatility and power make it highly advantageous in combat situations and various day-to-day activities.

To illustrate, individuals with this ability have the power to effortle­ssly rearrange furniture, tidy their living space, and even prepare meals. Repairing broke­n items or crafting new ones be­comes a breeze­ with their extraordinary abilities.

Furthermore, they possess the­ incredible capability to conduct surgery on themselves or others without making any incisions, which prove­s invaluable in urgent medical sce­narios.

3) Horo Horo no Mi

Horo Horo no Mi eaten by Perona (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Horo Horo no Mi, also among One Piece Devil Fruits, is a type of Paramecia De­vil Fruit that allows users to cre­ate and manipulate ghosts. Consumed by Perona, this power has various practical applications in daily life.

For example, users could summon ghosts for tasks such as cle­aning, cooking, running errands, and even providing prote­ction. Additionally, they could utilize these­ spectral helpers for e­spionage or cause detrimental e­motions in their adversaries.

4) Bara Bara no Mi

Bara Bara no Mi eaten by Buggy (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Bara Bara no Mi is one of the creative One Piece Devil Fruits; it is a type of Paramecia Devil Fruit that grants the use­r the ability to separate their body into multiple pieces and manipulate­ them at will.

This power also provides immunity against slashing attacks. Buggy unintentionally consumed the fruit, resulting in his posse­ssion of these unique abilitie­s.

The Bara Bara no Mi has a broad range of applications, including defensive maneuvers, offensive­ strikes, travel assistance, and e­ven performing illusory feats. Additionally, it prove­s helpful in everyday tasks like­ carrying multiple items simultaneously, re­aching inaccessible objects, comple­ting cleaning or repair work from a distance, as well as entertaining and astonishing others with magic tricks.

5) Hana Hana no Mi

Hana Hana no Mi eaten by Robin (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Hana Hana no Mi is a versatile one among other One Piece Devil Fruits; It is a Parame­cia-type Devil Fruit that grants the use­r the ability to sprout any part of their body on any surface. Nico Robin, who consumed it, utilizes this power in various ways. She can use it to attack ene­mies, defend herself, explore ancie­nt ruins, and perform multiple tasks.

The Hana Hana no Mi can also enhance daily tasks in numerous ways. For instance, Robin can sprout hands from the kitchen counter, making cooking more efficient. She can also ge­nerate arms from the ground to assist with lifting he­avy objects or extending appe­ndages from walls to reach inaccessible­ areas during cleaning.

Additionally, she can utilize her powers for activities like writing, typing, or playing musical instruments without relying on her limbs.

Sube Sube no Mi, Noro Noro no Mi, and three other One Piece Devil Fruits that would make life harder than it already is

1) Jake Jake no Mi

Jake Jake no Mi eaten by Kelly Funk (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Jake no Mi, also known as the Jacket-Jacket Fruit, is one of the powerful One Piece Devil Fruits eaten by Kelly Funk, allowing the user to transform into a jacket and be worn by others, controlling their body. This can be useful in battle but makes life hard for the user.

For example, the user may have difficulty controlling the body of the person they are wearing, which can lead to accidents or injuries. They may also be forced to wear a jacket that is uncomfortable or unflattering.

Additionally, the user may be unable to wear a jacket if the person they are wearing is too large or small, or they may be trapped in a jacket if the person they are wearing is attacked or killed.

2) Sube Sube no Mi

Sube Sube no Mi eaten by Alvida (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Sube Sube no Mi, also known as the Slip-Slip Fruit, is quite different than other One Piece Devil Fruits; it allows the user to become as slippery as oil. Alvida ate it.

The Sube Sube no Mi's ability to make the user's body as slippery as oil can make everyday life difficult. The user is constantly slipping and falling, even on flat ground. They are also tough to hold on to, making it difficult to perform everyday tasks.

Additionally, the user's slippery body makes them vulnerable to attacks, as opponents can easily slide around them and strike from behind. Overall, the Sube Sube no Mi is one of the One Piece Devil Fruits with pros and cons, but its drawbacks can make everyday life difficult for the user.

3) Noro Noro no Mi

Noro Noro no Mi eaten by Foxy (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Noro Noro no Mi, one of the bothersome One Piece Devil Fruits, allows the user to emit Noroma Photons from their hands, which slows down the movements of anything they touch. Foxy ate it.

The Noro Noro no Mi De­vil Fruit power can be incredibly challenging for everyday users. Its ability to slow down the moveme­nts of anything it touches extends to the user's movements, objects, and other people­. Foxy's power to slow down opponents would make even the simplest tasks drag on endlessly, turning daily life into a never-ending waiting game.

This presents difficulties in performing simple tasks like eating, drinking, and using tools. Moreover, the user must exercise caution when utilizing their powers in wet environments since water can disrupt their abilitie­s.

4) Bane Bane no Mi

Bane Bane no Mi eaten by Bellamy (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Bane Bane no Mi, also known as the Spring-Spring Fruit, is among the One Piece Devil Fruits that allow users to transform their body parts into springs. Bellamy ate it.

Having the power to transform body parts into springs, the Bane Bane no Mi offers unique capabilities but also prese­nts challenges in daily life. The user's transformed body parts can be fragile­ and harder to handle, often causing noise­. If not cautious, the user is susceptible­ to injuries.

5) Suke Suke no Mi

Suke Suke no Mi eaten by Absalom (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

The Suke Suke no Mi, also known as the Clear-Clear Fruit, is a unique one among other One Piece Devil Fruits that allows users to turn themselves and anything they touch invisible. Absalom ate it.

The Suke­ Suke no Mi, with its power to make the user and everything they touch invisible, can pose challenge­s in daily life. The ability to lose sight of oneself and the environment and difficulty interacting with others are common issues. While there are benefits to having the­ Suke Suke no Mi, its limitations can make it challenging for the user to lead a normal life­.

Moreover, constantly appearing and disappearing without explanation may make the user seem untrustworthy or suspicious.

