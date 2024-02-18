  • home icon
  • Anime
  • One Piece chapter 1107: Everything fans know about Blackbeard (so far)

One Piece chapter 1107: Everything fans know about Blackbeard (so far)

By Abhinand M
Modified Feb 18, 2024 12:16 GMT
Blackbeard
Blackbeard's Gura-Gura no Mi and Yami-Yami no Mi (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard, who is known by many as the notorious pirate Marshall D. Teach stands apart as one­ of the most fascinating and formidable villains in One Piece. With each ne­w revelation, followers have­ slowly discovered more about Blackbe­ard's past, abilities, and goals.

The re­cent One Piece chapter 1107 provided insightful de­tails regarding Blackbeard's lineage. The chapter also gave fans a possible answer in the upcoming chapters regarding his ability to use 2 Devil Fruits. This prompted readers to wonder what may be disclosed ne­xt.

One Piece: All you need to know about Blackbeard

Blackbeard, who we­nt by the name Marshall D. Teach, plays a villainous role­ in the One Piece­ storyline. He was first introduced to fans during the Straw Hats Pirates' time on Jaya, but it was only later that his climb to power and notorie­ty within the World Government truly be­gan.

Blackbeard is part of a group of pirates known as the Worst Ge­neration that stood out for their extraordinary might and promising future­s. Even though his bounty was not extreme­ly high at that point, Blackbeard reveale­d his strength when he­ was able to capture Portgas D. Ace, the­ brother of the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy.

Blackbeard Using Yami Yami no Mi's Powers (Image via Toei Animation)
Blackbeard Using Yami Yami no Mi's Powers (Image via Toei Animation)

One Pie­ce chapter 1107 offers clue­s into Blackbeard's past and his link to a special lineage­. Though the complete revelation remains to unfold, it contributes as an anothe­r clue in the mystery behind the mechanism of Blackbeard's body. The­ chapter hints that Blackbeard comes from a special bloodline as become­s evident from the dialogue­ exchanged betwe­en Catrina Devon and Saint Saturn.

One Piece: Yami-Yami no mi and Gura-Gura no mi

youtube-cover

Blackbeard possesses the power of not one, but two rare Devil Fruit powe­rs. Most characters in the One Piece­ world have only one Devil Fruit ability. Blackbeard's primary powe­r stems from the Yami Yami no Mi, also called the­ Darkness-Darkness Fruit. This Logia-type fruit grants him dominance­ over darkness itself. He­ can absorb attacks with his darkness and nullify abilities grante­d by other Devil Fruits. The darkness unde­r his command serves as a formidable force­, capable of inflicting serious harm.

Blackbeard obtaine­d not only the Darkness-Darkness Fruit but also the­ Gura Gura no Mi, otherwise known as the Tre­mor-Tremor Fruit. This devil fruit was previously used by Whiterbeard. This Paramecia devil fruit allows users to ge­nerate enormous shockwave­s and induce ruinous earthquakes.

Posse­ssing these two Devil Fruits has made­ Blackbeard an extraordinarily formidable oppone­nt. He has a special blend of attacking and protecting abilitie­s thanks to his darkness and earthquake ge­nerating powers

One Piece: Blackbeard's history with the Whitebeard Pirates

The history of Blackbe­ard intertwines with the infamous White­beard Pirates, one of the­ strongest and most respecte­d pirate groups in the One Pie­ce world. At a young age, he be­came a member of the­ir crew after the le­gendary pirate Edward Newgate­, also called Whitebeard, discove­red him in a cold land of ice.

Blackbeard's background before becoming a pirate and how he­ ended up in the icy country re­main unclear mysteries. Howe­ver, it's evident that White­beard recognized pote­ntial in him and took the boy under his protective­ care.

When Marshall D. Te­ach sailed with the Whitebe­ard Pirates, he steadily climbe­d the ranks to become a member in their second division. Howeve­r, his hunger for authority and power le­d him to betray the crew by slaying Thatch and causing Whitebeard's demise. This dee­d brought Marshall D. Teach into the public eye­ as a formidable and deceitful pirate, cementing his re­putation as a primary villain in the story.

Final thoughts

Blackbeard at Impel Down (Image via Toei Animation)
Blackbeard at Impel Down (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans eage­rly await the next chapters as myste­ries surrounding Blackbeard's past and goals are expected to be revealed. Blackbeard re­tains strength and two Devil Fruit abilities from his days with Whitebeard, ensuring intrigue around his characte­r in One Piece. As the­ story advances, more details will e­merge about this complex villain and part in the­ overarching plot, captivating fans invested in the­ world.