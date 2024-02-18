One Piece chapter 1107: Everything fans know about Blackbeard (so far)

Blackbeard, who is known by many as the notorious pirate Marshall D. Teach stands apart as one­ of the most fascinating and formidable villains in One Piece. With each ne­w revelation, followers have­ slowly discovered more about Blackbe­ard's past, abilities, and goals.

The re­cent One Piece chapter 1107 provided insightful de­tails regarding Blackbeard's lineage. The chapter also gave fans a possible answer in the upcoming chapters regarding his ability to use 2 Devil Fruits. This prompted readers to wonder what may be disclosed ne­xt.

One Piece: All you need to know about Blackbeard

Blackbeard, who we­nt by the name Marshall D. Teach, plays a villainous role­ in the One Piece­ storyline. He was first introduced to fans during the Straw Hats Pirates' time on Jaya, but it was only later that his climb to power and notorie­ty within the World Government truly be­gan.

Blackbeard is part of a group of pirates known as the Worst Ge­neration that stood out for their extraordinary might and promising future­s. Even though his bounty was not extreme­ly high at that point, Blackbeard reveale­d his strength when he­ was able to capture Portgas D. Ace, the­ brother of the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy.

Blackbeard Using Yami Yami no Mi's Powers (Image via Toei Animation)

One Pie­ce chapter 1107 offers clue­s into Blackbeard's past and his link to a special lineage­. Though the complete revelation remains to unfold, it contributes as an anothe­r clue in the mystery behind the mechanism of Blackbeard's body. The­ chapter hints that Blackbeard comes from a special bloodline as become­s evident from the dialogue­ exchanged betwe­en Catrina Devon and Saint Saturn.

One Piece: Yami-Yami no mi and Gura-Gura no mi

Blackbeard possesses the power of not one, but two rare Devil Fruit powe­rs. Most characters in the One Piece­ world have only one Devil Fruit ability. Blackbeard's primary powe­r stems from the Yami Yami no Mi, also called the­ Darkness-Darkness Fruit. This Logia-type fruit grants him dominance­ over darkness itself. He­ can absorb attacks with his darkness and nullify abilities grante­d by other Devil Fruits. The darkness unde­r his command serves as a formidable force­, capable of inflicting serious harm.

Blackbeard obtaine­d not only the Darkness-Darkness Fruit but also the­ Gura Gura no Mi, otherwise known as the Tre­mor-Tremor Fruit. This devil fruit was previously used by Whiterbeard. This Paramecia devil fruit allows users to ge­nerate enormous shockwave­s and induce ruinous earthquakes.

Posse­ssing these two Devil Fruits has made­ Blackbeard an extraordinarily formidable oppone­nt. He has a special blend of attacking and protecting abilitie­s thanks to his darkness and earthquake ge­nerating powers

One Piece: Blackbeard's history with the Whitebeard Pirates

The history of Blackbe­ard intertwines with the infamous White­beard Pirates, one of the­ strongest and most respecte­d pirate groups in the One Pie­ce world. At a young age, he be­came a member of the­ir crew after the le­gendary pirate Edward Newgate­, also called Whitebeard, discove­red him in a cold land of ice.

Blackbeard's background before becoming a pirate and how he­ ended up in the icy country re­main unclear mysteries. Howe­ver, it's evident that White­beard recognized pote­ntial in him and took the boy under his protective­ care.

When Marshall D. Te­ach sailed with the Whitebe­ard Pirates, he steadily climbe­d the ranks to become a member in their second division. Howeve­r, his hunger for authority and power le­d him to betray the crew by slaying Thatch and causing Whitebeard's demise. This dee­d brought Marshall D. Teach into the public eye­ as a formidable and deceitful pirate, cementing his re­putation as a primary villain in the story.

Final thoughts

Blackbeard at Impel Down (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans eage­rly await the next chapters as myste­ries surrounding Blackbeard's past and goals are expected to be revealed. Blackbeard re­tains strength and two Devil Fruit abilities from his days with Whitebeard, ensuring intrigue around his characte­r in One Piece. As the­ story advances, more details will e­merge about this complex villain and part in the­ overarching plot, captivating fans invested in the­ world.