One Piece chapter 1107: Everything fans know about Blackbeard (so far)

Blackbeard, who is known by many as the notorious pirate Marshall D. Teach stands apart as one of the most fascinating and formidable villains in One Piece. With each new revelation, followers have slowly discovered more about Blackbeard's past, abilities, and goals.
The recent One Piece chapter 1107 provided insightful details regarding Blackbeard's lineage. The chapter also gave fans a possible answer in the upcoming chapters regarding his ability to use 2 Devil Fruits. This prompted readers to wonder what may be disclosed next.
One Piece: All you need to know about Blackbeard
Blackbeard, who went by the name Marshall D. Teach, plays a villainous role in the One Piece storyline. He was first introduced to fans during the Straw Hats Pirates' time on Jaya, but it was only later that his climb to power and notoriety within the World Government truly began.
Blackbeard is part of a group of pirates known as the Worst Generation that stood out for their extraordinary might and promising futures. Even though his bounty was not extremely high at that point, Blackbeard revealed his strength when he was able to capture Portgas D. Ace, the brother of the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy.
One Piece chapter 1107 offers clues into Blackbeard's past and his link to a special lineage. Though the complete revelation remains to unfold, it contributes as an another clue in the mystery behind the mechanism of Blackbeard's body. The chapter hints that Blackbeard comes from a special bloodline as becomes evident from the dialogue exchanged between Catrina Devon and Saint Saturn.
One Piece: Yami-Yami no mi and Gura-Gura no mi
Blackbeard possesses the power of not one, but two rare Devil Fruit powers. Most characters in the One Piece world have only one Devil Fruit ability. Blackbeard's primary power stems from the Yami Yami no Mi, also called the Darkness-Darkness Fruit. This Logia-type fruit grants him dominance over darkness itself. He can absorb attacks with his darkness and nullify abilities granted by other Devil Fruits. The darkness under his command serves as a formidable force, capable of inflicting serious harm.
Blackbeard obtained not only the Darkness-Darkness Fruit but also the Gura Gura no Mi, otherwise known as the Tremor-Tremor Fruit. This devil fruit was previously used by Whiterbeard. This Paramecia devil fruit allows users to generate enormous shockwaves and induce ruinous earthquakes.
Possessing these two Devil Fruits has made Blackbeard an extraordinarily formidable opponent. He has a special blend of attacking and protecting abilities thanks to his darkness and earthquake generating powers
One Piece: Blackbeard's history with the Whitebeard Pirates
The history of Blackbeard intertwines with the infamous Whitebeard Pirates, one of the strongest and most respected pirate groups in the One Piece world. At a young age, he became a member of their crew after the legendary pirate Edward Newgate, also called Whitebeard, discovered him in a cold land of ice.
Blackbeard's background before becoming a pirate and how he ended up in the icy country remain unclear mysteries. However, it's evident that Whitebeard recognized potential in him and took the boy under his protective care.
When Marshall D. Teach sailed with the Whitebeard Pirates, he steadily climbed the ranks to become a member in their second division. However, his hunger for authority and power led him to betray the crew by slaying Thatch and causing Whitebeard's demise. This deed brought Marshall D. Teach into the public eye as a formidable and deceitful pirate, cementing his reputation as a primary villain in the story.
Final thoughts
Fans eagerly await the next chapters as mysteries surrounding Blackbeard's past and goals are expected to be revealed. Blackbeard retains strength and two Devil Fruit abilities from his days with Whitebeard, ensuring intrigue around his character in One Piece. As the story advances, more details will emerge about this complex villain and part in the overarching plot, captivating fans invested in the world.