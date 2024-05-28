One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers: Imu's existence kept hidden as York locates the Transponder Snail

One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers were expected to bring about the continuation of the Void Century reveals thanks to Dr. Vegapunk’s ongoing post-mortem broadcast. Likewise, while fans did get some key reveals regarding the Void Century from the latest leaks for the series, the issue wasn’t quite as jam-packed with revelations as prior releases were.

That being said, the One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers justify this lack of focus by setting up additional plotlines, as well as beginning to push the Egghead arc towards its conclusion. In the process, a fan-theory regarding the location of the source of Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast has seemingly been confirmed by Vegapunk York.

One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers all but confirm the Transmission Transponder Snail is in the Ancient Robot

One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is said to be “Conflict,” and the continuation of Yamato’s cover story. He is seen receiving medicine and dango from Otsuru near the Flower Capital’s castle. Urashima, the sumo wrestler, can also be seen standing in the background of the cover.

The issue’s story content allegedly begins immediately where the previous ended, continuing to show the reactions of people all around the world. They’re questioning how a war could be going on for nearly a millennium, and how no one knows about it. Focus then shifts to Mariejois, where Imu is seen in the Room of Flowers.

He approaches a portrait, said to be half hidden in shadow, which features a woman who looks very similar to Vivi D. Nefertari, most likely Lili D. Nefertari. One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers then shift to Alabasta, where Igaram and Karoo are seen crying over Vivi’s missing poster. Chaka and Pell are seen standing next to King Cobra’s tomb.

Vivi's appearance is teased as similar to Lili's in One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Vegapunk then reveals that he had a portion of the Mother Flame stolen from him, and that it was used to fuel one of the Ancient Weapons. Momonosuke and Crocodile can be seen as he says this. Dr. Vegapunk continues by revealing the Lulusia Kingdom was destroyed by an Ancient Weapon powered by the Mother Flame. He clarifies that he doesn’t know who used it, but believes the world to be at risk of flooding again given its use.

One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers then see several characters appear and react, with the highlight being King Elizabello II in Prodence Kingdom ordering someone to check on Lulusia. In New Marineford, Sengoku is seen stuffing his face with food out of stress while listening with Tsuru, and Akainu is seen burning a cigar in his hand. He comments on how Dr. Vegapunk plans to say “everything,” suggesting he may know more than fans previously thought.

On Egghead, Stussy asks Edison if she can free Kaku since Cipher Pol agents fell to the middle of the island with no way to escape. Edison seemingly agrees given that spoilers claim he apologizes for asking her to betray Cipher Pol. He then adds that he knows she sees them as her friends and had to weigh that against her loyalty to Dr. Vegapunk, claiming that this conflict in her heart is what makes her human.

One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers then hone in on Vegapunk York, who deduces that Dr. Vegapunk wouldn’t just “hide” the Transmission Transponder Snail if he knew he was in danger. She then calls out to the Gorosei, revealing that the Transmission Transponder Snail is inside of the Ancient Robot. It’s also confirmed that York is the one who stole the Mother Flame, as she questions how Dr. Vegapunk knew since she didn’t synchronize this info to Punk Records.

Dr. Vegapunk continues to say that Joy Boy allegedly planned to pass on all three Ancient Weapons to later generations. He says he doesn’t understand Joy Boy’s motivations here, and emphasizes that this is why he can’t say which side is good or evil. He adds, however, that it’ll become clear one day, and on that day the world will be at risk of flooding again.

One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers see the reactions of Shirahoshi and other Fishmen as Dr. Vegapunk talks about the Ancient Weapons being passed on. He then reveals that while there are many Void Century mysteries still, the Roger Pirates knew the full story. Crocus in the Twin Capes is seen as he says this, before focus shifts to Sabaody Archipelago, where people are watching Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast.

Dr. Vegapunk questions why they learned the truth but chose to disappear without telling anyone or acting on this information. As he says this, focus shifts to Shakky’s bar, where she is beating a pirate as she ridicules Silvers Rayleigh for drinking too much since it isn’t like him. Rayleigh responds that he’s an old geezer like Dr. Vegapunk, and that the scientist speaks too much. He adds that old men like them shouldn’t ruin the young generation’s excitement.

One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers end by claiming Rayleigh then sits up and smiles while getting nostalgic, commenting that it’s “their fun” now before asking Roger for confirmation. One Piece chapter 1116 spoilers end with an editor’s note claiming “he who knows the ‘truth’ simply laughs,” seemingly referencing Gol D. Roger’s laughing upon discovering the Void Century’s truth. It’s also confirmed that there will be a break week for the series following the issue’s official release.

