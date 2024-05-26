One Piece Chapter 1116: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1116 is set to release on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. As Dr. Vegapunk continues to reveal key Void Century truths and lore, fans are anxiously awaiting any and all spoilers they can find regarding what he could possibly have to say next.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1116 yet. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified release information for the upcoming issue. Read on for all available release information for One Piece Chapter 1116, as well as speculations on what to expect from the chapter.

Trending

One Piece Chapter 1116 release date and time

Dr. Vegapunk's message is likely to begin reaching its end in One Piece chapter 1116 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1116 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, June 3, 2024. For most international fans, it translates to a Sunday morning local release window.

A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece Chapter 1116 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, June 2, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, June 3, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Monday, June 3, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1116?

One Piece chapter 1116 could explain why Joy Boy's silhouette looks so similar to Gear 5 Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ s a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1115 recap

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1115 began with Dr. Vegapunk claiming that the Poneglyphs are records of a Great War fought during the Void Century.

Warcury was then seen shouting Dr. Vegapunk’s name as he continued chasing Luffy, Dorry and Brogy. The focus then shifted to Mars, who was walking through a hallway while using Conqueror's Haki to knock out Transponder Snails. Dr. Vegapunk explained that Joy Boy fought against the World Government in its first form.

As he said so, a panel showing silhouetted Joy Boy, using a form very similar to Luffy’s Gear 5 form, fighting against several kings and their forces appeared. Dr. Vegapunk says that he doesn’t know what the war was over beyond a clash of opposing ideals.

He added that the weapons that existed then were well beyond current technology, even his capabilities. As he said so, Stussy was seen being told to escape with the Straw Hats, while Nusjuro broke free.

Nusjuro then leapt into the air and sliced the cloud on which Punk Records sits in half, causing it to begin crashing down. Dr. Vegapunk claimed that the Void Century ended with Joy Boy’s defeat, but the real consequence was the sea level rising by 200 meters.

A shot of an advanced city on the ocean floor was seen as he said so. The issue ends with Dr. Vegapunk asserting that the Ancient Weapons caused this flood, and that the war wasn’t over as Imu was shown.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1116 (speculative)?

Expand Tweet

With Dr. Vegapunk continuing to reveal incredible truths about the Void Century, One Piece Chapter 1116 will likely see him continue to blow the minds of fans everywhere with this lore.

However, it’s also likely to be the last full chapter in which his message plays considering how much information fans have already received and how secretive Oda typically is.

This idea is further supported by Nusjuro slicing the Labo-Phase cloud in half, which should begin forcing Nami’s group to climb into the Thousand Sunny and evacuate.

In turn, this will likely start of the Straw Hats’ escape from Egghead, suggesting that the ongoing arc only has a few chapters left before its conclusion.

Related links