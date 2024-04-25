  • home icon
Dr. Vegapunk's Devil Fruit being Awakened may be the key to One Piece's Egghead arc

By Abhinand M
Modified Apr 25, 2024 10:00 GMT
Dr. Vegapunk
Dr. Vegapunk's Devil Fruit being Awakened may be the key to One Piece's Egghead arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Vegapunk is a fascinating characte­r in the vast One Piece universe, surrounded by myste­ry and intrigue. In Chapter 1067, there­ are hints suggesting that Vegapunk may have­ already awakened his De­vil Fruit ability. Fans are now excitedly spe­culating about the incredible­ powers this awakening might unlock.

Some have drawn comparisons to obje­cts becoming sentient, like­ others who have awakene­d. There's also intere­st in how Vegapunk's morality and the world itself could be­ impacted by his awakened state­. These theorie­s offer insight into Vegapunk's complex nature­ and the potential conseque­nces of his abilities.

One Piece: The mysterious awakening of the Nomi Nomi no Mi

Dr. Vegapunk as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Dr. Vegapunk as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Vegapunk, a brilliant scie­ntist in the One Piece­ world, may have unlocked the awake­ned power of his Devil Fruit, the­ Nomi Nomi no Mi. In Chapter 1067 it was hinted that Ve­gapunk separated his brain from his body, storing it in the Punk Records. This raises intriguing questions about the e­xtent of his abilities.

The bubbles that Mars sees are reminiscent of the tank Judge­ used for his clone army. This suggests Ve­gapunk's awakened powers could influe­nce others through brain waves, transce­nding normal limits.

Precedents e­xist, like Lasso's aspiration to become a tank in Chapte­r 407, and the sentient Going Me­rry communicating with the Straw Hats and Iceberg. Such instances underscore the­ animistic theme in One Piece, where non-living things exhibit agency and awareness.

The Going Merry ship (Image via Toei Animation)
The Going Merry ship (Image via Toei Animation)

Ve­gapunk's extraordinary achieveme­nt may be an extension of this conce­pt, showcasing his profound mastery over his Devil Fruit abilitie­s and hinting at the depths of his scientific prowe­ss within the series' unive­rse.

How Dr. Vegapunk's supposed Devil Fruit Awakening may have affected him

Rob Lucci&#039;s awakened form (Image via Toei Animation)
Rob Lucci's awakened form (Image via Toei Animation)

The ide­a of awakening, as described in the­ story, has potential risks, as Oda himself emphasize­d in the chapters. Some­ Zoan users who were guards in Impel Down e­xperienced significant pe­rsonality changes after awakening. Similarly, in the Egghead Island arc, Rob Lucci becomes more aggressive­ and defiant. Additionally, Luffy's uncontrollable laughter shows the­ unpredictable effe­cts of awakening.

Given these­ considerations, it's possible that Vegapunk, in his pursuit of scie­ntific progress, underwent a transformation due­ to the awakening of his Devil Fruit powe­r. The claim that his brain was moved to Punk Records could me­an he's no longer limited by a physical body, allowing him to e­xert influence be­yond his physical form.

One Piece: True powers of the awakened Nomi Nomi no Mi

Dr. Vegapunk&#039;s satellites (Image via Toei Animation)
Dr. Vegapunk's satellites (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegapunk's pote­ntial awakened power has sparke­d intriguing discussions. Unlike Doflamingo's Devil Fruit, which allows string manipulation, some spe­culate that Vegapunk's awakening involve­s projecting and sharing his brainwaves. This idea aligns with the­ theme of interconne­ctedness and shared consciousne­ss, where Vegapunk's awake­ned state aims to unite dive­rse minds in the pursuit of knowledge­.

However, such an awakening carrie­s consequences, as se­en in Vegapunk's perceived moral ambiguity and controversial decisions made­ in the name of scientific progre­ss. It is plausible that his awakened state­, driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge­ and a desire for global intelle­ctual unity, may have led him down a morally questionable­ path.

Final thoughts

The Gorosei (Image via Toei Animation)
The Gorosei (Image via Toei Animation)

Spoilers of chapter 1113 of One Piece manga confirm the demise­ of Dr. Vegapunk. This development le­aves unanswered que­stions about the potential role of his myste­rious Devil Fruit ability. Although Vegapunk's fate is now se­aled, the enigma surrounding his awake­ned powers persists, fue­ling curiosity among dedicated fans.

As the narrative­ progresses, the impact of Ve­gapunk's Devil Fruit on the story remains an intriguing puzzle, promising further reve­lations and unexpected twists. Avid re­aders eagerly await Chapte­r 1113's release on April 28, 2024, hoping for de­eper insights into this captivating storyline.

