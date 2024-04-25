Dr. Vegapunk's Devil Fruit being Awakened may be the key to One Piece's Egghead arc

Dr. Vegapunk is a fascinating character in the vast One Piece universe, surrounded by mystery and intrigue. In Chapter 1067, there are hints suggesting that Vegapunk may have already awakened his Devil Fruit ability. Fans are now excitedly speculating about the incredible powers this awakening might unlock.
Some have drawn comparisons to objects becoming sentient, like others who have awakened. There's also interest in how Vegapunk's morality and the world itself could be impacted by his awakened state. These theories offer insight into Vegapunk's complex nature and the potential consequences of his abilities.
One Piece: The mysterious awakening of the Nomi Nomi no Mi
Dr. Vegapunk, a brilliant scientist in the One Piece world, may have unlocked the awakened power of his Devil Fruit, the Nomi Nomi no Mi. In Chapter 1067 it was hinted that Vegapunk separated his brain from his body, storing it in the Punk Records. This raises intriguing questions about the extent of his abilities.
The bubbles that Mars sees are reminiscent of the tank Judge used for his clone army. This suggests Vegapunk's awakened powers could influence others through brain waves, transcending normal limits.
Precedents exist, like Lasso's aspiration to become a tank in Chapter 407, and the sentient Going Merry communicating with the Straw Hats and Iceberg. Such instances underscore the animistic theme in One Piece, where non-living things exhibit agency and awareness.
Vegapunk's extraordinary achievement may be an extension of this concept, showcasing his profound mastery over his Devil Fruit abilities and hinting at the depths of his scientific prowess within the series' universe.
How Dr. Vegapunk's supposed Devil Fruit Awakening may have affected him
The idea of awakening, as described in the story, has potential risks, as Oda himself emphasized in the chapters. Some Zoan users who were guards in Impel Down experienced significant personality changes after awakening. Similarly, in the Egghead Island arc, Rob Lucci becomes more aggressive and defiant. Additionally, Luffy's uncontrollable laughter shows the unpredictable effects of awakening.
Given these considerations, it's possible that Vegapunk, in his pursuit of scientific progress, underwent a transformation due to the awakening of his Devil Fruit power. The claim that his brain was moved to Punk Records could mean he's no longer limited by a physical body, allowing him to exert influence beyond his physical form.
One Piece: True powers of the awakened Nomi Nomi no Mi
Vegapunk's potential awakened power has sparked intriguing discussions. Unlike Doflamingo's Devil Fruit, which allows string manipulation, some speculate that Vegapunk's awakening involves projecting and sharing his brainwaves. This idea aligns with the theme of interconnectedness and shared consciousness, where Vegapunk's awakened state aims to unite diverse minds in the pursuit of knowledge.
However, such an awakening carries consequences, as seen in Vegapunk's perceived moral ambiguity and controversial decisions made in the name of scientific progress. It is plausible that his awakened state, driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a desire for global intellectual unity, may have led him down a morally questionable path.
Final thoughts
Spoilers of chapter 1113 of One Piece manga confirm the demise of Dr. Vegapunk. This development leaves unanswered questions about the potential role of his mysterious Devil Fruit ability. Although Vegapunk's fate is now sealed, the enigma surrounding his awakened powers persists, fueling curiosity among dedicated fans.
As the narrative progresses, the impact of Vegapunk's Devil Fruit on the story remains an intriguing puzzle, promising further revelations and unexpected twists. Avid readers eagerly await Chapter 1113's release on April 28, 2024, hoping for deeper insights into this captivating storyline.