One Piece: The Nomi Nomi no Mi, explained

With the introduction of Vegapunk in the One Piece manga, readers should understand the complexities of Nomi Nomi no Mi. Notably, Vegapunk was always a scientific genius long before he consumed his Devil Fruit.

This was readily apparent when Franky visited Karakuri Island. His inventions were at least 500 years ahead of time. Vegapunk further increased his intelligence as the current user of the Nomi Nomi no Mi.

Needless to say, that name is quite a tonguetwister of the One Piece series, so much so that Vegapunk himself has difficulty pronouncing it. Either way, the Nomi Nomi no Mi is quite the unusual Devil Fruit. Even by Eiichiro Oda's standards, there is nothing else quite like it.

Here's everything One Piece fans should know about the Nomi Nomi no Mi

It's known as the Brain-Brain Fruit

The Nomi Nomi no Mi is classified under the Paramecia category. It's a Devil Fruit that gives the user more brain power. Vegapunk can store infinite knowledge inside his enlarged brain. During a flashback sequence in One Piece Chapter 1066, he memorized an entire library's worth of information.

With the ability to retain everything he ever learns, Vegapunk is currently the smartest man in the entire world. Of course, he doesn't have any fighting skills whatsoever. The Nomi Nomi no Mi is among the very few Devil Fruits without any means of direct combat.

In the Japanese language, the words "no mi (の実)" can be roughly translated to "fruit of." The One Piece series finally introduced a Devil Fruit whose prefixes and suffixes have identical pronunciations. It took Oda 25 years to make that pun, while it took 16 years for Vegapunk to show up in the story.

There is a significant drawback

All Devil Fruits have their strengths and weaknesses in the One Piece series. In the case of the Nomi Nomi no Mi, the user's head will become larger whenever they store knowledge inside their brain. Over 20 years ago, Vegapunk's cranium was nearly the size of a giant.

This would likely be very inconvenient for the user. For instance, they are easily recognizable wherever they go, not to mention they can't go inside small spaces. Back in One Piece Chapter 1066, Monkey D. Dragon was able to spot Vegapunk from a mile away.

Beyond that, Vegapunk also can't swim, since he is a Devil Fruit user. Of course, he could rely on his robots to navigate the seas.

Vegapunk put his Devil Fruit to good use

At some point in the past, Vegapunk cut off parts of his brain. He used those pieces to create Punk Records. It resembles the exterior of a broken eggshell over at Egghead Island. Basically, it stores all his previously learned knowledge, which is updated on a daily basis.

Vegapunk now wears an apple antenna on his head, which he uses to connect his brain to Punk Records. This is also how Vegapunk controls six different satellites, each with their own personalities and powers.

The Nomi Nomi no Mi could potentially introduce the concept of the internet in the One Piece series. Vegapunk's dream is to share all this information with the outside world, all without government interference.

