One Piece's finally explain Nefertari D. Lili's message, and it makes perfect sense

One of the mysteries in Eichiro Oda's One Piece is the strange message left by Nefertari D. Lili: "Bear the Flag of the Dawn Against the Sinking World." This message­, full of mystery and interest, has made the One Piece­ community talk and think a lot about it.

Some questions have been around for a long time, and people have made theories to try to understand the hidden truths of the One Piece unive­rse.

In recent chapters, especially when Ve­gapunk warned that the world is sinking into the ocean, the pieces of this puzzle have started to fit together. Vegapunk's claim in chapter 1113 that the world is sinking matches well with Lili's ancient warning. This old prediction and new science together give more importance to Lili's words, suggesting that her message is more than just a metaphor.

Trending

One Piece: The significance of the Pirate flag

Hiluluk as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

To fully understand the significance of Lili's message, fans must first explore the symbolic importance of the pirate flag in the One Piece world. Traditionally, the Jolly Roger, or pirate flag, is used to evoke fear and death, representing the attributes of the captain and their crew. However, as we've seen in the series, there are instances where the pirate flag holds a deeper, more symbolic meaning.

One such example is the character of Hiluluk, a former thief who found redemption through his desire to heal the hearts of the people of Drum Island. Hiluluk compared himself to the pirates, who use the Jolly Roger as their identity and as a symbol of their convictions. His flag was a reflection of his desires—to save the country from suffering and bring hope to the people.

One Piece: The D clan and the flag of the Dawn

The D. family (Image via Toei Animation)

The connection between Lili's message and the Ds, the mysterious clan at the heart of the One Piece story, becomes increasingly clear as fans delve deeper. In the One Piece universe, the Ds are a group of individuals who have been rebelling against the established order for centuries, perpetuating the will of those who came before them.

It is believed that 800 years ago, a brotherhood was formed among these individuals, and those who wished to join had to hoist the Flag of the Dawn. This flag, charged with conviction, symbolized the ideals of this fraternity, encouraging people to bring light and a new dawn to a world gradually sinking into the ocean.

Flag of the World Government (Image via Toei Animation)

By raising the Flag of the Dawn, the people are working towards the Dawn of Humanity, a new era of hope and change. This flag, much like Hiluluk's pirate flag, is a tangible expression of the ideals and convictions of those who wish to defeat the World Government and bring about a new, better world.

Nika, the deity-like figure who inspires and encourages people to move forward, is closely tied to the Flag of the Dawn. Like the Revolutionary Army, which enables people to rise, Nika embodies hope and the desire for change, as change never comes alone. The Flag of the Dawn is the banner under which the people rally, united in their quest to end the sins of the past and create a brighter future.

The Sinking World and the Sins of Mankind

Nefertari Cobra talks about Nefertari D. Lili (Image via Toei Animation)

Lili's message, "Bear the Flag of the Dawn Against the Sinking World," takes on a deeper meaning when viewed through the lens of the One Piece world's history. Vegapunk's statement in chapter 1113, which underlines his prediction that the world is sinking into the ocean, is a pivotal clue in understanding the significance of Lili's message.

The world, gradually swallowed up by the ocean, is seen as the consequence of the sins committed by mankind. These sins are so grave that a new world has arisen from the ruins of the old, an act of purification aimed at renewing humanity.

Today, the remnants of this once prosperous world lie at the bottom of the ocean, and individuals and factions are rebelling against the established order, perpetuating the will of the D.

Final thoughts

Nefertari Vivi (Image via Toei Animation)

Ne­fertari D. Lili's quote, "Bear the­ Flag of the Dawn Against the Sinking World," holds dee­p meaning. This quote reminds us to stand tall with courage­ and hope, even whe­n faced with great challenge­s. The Flag of the Dawn repre­sents the dreams and be­liefs of those striving for a new and be­tter era.

It's a symbol of rebellion against injustice and a promise for a brighter tomorrow. Lili's words encourage­ us to proudly wave this banner, neve­r giving up the fight for positive change.

Related links: