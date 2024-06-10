One Piece chapter 1117 confirms June release schedule

Monday, June 10, 2024, saw One Piece chapter 1117 unofficially confirmed as having no break week following its release by X user and reputable series’ leaker @pewpiece (Pew). With the release week for the issue having finally begun following a long break week for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, this information from Pew marks the start of chapter 1117’s spoiler process.

This One Piece chapter 1117 news is especially exciting for fans, as the manga’s release schedule in recent months has been much more inconsistent than it typically is. While almost no fans had a specific problem with this inconsistency, readers are nevertheless excited to hear confirmation of no break week following the series.

Also contributing to the excitement regarding this One Piece chapter 1117 news is the recent confirmation that both My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break for two weeks. With these three series being Shueisha’s biggest in their Weekly Shonen Jump catalog, it also explains why Oda isn’t taking another break week following chapter 1117’s official release.

One Piece chapter 1117 marks series’ return to regular serialization

All that being said, there are additional reasons why a return to regular serialization for the series makes sense in One Piece chapter 1117 given the point in the Egghead arc where the series is at. While unconfirmed, it seems that there are only a few chapters left in the Egghead arc considering the full context of where the arc is currently and what’s going on.

The single biggest piece of evidence supporting this is that the Gorosei have learned the location of the Transmission Transponder Snail broadcasting Dr. Vegapunk’s message. Likewise, the Gorosei seem set to band together and fight against the Iron Giant, also known as the ancient robot, to stop Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast.

However, this will also leave the Straw Hats unpursued by the group, with no meaningful Marine presence on the island powerful enough to stop them from escaping otherwise. With this in mind, it seems certain that the focus will be split between the last legs of Dr. Vegapunk’s message, the Gorosei’s fight against the Iron Giant, and the Straw Hats’ escape from Egghead Island.

Oda’s manga series first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. The series is currently progressing through its Final Saga, with Oda previously claiming the series will end sometime in the next few years.

Toei Animation adapted the manga into a television anime series starting in October 1999, with the anime celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A remake of the anime titled THE ONE PIECE has also been confirmed as in production by Wit Studios.

