Every Straw Hat pirate's Egghead arc outfit in One Piece, listed chronologically

Titled “Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr Vegapunk!”, episode 1106 of the One Piece anime shows the Straw Hat Pirates dividing themselves into teams to handle the situation. Luffy and Zoro remain behind to protect Vegapunk Shaka and guard the unconscious Kaku and Rob Lucci, while the rest of the Straw Hats and the other Vegapunk satellite bodies head out to look for Dr. Vegapunk, who has suddenly gone missing.

The episode is the first opportunity fans have had to see the entire Straw Hat crew wearing the new Egghead Arc outfits in the anime. Zoro and Brook put on their new garments in episode 1106, while the others had already changed their clothes before entering Vegapunk’s laboratory. As such, all the Straw Hats are now rocking futuristic outfits, each with their own quirk. The Straw Hats are listed in chronological order of their joining the crew.

All the Straw Hat Pirates change their style in One Piece episode 1106

Jinbe

Jinbe as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jinbe, the helmsman of the Straw Hat Pirates and one of the top fighters of the crew, is a former member of the Seven Warlords. He is considered the strongest known representative of the Fish-Man race.

In Egghead, Jinbe wears a hooded pink Hawaiian shirt with a red and yellow floral pattern. He has a purple sash wrapped around his middle. He also wears a pair of shorts, a black and yellow earpiece on his left ear, and, like every other Straw Hat, a pair of DOM shoes.

Brook

Brook as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Brook is the musician of the Straw Hat Pirates, as well as the crew’s oldest member in terms of age and penultimate to join. His Egghead outfit consists of a long yellow coat with black details, a futuristic-style helmet with an antenna, and a pair of goggles on it.

Needless to say, the helmet is the most pivotal element of Brook’s outfit, as it serves to protect the skeleton’s afro hair. Brook also wears a pair of orange gloves and, of course, the ever-present DOM shoes.

Franky

Franky as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As a self-taught inventor who altered his own body and became a cyborg, Franky is the perfect character for the futuristic environment of Egghead. Upon arriving on Vegapunk’s island, the shipwright of the Straw Hat Pirates started wearing a full-body hooded purple and orange jumpsuit, cinched at the waist by a star-shaped buckle.

His Egghead outfit also includes a visor and a pair of DOM shoes. As Franky typically changes his hairstyle whenever he wears a new outfit, his hair is short and shaved, but there’s a wind-up key-shaped object on his head.

Nico Robin

Nico Robin as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The archaeologist of the Straw Hat Pirates and the only survivor of Ohara, Nico Robin is one of the very few people who can read Poneglyphs. Robin’s Egghead attire comprises a cropped, unzipped black leather jacket, black pants, purple gloves, and a pair of DOM shoes.

Her garments also included an orange and blue earpiece on her left ear and orange thigh-high socks. With its evident necklines, this highly revealing outfit emphasizes Robin’s body. At the same time, the black leather jacket gives her a cyberpunk-like appearance.

Chopper

Chopper as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit, Chopper is the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates. However, due to his fluffy appearance, the World Government sees him as the crew’s pet. In Egghead, Chopper wears a light blue hooded long coat and a matching helmet to cover his hat.

His Egghead outfit is completed by a pale orange visor, a pair of orange goggles, and, of course, a pair of DOM shoes.

Sanji Vinsmoke

Sanji as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The chivalrous and women-obsessed Sanji is the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates and is considered to be the third-strongest member of the group. In Egghead, Sanji shares the same style as Jinbe, as he dons a hooded Hawaiian shirt just like the whale shark Fish-Man.

In particular, Sanji’s shirt is orange with a blue and yellow floral pattern. The Vinsmoke offspring also wears a white and orange earpiece on his left ear, a pair of black shorts with “Vegapunk” written on the side, and a pair of DOM shoes.

Usopp

Usopp as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp is the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates. Although he is far from being a powerless individual overall, he is considered to be the weakest member of the crew. Usopp’s Egghead outfit consists of a dark green jacket with matching gloves and a light green full-body jumpsuit.

He also wears a purple bandana with white details, an orange and green earpiece on his left ear, a pair of yellow-orange sunglasses, and a pair of DOM shoes.

Nami

Nami as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Nami is a refined and fashionable young woman with orange hair and a slender physique. She is the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates. Nami’s Egghead attire consists of a white hooded bodysuit with “SSG” written in black.

Her bodysuit is sleeveless, which shows her tattoo on the left arm. She also wears a pale pink and blue earpiece on her left ear, as well as a pair of DOM shoes.

Roronoa Zoro

Zoro as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro is a powerful master swordsman who aims to become the world’s strongest. He is the first person to join Luffy in his adventures. From the very beginning of the series, Zoro has always been beside Luffy as his loyal and close right-hand man and the Straw Hat crew’s second-in-command.

In Egghead, Zoro wears a dark blue jacket and a black full-body jumpsuit. His attire also included blue gloves, a pair of DOM shoes, and a belt across the upper body to hold his three swords on his back. With his blue jacket, swords held on his back by a belt, and cyberpunk-like appearance, Zoro resembles Future Trunks, another iconic anime swordsman.

Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A young man who aims to find the legendary One Piece treasure and thus become the Pirate King, Luffy is the founder and captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. Despite his main character role, Luffy’s outfits throughout the various arcs are always quite simple and basic.

In addition to his inseparable straw hat, Luffy’s Egghead attire essentially consists of a long red coat with orange-yellow details and a huge SSG logo. He also wears a pair of dark red gloves, an orange and red earpiece on his left ear, and a pair of DOM shoes.

Related Links