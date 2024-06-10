One Piece Chapter 1117: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week finally over, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling manga series of all time is set to return with One Piece Chapter 1117. Fans are particularly excited for this upcoming installment as it should mark the beginning of the end of the Egghead Island arc considering the latest developments.

Likewise, readers are scouring the internet for any verifiable One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers they can find. Unfortunately, however, there are no verifiable spoilers for the upcoming installment in the series as of this article’s writing. There’s also no guarantee that these spoilers come given relatively recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan.

That being said, there are some aspects of and events within One Piece Chapter 1117 which fans can count on being present even without the help of verifiable spoilers. Excitingly, the issue is likely to focus largely on the Straw Hats, and see the group fully begin their escape from Egghead while the Gorosei divert their attention to the Iron Giant.

One Piece Chapter 1117 likely to see the Gorosei let the Straw Hats go to focus on stopping Vegapunk’s message

One Piece Chapter 1117 will likely open up with a focus on the Gorosei speaking with each other, agreeing that with what Dr. Vegapunk is saying, his message is their top priority. Likewise, all five should abandon their pursuit of the Straw Hats and focus on bringing down the Iron Giant in order to destroy the Transmission Transponder Snail responsible for Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast.

Focus should then shift to the Straw Hats, with some of them likely wanting to continue the fight but being persuaded by others to abandon the idea. Likewise, all of the groups should then begin rendezvousing for their escape, with Nami’s group being up first. As Zoro and Jinbe arrive, the pair will likely help to launch the Thousand Sunny off of the Labo-Phase, jumping in as it falls out of the sky and lands in the seas below.

One Piece Chapter 1117 should see Dorry, Brogy, and Luffy arrive at the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship at this moment. The combined groups will likely mop up whatever Marine presence is left in the immediate area before getting on the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship and beginning to sail away. Nami’s group on the Thousand Sunny will likely use the Coup de Burst to escape the area immediately, letting Luffy and co take the heat from the Marine ships surrounding Egghead.

The chapter should then return focus to the Gorosei fighting the Iron Giant, with Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast continuing to be heard as they’re seen doing so. He’ll likely continue discussing the Roger Pirates and why they didn’t act, concluding that there was some reason they didn’t do so. The message is likely to conclude shortly thereafter, confusing the Gorosei and people worldwide likewise.

However, One Piece Chapter 1117 will likely see a second postscript-style message begin playing, seeing Dr. Vegapunk explain he figured out why the Roger Pirates didn’t do anything. He’ll likely begin by saying that the message wasn’t meant for them, and that they were too early to inherit Joy Boy’s will and fulfill his wishes.

The issue should see the Gorosei begin freaking out, recognizing what he’ll say next. They’ll likely rush to defeat the Iron Giant to stop this, but be unsuccessful in doing so. As focus is returned to Luffy himself, the issue will likely end with Dr. Vegapunk declaring the Sun God Nika has returned in the form of Luffy, who is the destined inheritor of Joy Boy’s will.

