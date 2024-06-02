One Piece Chapter 1117: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1117 is set to release on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the discovery of the Transmission Transponder Snail's location, it seems like "Lore Piece" is set to come to an end alongside Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast in the coming issues.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1117 at the time of this article’s writing. While some alleged spoilers are floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1117, and speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1117 release date and time

Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast is likely to conclude in One Piece chapter 1117 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1117 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, June 17, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece Chapter 1117 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, June 16, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Sunday, June 16, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, June 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Monday, June 17, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1117

The Gorosei will likely square off with the Iron Giant in One Piece chapter 1117 (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1116 recap

One Piece Chapter 1116 began with a focus on people around the world reacting to the news of the Void Century War still going on. In Mariejois, Imu was seen looking at a portrait of a woman who looked very similar to Vivi D. Nefertari. The focus then shifted to Alabasta, where Vivi’s disappearance and Cobra’s death were being mourned. Dr. Vegapunk then revealed someone stole a fragment of his Mother Flame.

Stussy and Edison discussed the tremor they felt, as it was revealed the Seraphim and Cipher Pol agents were trapped in the island’s center and surrounded by flames. Edison told Stussy to leave and escape with the Straw Hats, saying the conflict she felt over betraying CP0 proves she’s human, meaning she should escape and live. York was then seen discovering the Transmission Transponder Snail being guarded by the ancient robot, the Iron Giant.

Dr. Vegapunk discussed Lulusia’s disappearance, confirming the Mother Flame was used to power an Ancient Weapon which then attacked the island. He revealed that Joy Boy wanted to pass down the Ancient Weapons to the current era and the Roger Pirates found out the full truth of the Void Century, but did nothing. The issue ended with a focus on a drunk Silvers Rayleigh, who told Dr. Vegapunk not to ruin the youth’s fun.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1117 (speculative)

With the Transmission Transponder Snail seemingly having been found, One Piece Chapter 1117 is almost certain to see Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast come to an unfortunate end. However, it should tease one final major reveal before concluding, which will likely guide whatever’s set to happen in the Elbaf arc said to follow Egghead.

Chapter 1117 will also likely give an update on the Straw Hats, who were fully absent from the manga’s previous release. Likewise, fans can expect their escape to officially begin, especially since Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast will likely end soon. While it’s unclear as of this article’s writing if this will start in chapter 1117 specifically, the upcoming issue should at least set up the start of their escape if not formally begin it.

