3 Weekly Shonen Jump manga that could replace One Piece when it ends (4 that can't)

The legendary manga One Piece is approaching its epic conclusion, leaving fans wondering about the future of Weekly Shonen Jump. This celebrated Japanese magazine has launched countless iconic series beloved globally. Series like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia found fame through Jump's influential pages.
As One Piece wraps up, readers eagerly await Jump's next groundbreaking manga to captivate audiences worldwide. It immersed readers in its vividly imagined universe and cherished characters. As this series bids farewell, anticipation grows around the potential successors that could emerge. These new series might fill the void left by this generation-defining masterpiece, capturing the hearts of readers anew.
From Jujutsu Kaisen to My Hero Academia: Here are 3 Shonen Jump manga that could replace One Piece
1) Jujutsu Kaisen
The supernatural manga Jujutsu Kaisen has swiftly risen in fame since its launch. Readers recognize it as a promising new Weekly Shonen Jump title. Written by Gege Akutami, it tells the tale of Yuji Itadori, who gets drawn into a hidden realm of curses and sorcerers.
Jujutsu Kaisen captivates readers and critics with its gripping story lines and striking art style. An anime adaptation further boosted interest and expanded its fanbase. Its dark themes, compelling narratives, and stunning visuals position Jujutsu Kaisen to potentially become Shonen Jump's next flagship series.
2) Chainsaw Man
Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, Chainsaw Man, stands out through its unique storytelling and distinct art style. The series follows Denji, a demon hunter merging with a powerful chainsaw demon. Chainsaw Man captivates audiences with its dark humor, intense action scenes, and surprising plot twists.
It subverts common shonen genre themes by exploring mature subject matter. This unconventional approach to storytelling has attracted a dedicated fan following. Chainsaw Man could potentially fill the void left by One Piece with its edgy narrative style and remarkable individuality.
3) My Hero Academia
Superhuman abilities called "Quirks" exist in the world of My Hero Academia, created by Kohei Horikoshi. This series follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy initially born without a Quirk, yet driven by his dream to become a hero. Izuku's journey explores themes of heroism and personal growth through well-developed characters and intricate plotlines.
Despite running alongside the renowned One Piece, My Hero Academia has gained immense popularity due to its compelling storytelling. With a dedicated fanbase and ongoing success, this series holds great potential to become Shonen Jump's next flagship once the current one concludes.
From Black Clover to The Promised Neverland: Here are 4 manga that can never replace One Piece
1) Black Clover
Asta's journey in Black Clover, the fantasy adventure series crafted by Yuki Tabata, centers around his determination to defy norms and excel in a realm dominated by magical prowess. Despite lacking innate magical abilities, Asta's unwavering spirit propels him forward.
However, the series, though cherished by devoted fans, hasn't attained the same widespread acclaim and cultural resonance as the epic saga of One Piece. While Black Clover's storytelling and character development have garnered varying critical responses, its impact remains overshadowed by the enduring legacy of One Piece's extraordinary narrative and iconic status.
2) Dr. Stone
Dr. Stone, a manga crafted by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, unveils a post-apocalyptic realm where humanity lay petrified for ages. Senku Ishigami, a brilliant scientist, embarks on a quest to rebuild civilization, harnessing his scientific prowess.
This unique premise, interwoven with scientific principles, has garnered acclaim. Yet, its niche appeal and relatively measured pace might not surpass the grand adventure and scale of One Piece's narrative.
3) The Promised Neverland
The Promised Neverland, created by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu, explores a suspenseful world where children confront a chilling reality about their existence within an orphanage.
This psychological thriller grips readers with its intricate plot twists and tense narrative, diverging from the vast, adventurous spirit of One Piece. Though captivating, The Promised Neverland's contained scope and emphasis on psychological horror may not fully fill the void left by One Piece's epic world-building and expansive storytelling.
4) Black Torch
Black Torch, a supernatural action narrative authored and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Takaki, follows a young ninja's extraordinary bond with a formidable demon. Despite its enthralling premise and action-packed sequences, Black Torch's popularity and influence fall short of a juggernaut like One Piece. Its relatively brief run and limited exposure hinder its ability to replace such a long-standing series.
Final thoughts
As the legendary One Piece manga series approaches its conclusion, Weekly Shonen Jump faces an exciting challenge as to who will take the reins as the new flagship title for the magazine. Several promising contenders have emerged, but three series particularly stand out.
Jujutsu Kaisen's captivating supernatural world and dynamic storytelling have swiftly earned critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. On the other hand, Chainsaw Man offers a unique and gritty approach to shonen tropes, making it a strong contender. And My Hero Academia, with its well-established success and dedicated following, could effortlessly step into the spotlight.
While other series like Black Clover, Dr. Stone, The Promised Neverland, and Black Torch have their own popularity, they lack the necessary elements to fill the void left by One Piece's monumental legacy. As the manga landscape evolves, it will be intriguing to witness which series captures the hearts and imaginations of readers worldwide, becoming the new face of Weekly Shonen Jump. This transition promises an exciting era for manga enthusiasts.