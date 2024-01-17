The Promised Neverland illustrator set to launch new Shonen Jump+ series

Tuesday, January 16, 2024, saw X user and reputable general anime and manga news source @WSJ_manga share some interesting news about The Promised Neverland. While not concerning the series itself, @WSJ_manga claimed that the series' illustrator Posuka Demizu is preparing to launch a new manga series in the Shonen Jump+ app.

The new series from The Promised Neverland illustrator will be based on Konami's Oren game and will be an "interactive vertical work," in which readers’ choices will change the story’s course. While it's unclear exactly how this will be achieved at the time of this article’s writing, it's presumed that what will be affected is when viewers see specific events rather than what they see.

In any case, there’s no official word on when The Promised Neverland illustrator’s new manga, allegedly entitled Misanga Route, will be released via the Shonen Jump+ app. Likewise, this news has yet to be officially confirmed, meaning that details could change as more information is shared via various official Shueisha sources.

The Promised Neverland's illustrator set to launch new manga based on Konami game

Expand Tweet

While fans are excited to see Demizu launch what appears to be their first major manga series since The Promised Neverland, there are certainly some question marks surrounding the story. The concern is particularly centered on how long a series in the apparent style Demizu is shooting for could last, both from a readership and a technical viability standpoint.

Likewise, the specific emphasis by @WSJ_manga on the series launching in the Shonen Jump+ app is also creating some confusion. If the series is meant to be a "vertical work," as is claimed by the X user, it would make more sense to have the series published in Shueisha’s coming Jump Toon service.

While no recent news on the service has been shared in recent months, the initial announcement claimed that it would be launching sometime in 2024.

Expand Tweet

There is a possibility that @WSJ_manga's sources are claiming that Demizu's new manga will launch in Shonen Jump+ to avoid spoiling details about the Jump Toon service's launch date. While the account has historically been very reliable, small details such as these tend to be where official news releases differ in terms of information from what leaks have claimed.

In any case, the beloved The Promised Neverland illustrator is set to return in the coming months with this new series. Demizu is also currently illustrating the monthly Beyblade X manga series, and in 2021 published the Miroirs manga through Shueisha.

It seems that Demizu is set to return to regular serialization through Shueisha in a major way in 2024 and beyond, with their vertical manga seemingly becoming their flagship series for the near future.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.