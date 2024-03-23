10 most versatile Quirks in My Hero Academia

One of the most intriguing aspects of My Hero Academia’s Quirk power system is the varying ways in which abilities can be used by those who hone and train them. With how many different ways some of the series’ innumerous abilities can be used, it’s always intriguing to see how each is implemented.

While each Quirk has a varying degree of usability and practicality, there are some that are clearly head and shoulders above the rest in terms of what they can accomplish in totality. Here are the 10 most versatile Quirks in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series.

Momo Yaoyorozu, Fumikage Tokoyami, and more boast My Hero Academia's 10 most versatile Quirks

1) Float

Nana Shimura (top left) seen using her Float Quirk in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

In terms of general usage, there truly may be no Quirk more versatile than Nana Shimura’s Float in the My Hero Academia manga series. From the most mundane to the most extraordinary situations, this Quirk can always find some sort of use in all aspects of daily life.

Some of the most convenient would be commute or travel-based, allowing the user to float their way to work without any effort whatsoever. Even minor annoyances like broken glass scattered all over a room could be eliminated with the Float Quirk.

2) All For One

While inherently villainous, All For One is one of the most versatile Quirks (Image via BONES)

While All For One’s eponymous Quirk isn’t incredibly versatile in and of itself, the fact that it can forcibly take the Quirks of others is what gives it such creative potential. In this sense, it’s quite arguably the most versatile Quirk in My Hero Academia since it could hypothetically absorb every other versatile Quirk.

3) Elasticity

Gentle Criminal's Elasticity has a plethora of uses in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Used by My Hero Academia’s Gentle Criminal, aka Danjuro Tobita, the Elasticity Quirk is incredibly versatile as it can be applied to anything the user touches. As Gentle demonstrates throughout the series, the possibilities are endless, with the Quirk even being able to affect pockets of air the user touches.

While there are “fun” uses for the Quirk, such as turning anything into a trampoline, it can also be used in other more productive areas as well. If something is too tall to reach, create a pocket of elastic air to bounce on and grab whatever is needed. If one is about to fall and hit the ground, touch the ground first to make it elastic and minimize the damage.

4) Cement

Cement allows its user to create anything they can imagine out of the material in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

As Pro Hero Cementoss shows throughout My Hero Academia, the Cement Quirk essentially allows its user to build anything they can imagine out of cement. While being limited to one material isn’t incredibly versatile, the idea that anything can be made with the Quirk and cement is very versatile.

Several household objects such as coat hangers, chairs, tables, and more could be created or repaired for free, thanks to this Quirk. One’s imagination can also run wild, letting their designs of heroes, villains, or monstrous creatures come to life effortlessly and costlessly.

5) Warp Gate

Kurogiri's Warp Gate may be a synthetic Quirk, but is nevertheless one of My Hero Academia's most versatile (Image via BONES)

Likely the most self-explanatory entry on this list, Kurogiri easily demonstrates how versatile his Warp Gate Quirk is. It’s essentially a ticket to anywhere in the world as long as one knows the coordinates of the specific location, which is very easy to attain in the modern age.

Various aspects of everyday life are drastically improved as well, like not needing to get up to answer the door for mail. Commutes also become a thing of the past, with a trip to work taking as long as it does to activate the Warp Gate Quirk and create an instantaneous pathway to the location.

6) Hardening

Kirishima's Hardening also protects his more vulnerable organs and body parts in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

While Eijiro Kirishima’s Quirk may not be as versatile as others on this list in daily life, it’s undoubtedly one of the most versatile in combat. As Kirishima has proven many times that his Quirk allows him to be an impenetrable shield or an overpowering spear, depending on what the situation calls for, sometimes even being both or switching between them.

Even though it's more suited for battle, it also has benefits for daily life. However, these are mostly mundane, such as needing to crack something open or use the hardened skin the Quirk grants to rub or gauge something off or out of another.

7) Overhaul

Overhaul's eponymous Quirk could be the single most versatile in the series if able to be used with surgical precision (Image via BONES)

By the very nature of its function, Overhaul is one of the most versatile Quirks introduced yet in My Hero Academia. While the Quirk’s limits in terms of focus and delicacy haven’t been tested in the series, it’s said to be able to disassemble and then reassemble matter at its user’s whim.

Similarly, it’s presumed that with training over time, the Quirk can fully repair broken objects, such as electronics, toys, or even family heirlooms and other valuables. Assuming the Quirk does have this potential, it’s undoubtedly one of the series’ most multifaceted and useful Quirks.

8) Creation

The battlefield limitations of Yaoyorozu's Creation don't apply to civilian life in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

While Momo Yaoyorozu’s Creation is limited in battle by the time it takes and the knowledge she must already have, it’s undoubtedly one of the series' most versatile Quirks in daily life. The time issue is inherently negated by daily life use, with the user just needing to plan accordingly.

Knowledge is also not an issue, with the user able to look at the atomic structure(s) of what they want to create as the whim hits them. The energy source is likewise not a concern, with easy access to quick and high calories far from an issue in contemporary society. Essentially, an average person with Creation can make whatever they want with the proper prior planning.

9) Whirlwind

Whirlwind could be one of the most useful Quirks if able to be used on a small scale (Image via BONES)

Inasa Yoarashi’s Whirlwind Quirk has mainly been shown in My Hero Academia as being used to create and control massive gusts and bursts of wind. However, assuming the Quirk can be controlled with a much finer and more delicate touch, it’s undoubtedly one of the series’ most versatile overall.

If a door needs to be closed but don’t want to get up to do it, simply use a small burst of wind to shut it. If one needs to grab a piece of paper from another room, the Quirk can be used to create an airstream and guide the paper to them. Likewise, these concepts can be applied to heavier objects as long as the necessary delicacy can remain.

10) Dark Shadow

Dark Shadow Quirk has its versatility limited by brains but is still very useful (Image via BONES)

Last but certainly not least, Fumikage Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow Quirk is undoubtedly one of the most versatile Quirks in the series, even if it is the most intrusive in one’s daily life. That being said, Dark Shadow would still be a major boon, essentially giving the user a second set of hands and arms.

While these tasks would need to be simple, given Dark Shadow’s apparent intelligence, it’s still helpful. While Dark Shadow is stirring something on the stove, one can cut whatever ingredients they need. Likewise, construction, repair work, and other situations where having an extra set of hands for simple tasks makes all the difference.

