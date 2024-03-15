My Hero Academia: Deku and Shigaraki might swap quirks to end series (& their predecessors' journeys support it)

My Hero Academia is reaching its conclusion and there have been a lot of different interpretations of recent events in the fandom and how things could end, with the chapters becoming a bit more complex. In that regard, one of the most recent theories in days has been that Deku and Tomura Shigaraki could end up swapping quirks by the end of the series.

Both Deku and Shigaraki have been built up throughout the entirety of the My Hero Academia series and there is a very good chance they could end up with the other's powers. While this seems far-fetched, it could make sense considering the direction author Kohei Horikoshi has taken with the story. It could also be a fitting conclusion for both characters if it's done correctly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for this series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

New My Hero Academia theory suggests Deku and Shigaraki could be swapping Quirks

This theory focuses on the thematic value of these two characters swapping Quirks, particularly because of the nature of All For One and One For All.

It suggests that One For All was created to defeat All For One which eventually led to Nana Shimura abandoning Tenko/Shigaraki's family and society relying on All Might. Thus, it made sense that this entire problem could end with this character being the final user of this Quirk.

This also goes on to explain that this could take place when both characters witness the other's memories and past experiences as outcasts, even if they were different types of outcasts. However, both Deku and Tenko shared the passion of wanting to become a hero and one was supported before giving up while the other had his dreams crushed. Therefore, it made sense that the most heroic, selfless Quirk ended with the one kid who was forgotten by society.

It is a far-fetched theory and the thematic element that it has could be somewhat divisive to the fandom, especially considering the actions Shigaraki has committed throughout the series. However, it is something that seems possible, on paper, considering that Deku has already started the process of transferring One For All to Tomura, so this is a potential outcome.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Deku and Shigaraki in the anime (Image via Bones).

The My Hero Academia manga is reaching its conclusion and there are multiple fan theories of how it the end could have been a lot more notorious. However, it seems that author Kohei Horikoshi has established a very clear path. For example, recent events of Deku and Shigaraki watching each other's memories seem to suggest that they are going to reach of point of understanding. This is a decision that is divisive to a good portion of the fandom.

A significant reason for this is the fact that Tomura Shigaraki has been fairly remorseless when it comes to his actions as a villain throughout the story. Following that, his getting redemption doesn't feel organic or logical, considering his character arc. While is true that Shigaraki's childhood was traumatic, the truth is that he never showed any kind of remorse for the actions and destruction he caused, so it feels unearned that he gets the chance of redemption.

On the other hand, a lot of people feel that Deku never had much of a relationship or bond with Shigaraki to warrant such relentless attempts to redeem him. Therefore, this path could be quite controversial moving forward with the series, all things considered.

Final thoughts

This new My Hero Academia theory suggests that Deku and Shigaraki are going to swap Quirks as a thematic conclusion to the nature of One For All in the series and how it connects with Tomura's character. This theory aims at the certain irony of All For One's apprentice being the last one to use One For All.

