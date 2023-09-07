When did Eijiro Kirishima last appear in My Hero Academia manga? Hero's absence explained

Ever since the start of the Final War in My Hero Academia manga, the story has failed to zero in on several side characters. One of these side characters is the Class 1-A student Eijiro Kirishima. It has been a few months since he last made his appearance in the series, urging people to wonder about the reason behind his absence.

My Hero Academia is currently focusing on two battles - All Might vs. All For One and Deku vs. Tomura Shigaraki. While All For One is trying to reach Shigaraki, All Might is doing everything he can to stop him. Elsewhere, Kunieda managed to defeat several heroes all on his own. That's when Aoyama and Hagakure stepped up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia manga: When did Eijiro Kirishima last appear?

Eijiro Kirishima as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Eijiro Kirishima last appeared in My Hero Academia manga chapter 385. Hitoshi Shinso had taken control over Gigantomachia to help Mount Lady stop All For One. Meanwhile, Hitoshi was accompanied by Eijiro Kirishima, both of whom were on top of Gigantomachia together.

When Gigantomachia reached All For One's location, the villain found out that Hitoshi Shinso had control over Machia. Hence, he prepared to attack them. Just then, Eijiro Kirishima activated his Red Riot Unbreakable ability to defend both him and Hitoshi.

Eijiro Kirishima and Hitoshi Shinso as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

While they successfully defended themselves from All For One's attack, Hitoshi seemingly lost control of Gigantomachia as he started speaking to All For One. Soon after, the heroes and Gigantomachia attacked All For One, however, the villain managed to defeat them all by utilizing his quirks to their full extent.

Thus, following All For One's onslaught, all the heroes were seen battered, broken, bleeding to death, or dead on the battlefield. Meanwhile, All For One blasted away from the battlefield toward Tomura Shigaraki's location. As for Eijiro Kirishima particularly, he seemed battered in his final panel as he could be seen helping Hitoshi Shinso get back up on his feet.

When can fans expect Eijiri Kirishima to return to the My Hero Academia manga?

Eijiro Kirishima as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

While it has been quite some time since Eijiro Kirishima made his last appearance in the My Hero Academia manga, as far as the chronology of events goes, not much has happened since All For One's onslaught against him and the other heroes. Thus, considering his battered condition in his previous chapter, fans can expect Kirishima to make his comeback after quite some time.

Currently, All Might is fighting All For One. While it is clear that he would need some help, there is a good possibility that other Class 1-A students might help him. Therefore, Eijiro Kirishima's return to the My Hero Academia manga could take some time.

Nevertheless, being part of Class 1-A, there is no chance that he will be left out of the series' climax. Thus, fans can hope for him to either make his return at the climax or possibly in a big moment involving his friend Katsuki Bakugo.

