My Hero Academia chapter 417 foreshadows Deku losing more than his Quirks to Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 417 has recently come out and it explores Tomura Shigaraki's past and how that relates to the seventh One For All user, Nana Shimura. Therefore, there have been fan theories about how the story can move forward after this point and this includes what could happen to Deku in the upcoming chapters.

There is no denying that the idea of Deku losing his Quirk before the series ends is something that becomes more likely as the story goes on and My Hero Academia chapter 417 cements that idea.

However, the final moments of the chapter seem to suggest that Deku could be losing a lot more than just his Quirks and that could include his limbs, based on some promotional artwork author Kohei Horikoshi did a few months ago.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining why Deku could lose his limbs after what was shown in My Hero Academia chapter 417

My Hero Academia chapter 417 showed Deku exploring Tomura Shigaraki's mind and this resulted in him and Nana Shimura, the only One For All user who was rejected and the villain's grandmother, viewing his memories.

While this chapter heavily focuses on Nana and why she abandoned her family and the impact that had on them, the final page also suggests that Deku could lose his arm.

The opening of the sixth season of the anime adaptation showed Deku extending his arm to a young Tenko Shimura and author Kohei Horikoshi drew an artwork a few months ago of the former and Shigaraki, with the latter touching the protagonist's arm.

Since Shigaraki's Decay Quirk allows him to deteriorate anything he touches, this suggests that Tenko Shimura is going to do that to Deku's arm.

It was confirmed in this chapter that Deku and Nana can physically interact with the memories they are viewing, which means that Tenko could use Decay on them.

This means that Deku could potentially be hurt by this ability and lose something more beyond his Quirks, which is a decision that, on paper, could have a lot of ramifications for the character by the end of the series.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Tenko Shimura and Deku in the anime (Image via Bones).

My Hero Academia chapter 417 took a significant step toward the series' conclusion and now Deku and Nana Shimura have a lot more context of the things Tomura Shigaraki went through when he was a child as Nana Shimura.

It is a major moment in the series and now it seems that the next chapter is going to further develop that, probably having Deku and Tenko interact with one another.

The story has been mostly building up the situation to show what Shigaraki went through as a child and develop a degree of empathy between him and Deku.

There is a very good chance that the next chapter is going to show some resistance from Shigaraki's part and could also have the latter watching Deku's memories, which could also allow him to witness his side of things.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 417 ended with the cliffhanger of Deku reaching out to Tenko Shimura in Tomura Shigaraki's mind and could lead to the former dealing with the latter's Decay Quirk.

This could suggest that he is not only going to lose his Quirks but he is also going to lose a limb in the process.

