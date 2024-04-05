One Piece's next Straw Hat crewmate may subvert all expectations in the best way possible

One of the most often and heavily debated topics of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series is exactly how many crew members the central Straw Hat Pirates will end with. Many argue that protagonist Monkey D. Luffy already told fans this, with him saying he wanted at least ten crewmates in addition to himself during the series’ early stages.

As of now, Luffy has almost gotten his wish, with Nami, Usopp, Roronoa Zoro, Vinsmoke Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Franky, Brook, and Jinbe making nine of his 10 desired crewmates. Many also argue that there are some spiritual tenth members, such as Yamato or Nefertari D. Vivi, given their respective relationships and adventures with the Straw Hat Pirates.

However, a long-standing fan theory has always claimed that there will be a true tenth crew member for the Straw Hat Pirates and that fans already know who it is. This stems from an intriguing numbering system amongst the Devil Fruit users of One Piece’s central crew, with the final parity of this system seemingly identifying Bartholomew Kuma as the next crewmate.

Jewelry Bonney will be One Piece’s next Straw Hat, but bring her father Bartholomew Kuma with her

The basis for the claim that Kuma will be the tenth and potentially final crewmate to join the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece stems from a fan theory that is nearly 14 years old as of this writing. The theory first came about in the SBS corner for volume 59, where someone with the pen name “SHANKUS.LOVE” first pointed out the aforementioned numbering system.

Essentially, each of the Japanese names for each Devil Fruit within the Straw Hat pirates includes the Japanese names for two numbers from one to ten. Luffy’s “Gomu Gomu” represents five and six, while Chopper’s “Hito Hito” represents one and ten. Robin’s “Hana Hana” represents eight and seven, and Brook’s “Yomi Yomi” represents four and three.

Likewise, this would suggest that the final One Piece character to be introduced into the Straw Hat Pirates is Bartholomew Kuma and his Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, which would represent the missing numbers of two and nine. Of course, at the time this SBS was first published, the theory made a good amount of sense since Kuma was still “alive” at the time.

However, recent developments in the Egghead arc have thrown this theory into disarray with the appearance of Kuma and his apparent shutdown following his brief actions in the arc. While it’s unclear exactly what his status is, many are assuming that Kuma will be defunct at least for the rest of the Egghead arc, if not the entirety of the series. Thankfully, hope exists in the Straw Hats’ rescue of the Vegapunk Satellites, who should be able to fix him.

Yet another development in the Egghead arc threw a wrench in this theory, this time the reveal of Kuma’s daughter Jewelry Bonney having absolute authority over him and all Pacifista. As a result, Bonney can simply order Kuma to go with her instead of joining Luffy’s crew, taking away the agency many once asserted Kuma would use to join One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates.

That being said, Bonney herself already owes a great deal to the Straw Hats and will owe them even more if they get her out of Egghead Island alive. Likewise, technically, Kuma’s Devil Fruit is all that’s needed to join the crew in order for the aforementioned numbering system to be completed. However, Bonney already has the Toshi Toshi no Mi, or the Age-Age Fruit, meaning she can’t inherit Kuma’s Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, or the Paw-Paw Fruit.

While it’s possible another crewmate will inherit Kuma’s Devil Fruit upon his physical death, there’s an even simpler explanation. Bonney will likely decide to join the Straw Hats once Kuma is fully repaired out of the debt they both owe the crew for saving them. Likewise, with Kuma under Bonney’s exclusive control, the Straw Hats essentially get him as a crew member, with him and Bonney being the 10th and 11th, respectively.

That being said, there’s still some time before this One Piece theory can come to fruition in the mainline series. First off, the Straw Hats need to escape with at least one Vegapunk Satellite alive so Kuma can be fixed. Secondly, they need to ensure they remain on Bonney’s good side so she actually joins the crew. Hopefully, fans will see each of these conditions come to pass as the Egghead arc progresses through the rest of its climax and into its conclusion.

