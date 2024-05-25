One Piece chapter 1115 all but confirms each Gorosei member can use Conqueror's Haki

One Piece chapter 1115 finally saw Vegapunk reveal many truths about the One Piece world, along with the fact that a millennia-long war was still being waged behind the scenes. Although Vegapunk's reveal was the main focal point of the chapter, a singular panel displaying Saint Mars using Conqueror's Haki managed to become the center of attention.

Conqueror's Haki has been established as a supreme ability that is only wielded by some of the strongest or some of the most determined characters in One Piece. One Piece's recent unceremonious reveal of Saint Mars' conqueror's haki has led many fans to think whether every Gorosei member has access to it or not.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece chapter 1115.

One Piece chapter 1115: The Gorosei's status compels them to have Conqueror's Haki

Saint Warcury as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Before the 'Wano' arc, Conqueror's Haki was considered a rare and extraordinary ability, with each new reveal generating significant hype among fans. This powerful form of Haki, which allows users to exert their willpower to dominate others, was reserved for only a few exceptional characters, highlighting their formidable presence in the One Piece world.

In One Piece chapter 1115, the narrative continues to underscore the potency of this ability, showcasing characters like Saint Mars and Saint Topman Warcury using it with unparalleled skill. Warcury's Haki roar, which shook the entire island of Egghead, exemplifies the escalating stakes and power levels of the series.

The Gorosei are a group of highly influential individuals within the World Government in One Piece. They have been perceived as the most significant decision-makers, responsible for making crucial decisions that shape the world.

Saint Ju Peter as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Though their actual strength and role in the story were initially kept secret, recent chapters have revealed their names, and positions, such as Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, Saint Shepherd Ju Peter, Saint Topman Warcury, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, and Saint Marcus Mars. Currently, Saint Mars and Saint Warcury have been confirmed to be able to use Conqueror's Haki.

The Gorosei's immense pressure and battlefield presence were noticed by almost everyone on the island, solidifying the potency of their Haki even before One Piece chapter 1115. Imu has been repeatedly set up as the final antagonist of the series, and every Gorosei member follows Imu's every command.

Given that almost every Straw Hat crew combatant has become an expert Haki user, and considering that they'll be directly challenging the World Government and, by extension, Imu, is almost guaranteed that every member of the Gorosei can use Conqueror's Haki.

Final thoughts

Saint Nusjuro as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Conqueror's Haki has often been foreshadowed by an individual's overwhelming presence. Given that almost every Gorosei member exudes such an aura, it is likely that all of them having Conqueror's Haki will soon be revealed in the chapters following One Piece chapter 1115.

