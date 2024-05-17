One Piece's Mother Flame could be linked to Lunarian genocide, and Saturn's reaction all but proves it

One Piece chapter 1114 was released on May 13, 2024, and the chapter unveiled the notorious weapon, Mother Flame, which was used to eradicate the Lulusia Kingdom. Saint Saturn, again, resorted to using this weapon in hopes of stopping Dr. Vegapunk's live stream.

The chapter saw Dr. Vegapunk delve deeper into the truth of the world and the Grand Line, and fans saw him reveal the existence of the historical figure, Joy Boy. Funnily enough, while Dr. Vegapunk was casually talking to the Grand Line, the Five Elders were trying to stop his message.

One of the ways they resorted to was Mother Flame. Although it wasn't able to stop his stream, Saint Saturn's reaction to witnessing Mother Flame was pretty questionable, as if he was scared to use it on his own. This could be related to the flame that burns inside Mother Flame and has an uncanny resemblance to the Lunarians.

One Piece: Exploring the relationship between Lunarians and the Mother Flame

Dr. Vegapunk as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1114 saw Dr. Vegapunk reveal the two sins he committed while the Five Elders looked for a way to stop his stream. The climax of the episode saw the scientist revealing the existence of Joy Boy during the Void Century as the Five Elders resorted to Mother Flame to get rid of the Transmission Transponder Snail.

Saint Saturn took this responsibility and entered the room where the weapon was kept. Unfortunately, despite destroying the Transmission Transponder Snail, Dr. Vegapunk's stream continued.

Saint Saturn as seen in chapter 1114 (Image via Shueisha)

Strangely enough, after Saint Saturn entered that room, his reaction after witnessing the weapon was weird, as if he was scared of its powers.

Being one of the strongest figures in the World Government, it doesn't make sense for Saint Saturn to be scared of something unless it is something beyond imagination. One of the reasons behind this could be the link between the Mother Flame and the Lunarian race in One Piece.

King as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Mother Flame consists of a small flame trapped inside a machine, with the flame being pretty similar to what fans witnessed during the Wano arc in the battle between King and Zoro.

King was revealed as a member of the nearly-extinct race of Lunarians. The characteristic features of the Lunarians consist of wings, dark skin, and flame on the back of their body, which King used in battle. This small flame could be manipulated to make big attacks, as King showcased in his fight against Zoro, indicating that it has infinite potential.

This could be why Dr. Vegapunk used the Lunarian flame as the source of the Mother Flame's power. Moreover, this could also be the reason behind the "weird" reaction of Saint Saturn after witnessing Mother Flame as its flame could have reminded him of the Lunarian race that is extinct in the books of the World Government.

The meaning behind A&Mu and S-108

The Mother Flame as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Mother Flame has two writings on it as shown in chapter 1114. These writings could further associate this weapon with Lunarians' nearly extinct race and indicate a link between this weapon and race.

The first writing is "A&Mu," which could be divided into "A" and "Mu," with the former signifying "Atlantis" and the latter "Mu." Both of these are mythical lost continents that were technologically advanced compared to the era they existed in. These continents had access to infinite power sources, which they used for research, similar to the Lunarian Flame in One Piece.

The second writing is "S-108," which has several meanings from Hassium, an element from the periodic table having 108 atomic number, to the temperature of organ failure in the human body, 108 degrees Fahrenheit. But the real meaning behind this writing could be related to the Nirvana concept of Buddhism.

In Buddhism, 108 is considered a holy number as it signifies the 108 earthly desires that should be overcome to achieve the state of Nirvana. A similar concept could exist in the Lunarian race to achieve their flame after going through a process similar to Nirvana.

