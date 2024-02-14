One Piece: Luffy's family could be direct descendants of the original Joy Boy (& this theory supports it)

One Piece is a series whose fandom always comes up with different theories due to the extensive world-building and multiple plot points, and author Eiichiro Oda manages to combine all of this to make compelling arcs. In that regard, once Oda introduced the concept of Joy Boy back in the Fishman Island Arc, the lore of the series grew a lot more, and now it could be connected to Luffy's family.

Luffy's father and grandfather, Dragon and Garp, have very important roles in the series and now there could be a massive shift in the One Piece universe with this theory that suggests that they could be descendants of Joy Boy himself. This could explain a lot of the events they have gone through in their lives and could also make a lot of sense as to why Luffy was chosen by the Nika Devil Fruit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

New One Piece theory suggests that Luffy and his family could be direct descendants of Joy Boy

This new One Piece theory indicates that Luffy and the rest of the Monkey family could be descendants of Joy Boy himself, with the Straw Hats captain not being just the successor of that legendary figure. The theory in question explains why these three characters (Luffy, Dragon, and Garp) are deeply associated with making things better for the world around them, which eventually leads to them facing the World Government.

While it is true that Garp works for the Marine and the World Government, he has always opposed their most extreme measures and even went as far as siding with Gol D. Roger during the events of God Valley.

Furthermore, Dragon also tries to liberate islands and kingdoms from the grasp of the World Government, especially when it comes to political corruption. He also tries to help different societies establish themselves through independence.

Luffy is a bit more independent in that regard, only helping when he runs into a situation that requires help from the Straw Hats but he is not actively searching for that. But the entirety of the Monkey clan has the "D", which is a key plot point regarding those who can influence the world. Moreover, their constant desire for freedom is something that fits the themes and motivations of Joy Boy.

Luffy, Dragon, and Garp's roles in the series

The Monkey family in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It is fairly obvious that Luffy will have a very important role in the One Piece ending since he is the successor to Joy Boy and the protagonist of the series, but the importance of Garp and Dragon is also crucial to take into account.

There will probably be a lot of explorations of Luffy's character when it comes to his role as a liberator, especially considering how Imu seems to have a giant straw hat, which, in theory, must have a prominent role in the story.

When it comes to Dragon, he is probably one of the most enigmatic characters in the entire series as he hasn't done a lot in the story so far. However, he is the leader of the Revolutionary Army and the most wanted man on earth, plus the protagonist's father. It makes a lot of sense that Dragon and his men will have a prominent role moving forward, considering the recent events with Kuma and Bonney as well.

Garp is probably the wildcard when it comes to the current events in One Piece and there is a very good chance that he could die before the story concludes. He has shown time and time again that he is not pleased with the World Government, which could perhaps lead to a confrontation, especially considering his problems with Akainu over Ace's death.

Final thoughts

