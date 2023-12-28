One Piece: Why did Monkey D. Dragon appear in chapter 1103?

One Piece chapter 1103 spoilers revealed the brief appearance of Monkey D. Dragon along with the arrival of Bartholomew Kuma on the Egghead Islands. The chapter mainly highlighted Bonney's struggle against Saturn, along with foreshadowing the arrival of a new ally that would aid the Straw Hats.

Dragon's role as the most wanted criminal faced considerable criticism after the recent chapters revealed that he took no action after Ginny's capture or even after Ivankov and more of his allies were arrested. But chapter 1103 did foreshadow Dragon's more active role in the Egghead Island arc.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Monkey D. Dragon might arrive at Egghead

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Monkey D. Dragon has been a figure of intrigue and mystery ever since his debut in One Piece. The recent chapters revealing Kuma's backstory have resulted in fans criticizing Dragon's inactivity regarding his actions around his companion's capture and troubles.

Chapter 1103 shows Dragon conversing with Ivankov about Kuma's destination. While Ivankov speculates it to be Marijoa, Dragon's skepticism suggests a deeper understanding, potentially deducing Kuma's true target—Egghead Island. Despite his appearance, Dragon's role in the chapter remains minor, leaving fans eager for more substantial involvement.

Kuma as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The chapter hints at the possibility of Dragon assembling allies to intervene in the unfolding events on Egghead Island, marking a potential turning point. Even if Dragon doesn't end up directly coming to Egghead, one of his closest allies may come to Egghead to aid Vegapunk as well as Kuma, especially since the latter and Vegapunk are some of Dragon's oldest and most reliable allies.

Chapter 1103 mainly focuses on Bonney, engaging in a battle with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, responsible for Kuma's tragic state after a bargain led him to become an emotionless cyborg in exchange for Bonney's treatment. The chapter mainly revealed that Bonney's powers were part of an experiment conducted by Saturn himself.

Saturn experimented on Ginny to give her the powers of a devil fruit without consuming one; eventually, the latter developed the Sapphire Scale disease as a side effect. Saturn also reveals that Bonney inherited the side effects as well as her devil fruit powers from her mother Ginny, who ended up dying directly due to Saturn's experiments.

Chapter 1103 reveals that Bonney starts losing the battle, only for Kuma to make a timely appearance on Egghead, ready to confront Saturn. Jump Festa 2024 hinted at an impending clash between Kuma and Saturn, suggesting the former, at the hierarchy's pinnacle, might use Pacifistas to wage war against the Marines.

As Kuma prepares for a showdown with Saturn, there's speculation that the Straw Hats could capitalize on the diversion to escape Egghead with Bonney and Vegapunk, potentially postponing their anticipated battle with the Gorosei. The chapter also hints at the likelihood of a background-intensive fight between Kuma and Saturn, consistent with past battles.

Final Thoughts

One Piece: Jewellery Bonney as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animations)

The highly anticipated One Piece Chapter 1103 is set to officially release on January 5, 2024, available on Shueisha's MANGAPlus website. Fans eagerly await Chapter 1104 for potential revelations about the Straw Hats' mysterious ally that gave food to Luffy in Chapter 1103.