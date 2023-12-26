One Piece chapter 1103 spoilers: The fight against Saturn begins, as Kuma arrives on Egghead Island

One Piece chapter 1103 is set to be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. The initial spoilers for this chapter have been revealed, and they promise an exciting turn of events. So far, the Egghead arc has not disappointed fans, and may be considered one of the strongest arcs in the series. From One Piece lore to Luffy’s fights with Lucci and Kizaru, to the arrival of Gorosei Saturn on the island, to Kuma’s tragic backstory, it has been an emotional roller coaster.

As we step into 2024, the story is set to transition into a new and even more exciting stage. With the conclusion of Kuma’s backstory, readers can anticipate some thrilling action sequences in the upcoming chapter, as the man himself is set to make his appearance at Egghead.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece chapter 1103.

Saturn’s misdeeds to be exposed as per One Piece chapter 1103 spoilers

One Piece chapter 1103, according to the spoilers by X user and trusted leaker @PewPiece, will be titled I'm Sorry Dad. It is obvious that the title is given from Bonney’s perspective, but it raises the question of who the dad is - Kuma, who has been like a father to her, or Gorosei Saturn, who is speculated to be her biological father since she is the offspring of a Celestial Dragon.

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1103 have been kept brief, perhaps in order not to entirely spoil this very exciting chapter. As the release date approaches, more spoilers and eventually the raw scans of the forthcoming chapter will be made available.

At present, it is known that Bonney will engage in a battle with Saturn. Fans might recall that Bonney had previously shown her courage by stabbing Saturn. She rightfully holds a grudge against him as he is responsible for Kuma’s miserable state. Saturn had made a bargain with Kuma in which the latter agreed to become an emotionless cyborg in exchange for Bonney's treatment.

Interestingly, the spoilers also reveal that Saturn had performed experiments on Bonney, which is why she possesses certain powers. However, the specifics of these experiments or the exact powers they refer to are not elaborated.

Finally, One Piece chapter 1103 spoilers reveal that Bonney will begin to lose the battle, but Kuma will make a timely appearance on Egghead to confront Saturn.

Final thoughts

During Jump Festa 2024, Eiichiro Oda, the renowned manga artist, hinted at an impending clash between two significant characters, seemingly Gorosei Saturn and Kuma. There's a conjecture that Kuma, being at the pinnacle of the hierarchy, has the authority to direct the Pacifistas. If this theory holds true, it is likely that Kuma will use the Pacifistas to wage war against the marines.

With Kuma gearing up for a face-off with Saturn, it is plausible that the Straw Hats might make use of this diversion to flee from Egghead, along with Bonney and Vegapunk. This, however, implies that their anticipated battle with the Gorosei might be postponed.

Moreover, it is likely that a substantial part of Kuma and Saturn’s fight might take place in the background, as has been the case with many battles in the manga.

However, given the recent events, it is possible that Dragon, Ivankov, and the rest of the Revolutionary Army might also arrive at Egghead to support or rescue Kuma from the World Government. However, this is purely speculative at this point, and it remains to be seen whether an all-out war will begin immediately.