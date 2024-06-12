One Piece finally gives Zoro fans the fight they wanted since the start of Egghead

One Piece chapter 1117 is set to be released on June 17, 2024, but the initial spoilers for the chapter have been unveiled and confirmed the Zoro vs. Nusjuro fight — a fight the fans had expected since the start of the final saga.

The chapter also marked the end of Vegapunk's stream, but before this, the genius scientist was about to reveal something regarding the D clan, which could have been the biggest reveal of the series.

But the fan-favorite moment from the episode was the showdown between Roronoa Zoro and Saint Nujuro, which was also one of the most anticipated fights of the final saga. Although the spoilers just confirmed the start of the fight, fans are excited to know how this fight will unfold.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1117 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1117 confirms the Zoro vs. Nusjuro showdown

Smoker as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers, the chapter commences with a scene from the hospital where the SWORD members are recovering after saving Koby from Hachinose Island. Moreover, a talk between Tashigi and Smoker is also revealed, as the latter also visits the hospital, hinting that Smoker could also be related to SWORD or some of its members.

The spoilers then continue Vegapunk's message to the world, most of which is not revealed in the chapter. Other than Saint Nusjuro, the other Gorosei surround the Iron Giant as York remembered the location of the Transmission Transponder Snail in the previous chapter.

The Iron Giant as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After attacking the Iron Giant, not destroying it, the stream stops. Before that, Vegapunk grabs the attention of the D clan members Monkey D. Dragon, Marshall D. Teech, Sabo, and many other people as the genius scientist's stream ended after he said:

"From amongst you are........"

Although Nusjuro isn't the one who corners the Iron Giant alongside the other Gorosei, he is involved in a battle against the swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates, Roronoa Zoro. Moreover, he also recognizes Zoro's Sandei Kitetsu blade, which is the cursed blade. Although no reason is specified, there could be a connection between these swords and the Five Elders.

Saint Nusjuro as seen in his demon form (Image via Shueisha)

After the showdown between Vinsmoke Sanji and Saint Nusjuro, fans weren't hopeful about the fight between the Gorosei and Roronoa. But this fight could just be a warm-up as Zoro vs. Nusjuro is finally true and it could be one of his biggest fights in the series yet.

Although Saint Nusjuro's swordplay is yet to be revealed, he possesses supernatural powers similar to Brook's that are related to freezing others. Moreover, his demonic transformation into the mythical creature Bakotsu also gives him incredible speed, not to mention him having Conqueror's Haki similar to Saint Ju Peter.

Roronoa Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, although Roronoa Zoro has no such demonic transformation or supernatural powers, he has built his reputation as one of the strongest swordsmen on the Grand Line due to his trademark Three-Sword Style.

The swordsman uses Sandei Kitetsu, Wado Ichimonji, and Enma in perfect harmony and overpowers some big names like Kaido. Moreover, he possesses Conqueror's Haki but doesn't have much control over it. With a battle of Zoro vs. Nusjuro now set in stone, who will emerge as the winner?

