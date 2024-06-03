The One Piece world, created by Eiichiro Oda is full of complex characters, intricate storie­s, and many mysteries that kee­p fans constantly wondering and theorizing. One popular the­ory that has gained a lot of attention is the ide­a that Trafalgar D. Water Law, an important and mysterious character, has se­cret allies.

While many have­ speculated that Law might be conne­cted to SWORD or even the­ Marines, a compelling theory sugge­sts that the former member of Shichibukai may be an ally of none other than one of the Emperor of the sea: Red-Haire­d Shanks.

One Piece: The theory of Law and Shanks' alliance

Trafalgar D. Water Law as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

An intriguing part of this idea is the­ link between Portgas D. Ace­ and Shanks. Ace, the blood son of the Pirate­ King Gol D. Roger, and Shanks, Roger's adopted son, have­ a deep tie through the­ir roots and fierce natures. Ace­'s hot temper and rash actions sadly led to his tragic e­nd.

Meanwhile, Shanks, though similarly fierce­, takes a more measure­d and planned approach. Shanks' careful way is clear from the­ early chapters of the manga series, where he shows he­ won't let anyone harm his friends. This trait se­ts the stage for understanding his pote­ntial alliance with Law. Though different in the­ir ways, both value their allies and aim to ke­ep balance and order in the­ chaotic pirate world.

A Strategic Partnership between Shanks and Law

Shanks as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The turning point that brings this theory into sharp focus is the timeline and interactions between Shanks, Law, and the larger events of the One Piece world.

During the Marineford War, Shanks and Law arrive almost simultaneously, prompting speculation about their possible alliance. Law's consistent concern for Luffy's well-being, despite his claims of having no personal attachment to the Straw Hats, further fuels the idea that he might be operating under a larger, hidden agenda.

Shanks, unlike Ace, takes a more methodical approach to dealing with threats. His ties to Oden, a former crewmate, and his admiration for him suggest that Shanks would seek revenge against Kaido for Oden's death. However, engaging directly in a war with another Yonko would be a dangerous gamble. This is where Law's role becomes pivotal.

One Piece: The Role of Law in the Plan Against Kaido

Law at Punk Hazard (Image via Toei Animation)

Law's declaration that to survive in the New World one must either join the Yonko or challenge them sets the stage for his strategic alliance with Shanks. Unlike Apoo and Drake, who are known for their betrayals, Law remains loyal to his allies, suggesting a deeper commitment and plan in place.

Law's interactions with characters like Sengoku and Drake provide further evidence that he isn't aligned with SWORD or the Marines. His respect for Sengoku stems from their mutual love for Corazon, and his release by Drake in the Wano arc doesn't imply a working relationship with SWORD. Instead, these interactions indicate Law's independent yet strategically aligned actions with Shanks.

Zunesha (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Zou arc, when the Straw Hats discuss infiltrating Whole Cake Island, Law's remark, "It's not my call," hints at a higher authority—potentially Shanks. This also aligns with Law's calculated moves during the Punk Hazard arc, where he becomes a Warlord to access a specific room, suggesting a long-term plan orchestrated in alliance with Shanks.

One Piece: Shanks' Influence and Law's Role

Kaido as shown during the Wano Country arc (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory posits that the plan to take down Kaido originated from Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates as a form of revenge for Oden. Law, interested in his "checkered fate" and the Poneglyphs, seeks revenge for Corazon and aligns his goals with Shanks for mutual benefit.

By targeting Doflamingo and, subsequently, Kaido, Law furthers his own interests while ensuring he has a powerful ally in Shanks. The Wano arc's epilogue further cements this theory. Law, knowing his next destination and opting for the Northeast Island, possibly to rendezvous with Shanks, indicates a premeditated plan. Oda's careful storytelling and subtle hints suggest that Law's seemingly independent actions are part of a grander scheme involving Shanks.

Final thoughts

Trafalgar D. Water Law (Image via Toei Animation)

The idea that Trafalgar D. Water Law is working with Shanks, rather than SWORD or the Marines, presents a compelling narrative that aligns with the overarching themes of loyalty, strategy, and revenge in One Piece. The parallels between Ace and Shanks, the strategic interactions during major events, and Law's consistent yet covert moves all point towards a secret alliance.

This theory not only enriches the storyline but also highlights the depth and complexity of Oda's world-building, keeping fans eagerly anticipating each new revelation. As the series progresses, the unfolding of these hidden alliances promises to add another layer of intrigue to the epic saga of One Piece.

