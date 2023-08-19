One Piece chapter 1090: Why Luffy's current enemy is the reason for his New World success, explained

With the unofficial release of One Piece chapter 1090 during Weekly Shonen Jump’s Obon holiday break, fans got an early look at the upcoming chapter’s events. While nothing is considered fully canon until Shueisha’s official release is available, the spoilers and leaks community for the series has historically been accurate.

Thus, fans are giving importance to these latest spoilers, which show the upcoming chapter as an exciting one for fans of Eiichiro Oda’s series. As One Piece chapter 1090 sees the Straw Hats establish their escape plan and tease Elbaf as their next destination, Admiral Kizaru and the invading Marine force begin their assault.

One Piece chapter 1090 also seemingly sets up Luffy versus Admiral Kizaru in its closing moments, with Luffy commenting on how “someone strong” has arrived. While fans are excited for this upcoming fight, the actual gravity of the situation and the fight’s significance are seemingly lost on some.

One Piece chapter 1090 sets up Luffy to fight the person who made the Straw Hats who they are today

Long before One Piece chapter 1090, the pre-time-skip era of the series saw Luffy and the Straw Hat crew get through any obstacle in their path. While it may have taken two or three tries at times, they were nevertheless able to defeat any enemy in their way. That is until the Sabaody Archipelago arc, when they met with Admiral Kizaru.

Due to Kizaru handing the crew their first crushing defeat, they were scattered around the world because of Bartholomew Kuma’s Paw-Paw Fruit powers. This set off a chain of events that eventually led Luffy to delay the crew’s reunion by two years. In turn, this allowed each member of the Straw Hats to become smarter, stronger, and more skilled in their respective roles.

Fast forward to One Piece chapter 1090, Yonko Straw Hat Luffy must now come face-to-face with the Admiral, who is responsible for making the crew as they are now. Without said crushing defeat at Sabaody, the Straw Hat Pirates likely would’ve continued into the New World as they once were and died as a result.

Yet, because of this heartbreaking defeat in which Luffy was helpless to save anyone on his crew, including himself, he was able to become as strong as he is today. While the death of Luffy’s adoptive brother Portgas D. Ace did play a major role in his decision, Ace’s death wouldn’t have affected Luffy in such a profound way as it did because of Kizaru’s intervention.

No matter which angle it’s viewed from, Kizaru has played a major, albeit indirect, role in shaping the Straw Hats as they are today. While he may not have trained any of them, his actions sent the crew down paths that forced them to recognize and eliminate their respective weaknesses. This is wholly emphasized by the Return to Sabaody Archipelago and Fishman Island arcs, which are structured specifically to show just how much the crew has improved since then.

Now, as the Egghead Incident begins to unfold, Luffy must prove that he truly has changed in the two-plus years since he and Kizaru have come face-to-face. This will no doubt lead to one of the most exciting, emotional, and narratively significant fights in the history of the entire series up to One Piece chapter 1090.

