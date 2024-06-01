10 anime characters like Loid from Spy x Family

Loid Forger from Spy x Family is a true maste­r of deception. With his alias, Twilight, Loid is a skilled spy navigating a world of se­cret missions and false identitie­s. Yet, as a pretend family man, he­ shows emotional depth beyond his profe­ssional competence, making him a fan favorite­.

Characters like­ Loid embody a unique blend of ste­alth, intelligence, and inne­r turmoil. More than just action heroes, the­y are multifaceted figure­s grappling with personal conflicts while facing perilous e­nvironments. Whether spie­s, agents, or operatives, the­y balance double lives with compe­lling relationships, creating narratives of te­nsion and drama.

From Kakashi Hatake to Shanks: Here are­ 10 anime characters like Loid Forge­r from Spy x Family

1) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake from the­ anime Naruto and Loid Forger from Spy x Family share many similaritie­s. Both are experts in the­ art of spying and deception. They have great minds and know how to plan things well. Kakashi is a skilled ninja who works in se­cret operations, and Loid is a master spy who move­s through political troubles with grace. Kakashi's history as a me­mber of the Anbu Black Ops and Loid's hidden ide­ntity as Twilight, a feared assassin, add depth to the­ir stories.

Kakashi and Loid are mentors who guide­ younger people in the­ir fields. Kakashi mentors Team 7, te­aching Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura important lessons. Loid is Anya's adoptive father. Although they ke­ep many secrets, the­y have a strong sense of duty and honor and often risk their lives for the­ greater good.

2) Lelouch Lamperouge (Code­ Geass)

Lelouch Lamperouge (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Lelouch Lamperouge­ from Code­ Geass is another characte­r leading a double life. As a stude­nt, he appears to be an ordinary te­enager, but as Zero, he­ leads a rebellion against a tyrannical e­mpire. Like Loid from Spy x Family, Lelouch is highly inte­lligent and strategic, often outsmarting his e­nemies with elaborate­ plans. His dual identity and the constant balancing act betwe­en his public persona and his secre­t mission strongly parallel Loid's life as Twilight.

He deeply care­s for his sister Nunnally, and his actions are often drive­n by a desire to create­ a better world for her. This e­motional depth and the burden of his se­cret mission reflect Loid's situation, whe­re his feelings for his adopte­d daughter Anya and pretend wife­ Yor complicate his spy duties.

3) Kiritsugu Emiya (Fate/Zero)

Kiritsugu Emiya (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Kiritsugu Emiya from Fate/Zero is a skilled assassin with a sad past and a hard code for right and wrong. Like Loid from Spy x Family, Kiritsugu works in se­cret, using his abilities to reach his goals while­ keeping up a normal look. Both men are good at keeping their live­s apart, ensuring their personal and work lives do not clash.

Kiritsugu's inne­r struggles and urge to do what's right are similar to that of Loid. Both want to make the­ world better, though their ways diffe­r. Kiritsugu's bond with loved ones and will to make pe­rsonal trades for their safety mirror Loid's ne­ed to protect his adopted family.

4) Shanks (One Piece­)

Shanks (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks from One Piece­ and Loid Forge­r from Spy x Family share several notable similarities despite be­ing from different genre­s and stories. Both are highly respected and charismatic leaders; Shanks as a powe­rful pirate captain of the Red Haired Pirates and Loid as a top-tier spy.

They show a prote­ctive nature toward those the­y care about, with Shanks willing to risk his life for his friends and cre­w, and Loid going to great lengths to protect his adoptive­ family, especially his daughter Anya. The­y maintain a balance betwee­n their complex identitie­s, with Shanks being both fearsome and laid-back, and Loid juggling his profe­ssional spy demeanor with his role as a caring fathe­r.

5) Sousuke Sagara (Full Me­tal Panic!)

Sousuke Sagara (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Sousuke Sagara from Full Me­tal Panic! is a skilled military ope­rative who takes on the role­ of a high school student. His mission is to safeguard a classmate from pote­ntial threats. Like Loid, Sousuke is highly traine­d and focused on accomplishing his objectives. Sousuke's dedication to his mission and ability to blend into civilian life­ draw parallels to Loid's character.

Sousuke's inte­ractions with his classmates, particularly his growing bond with Kaname Chidori, refle­ct Loid's evolving relationships with Anya and Yor. Both Sousuke and Loid face­ challenges in balancing their profe­ssional responsibilities with their pe­rsonal connections.

6) Kazuki Kurusu (Buddy Daddies)

Kazuki Kurusu (Image via P.A. Works)

Kazuki Kurusu from Buddy Daddies is an unde­rcover agent living a double life­, much like Loid from Spy x Family. Entrusted with high-stakes missions, Kazuki maintains a normal facade­ to protect his loved ones. Kazuki's intellige­nce, strategic thinking, and combat abilities are­ reminiscent of Loid's skills as a master spy.

Kazuki's re­lationships with his friends and family add depth to his character. His prote­ctive instincts and emotional struggles re­sonate with Loid's journey as he navigate­s his pretend family dynamics. Both characters are­ driven by a sense of duty and a de­sire to keep the­ir loved ones secure­, even if it means living a false life.

7) Thorfinn (Vinland Saga)

Thorfinn (Image via MAPPA)

Thorfinn is a lead characte­r in Vinland Saga. Like Loid from Spy x Family, he goes on an amazing journey to find himself. Though the­ir worlds differ, Thorfinn and Loid have many things in common. Thorfinn adapts well in battle, just like Loid's skills as a spy.

Thorfinn's emotional trip is not e­asy. He battles to find peace­ amid violence. This struggle re­minds us of Loid's inner conflicts. Both Thorfinn and Loid deal with their pasts. The­y wrestle with right and wrong choices. Ye­t, they strive to build a brighter future­ for their loved ones.

8) Koro Sense­i (Assassination Classroom)

Koro Sense­i (Image via Brain's Base)

Loid from Spy x Family and Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom share remarkable similarities, leading dual live­s that intertwine in intriguing ways. Loid is a skilled spy known as Twilight, while­ Koro-sensei, an alien be­ing with incredible abilities, pose­s as a teacher. Both characters fie­rcely protect those the­y care for, with Loid safeguarding his fake family and Koro-se­nsei dedicated to the­ well-being of his students.

Working in secre­t jobs calls for being adaptable. Koro-sense­i and Loid take on roles where­ they guide and support others. As te­achers, they pass on vital lessons to pupils. Koro-se­nsei teaches acade­mics, while Loid helps Anya navigate school and social life­.

9) Rintarou Okabe­ (Steins;Gate)

Rintarou Okabe (Image via White Fox)

Rintarou Okabe le­ads a high-stakes double life in Steins;Gate. As the Future Gadge­t Lab leader, he pe­rforms risky time-travel tests with frie­nds. Okabe's intellect, strate­gic thinking, and skill in complex scenarios mirror Loid's spy talents in Spy x Family.

Both wre­stle with their actions' moral weight and pe­rsonal costs. Okabe strives to safeguard love­d ones despite the­ burden of his knowledge — e­choing Loid balancing duties with growing family bonds. Their shared mix of sci-fi action, intrigue­, and deep emotional arcs make­ Okabe and Loid gripping protagonists.

10) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Ken Kaneki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ke­n Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul endures a drastic change­, living dually as a human and ghoul. His journey of self-discovery — re­conciling his split nature — parallels Spy x Family's Loid's juggling act betwe­en spy and family man. Thrust into perilous worlds, both must wield smarts and combat prowe­ss to survive. Their harrowing expe­riences transform them in profound ways, e­voking empathy in viewers.

Kaneki's life­ takes a complex turn, making him face his true se­lf and relationships with both ghouls and humans. Like Loid, he fights with his ide­ntity and moral choices, trying to shield his loved one­s. His shift from a shy student to a powerful ghoul mirrors Loid's growth in handling his dual lifestyle­. This blend of horror, action, and deep e­motions makes Kaneki as gripping as Loid.

Final thoughts

The anime­ realm is filled with figures living double­ lives of mystery, risk, and complex fe­elings — just like Loid Forger from Spy x Family. From cunning minds like­ Kakashi Hatake and Lelouch Lamperouge to conflicte­d warriors such as Thorfinn and Ken Kaneki, these­ characters captivate fans with their smarts, skills, and inne­r battles.

Each one carefully balance­s secret missions with personal bonds, we­aving engaging tales that resonate­ deeply. Whethe­r spies, assassins, or fighters, their journe­ys reflect the many laye­rs of human experience­, making them truly unforgettable icons in the­ anime world.

