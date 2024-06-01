10 anime characters like Loid from Spy x Family

Loid Forger from Spy x Family is a true master of deception. With his alias, Twilight, Loid is a skilled spy navigating a world of secret missions and false identities. Yet, as a pretend family man, he shows emotional depth beyond his professional competence, making him a fan favorite.
Characters like Loid embody a unique blend of stealth, intelligence, and inner turmoil. More than just action heroes, they are multifaceted figures grappling with personal conflicts while facing perilous environments. Whether spies, agents, or operatives, they balance double lives with compelling relationships, creating narratives of tension and drama.
From Kakashi Hatake to Shanks: Here are 10 anime characters like Loid Forger from Spy x Family
1) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)
Kakashi Hatake from the anime Naruto and Loid Forger from Spy x Family share many similarities. Both are experts in the art of spying and deception. They have great minds and know how to plan things well. Kakashi is a skilled ninja who works in secret operations, and Loid is a master spy who moves through political troubles with grace. Kakashi's history as a member of the Anbu Black Ops and Loid's hidden identity as Twilight, a feared assassin, add depth to their stories.
Kakashi and Loid are mentors who guide younger people in their fields. Kakashi mentors Team 7, teaching Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura important lessons. Loid is Anya's adoptive father. Although they keep many secrets, they have a strong sense of duty and honor and often risk their lives for the greater good.
2) Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass is another character leading a double life. As a student, he appears to be an ordinary teenager, but as Zero, he leads a rebellion against a tyrannical empire. Like Loid from Spy x Family, Lelouch is highly intelligent and strategic, often outsmarting his enemies with elaborate plans. His dual identity and the constant balancing act between his public persona and his secret mission strongly parallel Loid's life as Twilight.
He deeply cares for his sister Nunnally, and his actions are often driven by a desire to create a better world for her. This emotional depth and the burden of his secret mission reflect Loid's situation, where his feelings for his adopted daughter Anya and pretend wife Yor complicate his spy duties.
3) Kiritsugu Emiya (Fate/Zero)
Kiritsugu Emiya from Fate/Zero is a skilled assassin with a sad past and a hard code for right and wrong. Like Loid from Spy x Family, Kiritsugu works in secret, using his abilities to reach his goals while keeping up a normal look. Both men are good at keeping their lives apart, ensuring their personal and work lives do not clash.
Kiritsugu's inner struggles and urge to do what's right are similar to that of Loid. Both want to make the world better, though their ways differ. Kiritsugu's bond with loved ones and will to make personal trades for their safety mirror Loid's need to protect his adopted family.
4) Shanks (One Piece)
Shanks from One Piece and Loid Forger from Spy x Family share several notable similarities despite being from different genres and stories. Both are highly respected and charismatic leaders; Shanks as a powerful pirate captain of the Red Haired Pirates and Loid as a top-tier spy.
They show a protective nature toward those they care about, with Shanks willing to risk his life for his friends and crew, and Loid going to great lengths to protect his adoptive family, especially his daughter Anya. They maintain a balance between their complex identities, with Shanks being both fearsome and laid-back, and Loid juggling his professional spy demeanor with his role as a caring father.
5) Sousuke Sagara (Full Metal Panic!)
Sousuke Sagara from Full Metal Panic! is a skilled military operative who takes on the role of a high school student. His mission is to safeguard a classmate from potential threats. Like Loid, Sousuke is highly trained and focused on accomplishing his objectives. Sousuke's dedication to his mission and ability to blend into civilian life draw parallels to Loid's character.
Sousuke's interactions with his classmates, particularly his growing bond with Kaname Chidori, reflect Loid's evolving relationships with Anya and Yor. Both Sousuke and Loid face challenges in balancing their professional responsibilities with their personal connections.
6) Kazuki Kurusu (Buddy Daddies)
Kazuki Kurusu from Buddy Daddies is an undercover agent living a double life, much like Loid from Spy x Family. Entrusted with high-stakes missions, Kazuki maintains a normal facade to protect his loved ones. Kazuki's intelligence, strategic thinking, and combat abilities are reminiscent of Loid's skills as a master spy.
Kazuki's relationships with his friends and family add depth to his character. His protective instincts and emotional struggles resonate with Loid's journey as he navigates his pretend family dynamics. Both characters are driven by a sense of duty and a desire to keep their loved ones secure, even if it means living a false life.
7) Thorfinn (Vinland Saga)
Thorfinn is a lead character in Vinland Saga. Like Loid from Spy x Family, he goes on an amazing journey to find himself. Though their worlds differ, Thorfinn and Loid have many things in common. Thorfinn adapts well in battle, just like Loid's skills as a spy.
Thorfinn's emotional trip is not easy. He battles to find peace amid violence. This struggle reminds us of Loid's inner conflicts. Both Thorfinn and Loid deal with their pasts. They wrestle with right and wrong choices. Yet, they strive to build a brighter future for their loved ones.
8) Koro Sensei (Assassination Classroom)
Loid from Spy x Family and Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom share remarkable similarities, leading dual lives that intertwine in intriguing ways. Loid is a skilled spy known as Twilight, while Koro-sensei, an alien being with incredible abilities, poses as a teacher. Both characters fiercely protect those they care for, with Loid safeguarding his fake family and Koro-sensei dedicated to the well-being of his students.
Working in secret jobs calls for being adaptable. Koro-sensei and Loid take on roles where they guide and support others. As teachers, they pass on vital lessons to pupils. Koro-sensei teaches academics, while Loid helps Anya navigate school and social life.
9) Rintarou Okabe (Steins;Gate)
Rintarou Okabe leads a high-stakes double life in Steins;Gate. As the Future Gadget Lab leader, he performs risky time-travel tests with friends. Okabe's intellect, strategic thinking, and skill in complex scenarios mirror Loid's spy talents in Spy x Family.
Both wrestle with their actions' moral weight and personal costs. Okabe strives to safeguard loved ones despite the burden of his knowledge — echoing Loid balancing duties with growing family bonds. Their shared mix of sci-fi action, intrigue, and deep emotional arcs make Okabe and Loid gripping protagonists.
10) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)
Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul endures a drastic change, living dually as a human and ghoul. His journey of self-discovery — reconciling his split nature — parallels Spy x Family's Loid's juggling act between spy and family man. Thrust into perilous worlds, both must wield smarts and combat prowess to survive. Their harrowing experiences transform them in profound ways, evoking empathy in viewers.
Kaneki's life takes a complex turn, making him face his true self and relationships with both ghouls and humans. Like Loid, he fights with his identity and moral choices, trying to shield his loved ones. His shift from a shy student to a powerful ghoul mirrors Loid's growth in handling his dual lifestyle. This blend of horror, action, and deep emotions makes Kaneki as gripping as Loid.
Final thoughts
The anime realm is filled with figures living double lives of mystery, risk, and complex feelings — just like Loid Forger from Spy x Family. From cunning minds like Kakashi Hatake and Lelouch Lamperouge to conflicted warriors such as Thorfinn and Ken Kaneki, these characters captivate fans with their smarts, skills, and inner battles.
Each one carefully balances secret missions with personal bonds, weaving engaging tales that resonate deeply. Whether spies, assassins, or fighters, their journeys reflect the many layers of human experience, making them truly unforgettable icons in the anime world.
