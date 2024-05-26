10 best anime characters like Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the most popular characters from the hit anime series Demon Slayer. He starts out seeming like a cowardly and weak demon slayer who only wants to find a girlfriend. However, when Zenitsu falls asleep, he unlocks a powerfully skilled swordsman persona with lightning-fast attacks.

Zenitsu provides some of the funniest moments in Demon Slayer with his over-the-top reactions and dramatic displays of affection. Yet he also develops into a courageous fighter willing to do anything to protect his friends. His personality and character growth are a big reason he has become a fan favorite.

Fans of Zenitsu Agatsuma wanting to find other anime characters similar to him will find this list helpful. Here are 10 of the best anime characters like Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer.

Deku, Mob, and 8 anime characters like Zenitsu Agatsuma

1) Deku (My Hero Academia)

Deku (Image via Bones)

Izuku "Deku" Midoriya starts out Quirkless with no special powers in the superhero world of My Hero Academia. At first, he seems rather weak and timid like Zenitsu Agatsuma. However, once Deku inherits the powerful One For All Quirk, he discovers great bravery in himself to become the world’s next greatest hero.

Just like Zenitsu taps into a whole new persona in battle, Deku finds the courage and strength to control his overwhelming Quirk. Both characters prove that true power comes from the heart, not one's abilities. Deku's journey to push past his seeming limitations mirrors Zenitsu's struggle to overcome his fears.

2) Mob (Mob Psycho 100)

Mob (Image via Bones)

Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama is the quiet protagonist of Mob Psycho 100 with incredible psychic powers. Despite his immense abilities, Mob prefers to live a normal life and keep his emotions in check to avoid accidentally hurting anyone with his powers.

Mob outwardly seems weak and inactive like Zenitsu Agatsuma. But push him far enough, and Mob unleashes his emotions along with devastating psychic energy. Mob must constantly grapple with the dichotomy between standing up for himself and keeping his powers under control.

In that struggle between confidence and restraint, Mob shows many similarities to Zenitsu.

3) Yuki Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Yuki Sohma (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The cute, kind, yet emotionally damaged Yuki Sohma endures the horrifying Sohma family curse in Fruits Basket. On the outside, Yuki maintains a cheerful, princely persona the other students at his high school adore.

But beneath this friendly face lies deep self-loathing and fear of rejection due to his troubled upbringing. When people do get close to him, Yuki panics and often runs away. His vacillation between seeking connection and isolating himself mirrors Zenitsu Agatsuma’s dramatic emotional shifts.

However, through his loving new adoptive family, Yuki slowly learns to accept himself and overcome the shadows of his past self-doubt.

4) Tamaki Suoh (Ouran High School Host Club)

Tamaki Suoh (Image via Bones)

The flamboyant Tamaki Suoh oozes confidence and charm as the "princely" president of Ouran Academy’s Host Club. Yet behind his theatrical bravado lies a deep loneliness and abandonment anxiety due to his complicated family circumstances. When Tamaki feels threatened or his friends are in danger, his silly facade drops to reveal his caring nature and courageous heart.

Tamaki shifts between goofy antics when comfortable and serious heroism when challenged, much like Zenitsu Agatsuma tapping into his fighter self. But both characters prove that love for others ultimately conquers fear.

5) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon Freecss (Image via Madhouse)

Gon may seem like a reckless yet lucky amateur Hunter at first in Hunter x Hunter. But when push comes to shove, he demonstrates mental fortitude and raw talent exceeding many professionals. His endless confidence and refusal to give up mirrors Zenitsu Agatsuma's warrior spirit when asleep.

However, Gon experiences significant emotional turmoil and can become extremely focused and ruthless when severely threatened, similar to how isolated fear paralyzes Zenitsu. Nonetheless, Gon’s dedication to protecting magical beasts and friends in need would earn Zenitsu's faithful respect.

Their unassuming yet unrelenting courage aligns with overcoming the dangers of their worlds.

6) Koro Sensei (Assassination Classroom)

Koro Sensei (Image via Lerche)

The powerful tentacled sensei Koro guides his students’ growth from Class 3-E in Assassination Classroom. Though Koro could destroy the world if he wished with his unmatched speed and strength, he instead nurtures the emotional development of his students.

Much like Zenitsu Agatsuma, first glances see Koro’s silly antics and underestimate his capabilities. But Koro maintains discipline by reminding students he can vaporize them at any time, akin to how few foes see Zenitsu’s lethal swordsmanship coming when asleep.

Beyond might and threat lies their shared gentle nature, aiming to inspire strength and fulfillment within their charges.

7) Shoyo Hinata (Haikyuu!!)

Shoyo Hinata (Image via Production I.G)

Diminutive volleyball player Shoyo Hinata completely lacks height or skills compared to rivals when first joining Karasuno High in Haikyuu!!. However, through relentless training to strengthen his towering jumps and natural speed, Shoyo becomes instrumental in leading Karasuno to nationals glory.

Despite the constant doubt around his volleyball potential, Shoyo never loses faith in himself, akin to how Zenitsu Agatsuma taps into formidable sword skills when courage awakens. Shoyo inspiring his team through resolute dedication mirrors Zenitsu risking his life for Tanjiro's quest.

Their shared underdog spirit shatters limited self-perceptions toward self-actualization.

8) Usopp (One Piece)

Usopp (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite boasting constant tall tales of his prowess, passionate pirate Usopp often panics, freezes, or tries fleeing when real foes approach the Straw Hats in One Piece.

However, when cornered or his friends are threatened, Usopp summons remarkable courage, fighting with precise aim or clever tricks. Much like Zenitsu's paralyzing anxiety gives way to tenacious talent when pressed, Usopp's facade of bravado crumbles to reveal genuine bravery when the stakes rise.

Their shared struggles between self-doubt and self-actualization in dire straits highlight heroism found in overcoming very real human fears time and time again rather than innate strength. When all chips seem down, both dig deep to stand tall for what matters most.

9) Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

After consuming one of the fingers of Sukuna, the powerful King of Curse, klutzy yet kind-natured Yuji Itadori joins Jujutsu Tech to master control over this deadly entity sealed inside himself. Initially unsure of himself among elite exorcist jujutsu sorcerers, Yuji’s innate compassion and strength drive him to keep fighting to protect people.

Yuji also contends with tapping into fearsome power he barely understands for a greater cause beyond himself. His struggles balancing confidence in his abilities with loyalty toward friends resonate with Zenitsu Agatsuma waking up immersed as a thunderous warrior for justice.

Despite reservations and insecurities, Yuji and Zenitsu both rise to challenges well beyond themselves for what matters most.

10) Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

Sakata Gintoki (Image via Sunrise)

Despite his outward laziness, obsession with sweets, and aversion to responsibility, eccentric samurai Sakata Gintoki harbors the fury and conviction of a legendary war veteran when a crisis emerges. His days consist of comical antics and scoldings to pay the rental fees.

But when the helpless face harm, his prowess manifests the White Demon who once battled armies single-handedly. Much like Zenitsu Agatsuma exhibits a fragmented personality between absurd fear and razor focus, Gintoki fluctuates between shameless goofiness and righteous intensity when stakes escalate.

They follow unlikely heroes' journeys, seeking not grand quests but rather small comforts, before duty forces their competent hands. Regardless of their quirks, both find purpose in paying kindness forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of anime’s most beloved and complex characters, cowardly at some moments yet extraordinarily capable when steeled by courage. The distinctly fluid nature of his strength makes for fascinating character development.

Other beloved anime characters like Deku, Mob, Yuki, Tamaki, Gon, Koro Sensei, Shoyo, Tanjiro, and Yuji share this duality. Each of them overcomes initial self-doubts and perceived weaknesses by tapping into their inner resilience or external powers as the stakes rise.

