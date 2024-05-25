10 best anime characters like Gon Freecss from Hunter x Hunter

Gon Freecss, the protagonist of the popular anime series Hunter x Hunter, is known for his cheerful and friendly personality along with his immense inner strength and determination. His never-give-up attitude, compassion for friends, and incredible growth during his adventures have made him one of the most iconic anime characters.

If you love Gon Freecss and are looking for other anime characters similar to him, you have come to the right place. There are quite a few characters in various anime series who share personality traits with Gon Freecss and also undergo intense character development during their journeys.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Edward Elric, Naruto, and 8 anime characters like Gon Freecss

1) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Edward Elric (Image via Bones)

The passionate and determined protagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist, Edward Elric, bears a strong resemblance to Gon Freecss’s headstrong and courageous nature.

After losing his arm and leg and his brother Alphonse losing his entire body in an attempt to revive their mother using alchemy, Ed’s sole aim becomes finding the Philosopher’s Stone.

Like Gon, Edward may come across as immature and rebellious at first glance, but he has a heart of gold. He cares deeply for his younger brother Alphonse and tries hard to return their bodies to their original form after the disastrous transmutation.

2) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro, from the widely popular anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, has an incredibly kind and empathetic personality, much like Gon Freecss. After his family is attacked by demons and his sister Nezuko is turned into one, Tanjiro pledges to cure her no matter what.

Despite the horrifying demon attacks, Tanjiro never loses his compassion and always tries to understand the demons before attacking them. His sunny disposition, protective nature towards loved ones, and incredible resolve make him very similar to Gon.

3) Hinata Shoyo (Haikyuu!!)

Hinata Shoyo (Image via Production I.G)

The protagonist of the volleyball anime Haikyuu!!, Hinata Shoyo, is very comparable to Gon Freecss when it comes to having sky-high ambitions despite seeming disadvantaged initially. Hinata dreams of becoming a great volleyball player like the 'Little Giant,' a short but exceptionally talented player.

Due to his short height, most people don't consider him well-suited for volleyball. However, Hinata works tremendously hard to hone his unique talents - speed and jumping ability. His determination to succeed against all odds and his upbeat personality make him quite similar to Gon in many aspects.

4) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu Dragneel (Image via A-1 Pictures and Satelight)

Fairy Tail’s protagonist, Natsu Dragneel, has often been considered the "Gon Freecss of Fairy Tail" by fans, and it's easy to see why. Natsu and Gon indeed share very similar personalities. Natsu initially comes across as cheerful, carefree, and reckless.

However, he cares deeply for his guildmates and friends, much like how protective Gon is towards his friends. Natsu also never shies away from a difficult fight and possesses the same kind of inner strength and fiery determination as Gon.

5) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta (Image via Pierrot)

Asta, the protagonist from the magic anime Black Clover, is often compared to Naruto in personality. However, he also shares plenty of similarities with Gon Freecss in terms of having massive dreams and goals despite initially seeming unsuited or disadvantaged.

Just like Gon, Asta was also born without any magic abilities in a world where magic is everything. But through tremendous hard work, grit, and training, he gains powerful anti-magic abilities and vows to become the Magic Emperor one day. His "never give up" attitude is certainly very reminiscent of Gon.

6) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Bones)

Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, shares many similarities with Gon Freecss. Despite facing bullying and discrimination for not having a “Quirk” or superpower early on, Deku dreams big. Through a chance encounter with his idol All Might and subsequent grueling training, Deku gains powerful abilities.

Much like Gon, Deku showcases remarkable courage and quick thinking under pressure. He always strives to improve himself and help save people with a smile, no matter how dangerous the situation. This highlights his similarity to Gon’s fearless and selfless nature.

7) Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Yusuke Urameshi (Image via Pierrot)

The protagonist of the classic shonen anime Yu Yu Hakusho, Yusuke Urameshi, undergoes tremendous character growth over the series run, much like Gon Freecss.

He starts off as an aggressive high school delinquent but eventually matures into a sincerely kind-hearted person who puts his life on the line to protect loved ones.

Yusuke is also recognized for his street-smartness and incredible inner strength, similar to Gon Freecss. His transformation from a feared bully to a compassionate superhuman hero makes him quite similar to Gon’s emotional growth throughout Hunter x Hunter.

8) Emma (The Promised Neverland)

Emma (Image via CloverWorks)

Emma, the highly courageous and kind-hearted female protagonist from the acclaimed anime The Promised Neverland, bears many parallels with Gon Freecss in terms of personality. Just like Gon, Emma’s morale and determination remain solid as a rock even when facing the most hopeless and dangerous situations.

She always prioritizes her friends and “family” over everything else. Emma has also demonstrated incredibly sharp battle instincts on several dangerous occasions to protect her loved ones, much like how remarkably strong and tactical Gon can get when saving people dear to him is at stake.

9) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki is the powerful protagonist of the hit anime series Bleach. Ichigo Kurosaki and Gon Freecss share the similarity of undergoing a massive transformation from regular high school boys into tremendously powerful heroes over the course of their respective stories.

Ichigo showcases incredible resolve, sharp battle skills, and empathy towards saving spirit souls, much like Gon’s inner fortitude and desire to rescue people in danger. They are both hot-headed yet lovable characters who would go to great lengths for their friends and family.

10) Trunks (Dragon Ball Z)

Trunks (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, we have the time-traveling warrior from Dragon Ball Z, Trunks. Like Gon Freecss, Trunks showcases tremendous courage in situations most would simply run from. He travels back in time to save millions of lives by warning the Z Fighters about the impending threat of the Androids.

Trunks constantly strives to attain more power and master his abilities to protect the innocent, just like Gon. Despite the difficulties and traumatic moments of his future timeline, his hopeful spirit remains undiminished.

Much like Gon, when pushed into a corner, Trunks can unleash rare resilience and rage to defeat threats endangering his loved ones.

Conclusion

Shonen anime heroes like Gon Freecss possess unique personalities. Despite appearing as quite ordinary kids at first glance, they harbor exceptional courage and remarkable inner strength that is almost unparalleled.

Gon Freecss, along with the other mentioned characters, demonstrate tremendous growth and increasingly showcase rare tactical battle skills over the course of their stories. Their unwavering desire to achieve a goal or save loved ones against all odds make them admirable.

So if you love anime characters like Gon, who never back down and have incredible determination, be sure to check out the above-mentioned character journeys across classic shonen anime series. You will find plenty to love about these characters, who shine bright with their unwavering resolve!

