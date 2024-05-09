10 anime characters like Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass

Lelouch Lamperouge, the protagonist of the popular anime series Code Geass, is one of the most brilliant strategic masterminds in anime. His cold, calculated nature and genius-level intellect make him a fascinating character to watch.

He is known for his dramatic schemes that shock both his enemies and allies. By carefully analyzing all available information, Lelouch Lamperouge can put together plans that almost seem clairvoyant in their precision and foresight.

When these complex plans reach their crescendo and fall perfectly into place, it makes for incredibly satisfying television. If you're looking for more anime characters like Lelouch Lamperouge, who use their intelligence and strategy to outwit their opponents, here are 10 great recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Light Yagami, Shikamaru Nara, and 8 other Anime Characters like Lelouch Lamperouge

1. Light Yagami from Death Note

Light Yagami (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami, the protagonist of Death Note, shares many similarities with Lelouch. He is highly intelligent, calculating, and willing to do whatever it takes to create the world he envisions. Light possesses a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone simply by writing their name.

He uses this power and his sharp intellect to rid the world of criminals and rule as a god. Like Lelouch Lamperouge, Light is a strategic mastermind who stays one step ahead of his opponents.

Death Note's intense mind games between Light and the enigmatic L are reminiscent of the battles of wit between Lelouch and Suzaku. If you enjoy watching intelligent characters hatch elaborate plans to outmaneuver their enemies, Light Yagami is a character you will appreciate.

2. Shiroe from Log Horizon

Shiroe (Image via Studio Deen)

In Log Horizon, Shiroe leverages his intellect, strategy, and understanding of game mechanics when he and thousands of others become trapped in an MMORPG. His ingenious schemes and ability to outthink his opponents make him a valuable ally and leader.

Much like Lelouch Lamperouge, Shiroe is a tactical mastermind who takes on leadership when the situation calls for it. He helps form guilds and strategic alliances to empower the players trapped in the game.

His intelligence and farsighted plans change the political landscape inside the game world. If you enjoyed watching Lelouch lead a rebellion using his wit and cunning, seeing Shiroe create change from within the system demonstrates a similar twisted genius.

3. Yang Wenli from Legend of the Galactic Heroes

Yang Wenli (Image via Artland)

Legend of the Galactic Heroes is filled with brilliant tactical minds, but none shine quite as brightly as Yang Wenli. Though lazy and laidback in his personal life, Yang Wenli transforms when taking command of his legions of spaceships. His genius strategies make him seem almost prescient to his enemies and allies.

Like Lelouch Lamperouge, Yang Wenli has no ambition to rise to the ranks and finds himself thrust into leadership due to his overwhelming competence. However, while Lelouch desires control and power, Yang chafes at his unwanted position.

Despite his reluctance, Yang rarely loses a battle due to his brilliant strategic maneuvers. Watching his spaceships glide effortlessly around his opponents never gets old.

4. Johan Liebert from Monster

Johan Liebert (Image via Madhouse)

While most characters on this list use strategy to command armies, Johan Liebert from Monster demonstrates how cunning psychological manipulation can make someone just as dangerous. Johan's cold, calculating intellect masks his lack of conscience and empathy.

He manipulates people effortlessly to sow chaos and destruction, showing no remorse for the death left in his wake. Like Lelouch Lamperouge, Johan is a masterful actor who can convincingly portray whatever personality will further his goals, bending people effortlessly to his will.

However, while Lelouch ultimately uses his cunning for noble ends, Johan seeks only destruction. Watching Johan plan out his schemes step-by-step never fails to send a chill. If you enjoyed seeing Lelouch manipulate people and events, Johan takes that skill to horrifying new levels.

5. Askeladd from Vinland Saga

Askeladd (Image via Wit Studio)

Though he leads a band of bloodthirsty Vikings, Askeladd repeatedly demonstrates why brains trump brawn. Whenever Askeladd's men end up in a tight spot, Askeladd employs ingenious strategies to turn sure defeat into a surprise victory.

Though ruthless, Askeladd commands respect due to his tactical brilliance in battle. Like Lelouch Lamperouge, Askeladd believes firmly in using cunning over direct confrontation to defeat his enemies.

Askeladd's on-the-fly strategies in seemingly hopeless battles rival even the masterful schemes of Lelouch. If you enjoyed seeing Lelouch cleverly plot the downfall of Brittania's forces, Askeladd shows similar strategic mastery on the battlefield.

6. Koro Sensei from Assassination Classroom

Koro Sensei (Image via Lerche)

After destroying most of the moon, leaving it in a permanent crescent shape, the mysterious creature Koro Sensei makes a deal with the Japanese government - he will teach the ill-famed Class 3E at Kunugigaoka Junior High School. In return, the students must successfully assassinate him before graduation.

What follows is a battle of intellect between the incredibly intelligent Koro Sensei and his students. Much like Lelouch Lamperouge, Koro Sensei often hides his true capabilities and motives behind a silly façade.

But underneath it all, Koro Sensei is a strategic genius, constantly putting his students through innovative training regimes explicitly tailored to their strengths and weaknesses. Like Lelouch, he cares deeply about his students while constantly challenging them to improve.

7. Norman from The Promised Neverland

Norman (Image via CloverWorks)

Underneath the cheerful façade at Grace Field House orphanage, darkness lurks in The Promised Neverland. When orphans Emma and Norman uncover the horrible fate that awaits them and their fellow orphans, they rally their wits to plan a daring escape.

While Emma provides the charisma and leadership for the orphans, pale and scrawny Norman serves as the tactical brains formulating their escape. Like Lelouch Lamperouge, Norman hides a staggering genius intellect behind an unassuming presence.

If you enjoyed Lelouch using innovative strategies to gain an edge over Britannia's forces, seeing Norman and Emma hatch plan after plan to escape Grace Field House and outsmart their demonic enemies will have you on the edge of your seat.

8. Reuenthal and Mittermeyer from Legend of the Galactic Heroes

Reuenthal and Mittermeyer (Image via Artland)

This formidable duo serves under Reinhard von Lohengramm, the opposing commander to Yang Wenli. Though utterly loyal to Reinhard, Reuenthal and Mittermeyer are tactical geniuses in their own right, each commanding formidable fleets.

These two rely more on tactics and individual brilliance than innate strategic talent like Lelouch or Yang Wenli. However, both Reuenthal and Mittermeyer have commanded enough impossible victories from hopeless situations to rival even Lelouch at his best.

Seeing Mittermeyer miraculously cut through enemy forces in a daring gambit or Reuenthal obliterate his opponent using unorthodox strategy reminds us Lelouch Lamperouge isn't the only anime character capable of stealing victory from sure defeat through creative tactics and bold maneuvers.

9. Shikamaru Nara from Naruto

Shikamaru Nara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Known for his signature catchphrase, "how troublesome," Shikamaru Nara constantly complains about everything expected of him. However, behind his lazy exterior lies one of the sharpest strategic minds in the Hidden Leaf Village.

As a ninja gifted with his clan's Shadow Possession jutsu to immobilize enemies, Shikamaru truly shines when facing off against tougher opponents in strategy games. Like Lelouch Lamperouge, Shikamaru carefully analyzes his opponents' weaknesses and uses anything in the terrain before enacting a plan.

Whether immobilizing enemies using his surroundings or using himself as bait to set up devastating ambush-style traps, Shikamaru demonstrates that cunning beats strength every time in the world of Naruto. His strategic masterstrokes prove vital in many battles, especially during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

10. Sora from No Game, No Life

Sora (Image via Madhouse)

While his younger sister Shiro gets most of the spotlight, Sora's cunning and unconventional strategies are the real driver behind this genius gaming duo.

Trapped in a fantasy world where games decide everything, Sora leverages his insight into human nature and mastery of psychology to achieve victory after an unbelievable victory. Like Lelouch Lamperouge, Sora starts being underestimated and disadvantaged in almost every game he and Shiro enter.

However, by creatively interpreting rules and inventing completely new strategies, Sora can defeat physically and magically superior opponents through sheer ingenuity. Seeing Sora laugh maniacally as his strategies culminate in a game-winning sequence should feel familiar to any Lelouch Lamperouge fan.

Conclusion

Lelouch Lamperouge stands out as an icon of strategic genius in the anime world. However, shows like Code Geass demonstrate intelligence as the ultimate weapon capable of toppling even the mightiest foes.

All of the characters discussed rely more on their wits, cunning, and intellect rather than brute force or strength to defeat opponents who vastly overpower them on paper. Watching unconventional tactics and ingenious stratagems unfold never fails to make for compelling television.

With brilliant masterminds like Lelouch Lamperouge leading the charge, anime has showcased cunning and guile as skills equally as devastating as any martial arts or magical abilities.

Related Links:-

10 smartest anime characters of all time

10 coolest anime characters of all time

10 anime characters like Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

10 anime characters like Shikamaru from Naruto

10 anime characters like Zoro from One Piece