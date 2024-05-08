10 anime characters like Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman is one of the most popular characters in the acclaimed anime series Attack on Titan. As captain of the Survey Corps, Levi is known for his incredible combat skills, blunt personality, and high standards for cleanliness.

Fans of Levi love his calm and collected demeanor, even in the midst of chaos. He always approaches situations tactically, quickly evaluating options before taking decisive action. Though rather aloof, Levi Ackerman is extremely loyal and dedicates himself fully to any cause he commits to.

If you enjoy characters like Levi who are strong, stoic leaders, you may also like some of the anime characters mentioned in this article. While no one can fully match humanity's strongest soldier, these characters share similarities with Levi Ackerman in terms of personality, skills, and leadership capabilities.

Itachi Uchiha, Akame, and 8 other Anime Characters like Levi Ackerman

1. Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

Mikasa Ackerman is one of the main characters in Attack on Titan and the adoptive sister of Eren Jaeger. Like Levi, she is an extremely skilled fighter with prodigious physical abilities. Both Mikasa and Levi maintain a calm and collected presence on the battlefield, carefully analyzing situations before acting.

In addition, Mikasa is unwaveringly loyal to Eren just as Levi faithfully serves Commander Erwin Smith. Her dedication drives her to become stronger so she can continue protecting those she cares about.

While less blunt than Levi, Mikasa also rarely expresses overt emotions. Overall, fans of Levi will surely appreciate and understand the quiet strength and intensity exuded by Mikasa Ackerman.

2. Sesshōmaru (Inuyasha)

Sesshōmaru (Image via Sunrise)

Sesshōmaru, a powerful dog demon in the anime Inuyasha, shares many personality traits with Levi Ackerman. With noble demon blood running through his veins, Sesshōmaru maintains a cold, unfriendly demeanor and prefers to work alone.

He has high standards for strength and discipline with little patience for weak or annoying characters. In battle, Sesshōmaru is a composed and efficient fighter like Levi. He wields his abilities confidently and wastes no movements taking down enemies.

Sesshōmaru also prides himself on his appearance, wearing elegant clothing befitting his noble status. Like Captain Levi, Sesshōmaru's aloofness hides his steadfast commitment to causes bigger than himself.

3. Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha from the series Naruto shares Levi's calm, focused approach in battle and his willingness to make difficult sacrifices for the greater good. As an ANBU operative, Itachi accomplishes every mission efficiently and skillfully.

He remains collected under pressure and thinks strategically in fights, using his intelligence to outmaneuver opponents. In addition, Itachi burdens himself by making decisions others cannot for the sake of peace. Levi understands and carries this type of weight as well.

Both characters take their roles seriously and uphold rigid standards for themselves. Itachi's solemn personality, grounded in his tragic past and future, echoes Levi's serious disposition born out of years battling titans.

4. Kanda Yuu (D.Gray-man)

Kanda Yuu (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The character Kanda Yuu from D.Gray-man mirrors some of Levi Ackerman's personality traits. Kanda comes across as cold and arrogant, with little patience for those unable to match his capabilities. He works hard to hone his physical skills and handles his weapon gracefully in combat.

As a warrior, Kanda maintains complete focus, assessing situations before attacking. Like Levi, Kanda prefers to work alone and often ignores or rebuffs the emotional overtures of his teammates. He dedicates himself fully to the duties he accepts, carrying them out with precision.

Underneath his stern exterior, Kanda is loyal to and protective of those he respects. Fans of Levi's blunt yet dedicated personality may appreciate Kanda's similar temperament.

5. Akame (Akame ga Kill!)

Akame (Image via White Fox)

The anime series Akame ga Kill! features a protagonist named Akame who also shares commonalities with Levi Ackerman. Akame hides her emotions behind a veneer of cool professionalism when carrying out her duties as an assassin.

She is an extremely focused fighter, wielding her sword skillfully to take down opponents before they can react. In spite of her young age, Akame shoulders the immense responsibility of leading the assassin group Night Raid. Like Levi, she guides her team firmly but fairly, demanding discipline.

She is also willing to stain her hands with blood to defeat corruption and avenge fallen friends. Akame's driven, skillful, no-nonsense character resembles Captain Levi Ackerman's in many respects.

6. Hange Zoë (Attack on Titan)

Hange Zoë (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

As a fellow member of the Survey Corps in Attack on Titan, Hange Zoë works closely with Levi Ackerman. Though their personalities differ quite a bit, Hange shares Levi's dedication to understanding and defeating the titans. Her intellectual curiosity and enthusiasm contrast sharply with Levi's serious bluntness.

However, both Hange and Levi devote themselves absolutely to this cause. Hange tirelessly conducts experiments to expand human knowledge about their foes. Like Levi, she charges headfirst into dangerous situations if it means achieving valuable insights.

As section commander, Hange also leads her team steadily, earning loyalty through her compassion and resolve. She provides an interesting foil to Levi while reflecting his strength of purpose.

7. Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Roronoa Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro, one of the protagonists in One Piece, exhibits some similar characteristics with Levi Ackerman. Though much less stern, Zoro maintains a strict personal code that guides his actions. He seeks to become the world's strongest swordsman through intense training of both mind and body.

Zoro also rarely expresses fear, even when facing overwhelming odds. In battle, Zoro maintains complete focus, similar to Levi. He wields three swords gracefully to strike enemies with lightning speed and accuracy.

Zoro's loyalty and dedication to his crew captain Luffy also mirrors Levi's steadfastness. Overall, Zoro's calm resolve in the face of chaos makes him a good match for fans of Levi Ackerman.

8. Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via ufotable)

As the protagonist of the dark fantasy series Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado shares Levi Ackerman's sense of purpose and duty. After his family is attacked by demons, Tanjiro takes up the mantle of the Demon Slayer to protect the weak and avenge the fallen.

Though young, he trains relentlessly to hone his combat skills against supernatural foes. Tanjiro approaches each battle tactically, demonstrating impressive poise for his age. Like Captain Levi, Tanjiro hides a kind heart underneath a stoic exterior hardened by trauma.

He is also extremely loyal, dedicating himself to saving his sister Nezuko. Fans of Levi's complex character and motivations may appreciate Demon Slayer's intense yet compassionate protagonist.

9. Shota Aizawa (My Hero Academia)

Shota Aizawa (Image via Bones)

Shota Aizawa, better known as Eraser Head, is a teacher from My Hero Academia who mirrors some of Levi Ackerman's qualities. Despite his unkempt appearance, Aizawa is an extremely skilled fighter who efficiently disables opponents with his binding cloth and cunning strategy.

He maintains a serious, no-nonsense attitude at all times, similar to Levi. As a teacher, Aizawa also motivates his students with blunt criticism, pushing them to develop their powers responsibly. He is willing to sustain major injuries to protect others, showcasing his self-sacrificing loyalty.

Underneath his stern lecturing, Aizawa cares deeply for his students. Fans of Levi's strict but caring mentorship may see his reflection in My Hero Academia's Eraser Head.

10. Uryū Ishida (Bleach)

Uryū Ishida (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Uryū Ishida from the series Bleach demonstrates similarities with Levi Ackerman as a skilled warrior who maintains a serious, focused approach in battle. As a Quincy, Uryū utilizes his signature bow and arrow with grace and precision to defeat supernatural foes.

Despite his antisocial tendencies, Uryū is deeply motivated by a sense of duty like Levi. He is also quite blunt and demanding when training his peer Orihime to develop her skills. Underneath Uryū's cold intellect lies compassion that fuels his dedication.

Thus, Bleach fans who appreciate Levi's complexity may also enjoy the nuanced abilities and personality of Uryū Ishida.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Levi Ackerman stands out as one of anime's most popular heroes thanks to his complex personality, principled leadership, and incredible skill.

While Captain Levi is unique due to his character arcs, fans may appreciate other anime protagonists who share similarities with humanity's strongest soldier in their distinct narratives.

Characters like Mikasa Ackerman, Sesshōmaru, Itachi Uchiha, and Akame reflect echoes of Levi Ackerman’s blunt professionalism, calm battle focus, capacity for difficult decisions, and hidden compassion underneath their strong exteriors.

