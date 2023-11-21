10 shows like Attack on Titan every fan must see 

With the final episode of Attack on Titan premiering on November 4, 2023, lovers of the anime just went through a wave of emotions. MAPPA gave anime lovers the ending of their dreams with a beautiful final movie. It was elegantly presented and rang true to the source material. The end of this incredible anime has left a void in our hearts, and many fans feel an urgent need to engage in something similar.

Attack on Titan has always been characterized by ghastly battles, gruesome deaths, and incredible aerial battles. However, the essence of the series lies in its intricacies and the specific messages it has given us over the years. It might not be possible to recreate the impact of Attack on Titan, but there are several shows with a similar vibe.

Shows that will excite you like Attack on Titan

10) Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer (Image via CJ Entertainment)

Like Attack on Titan, Snowpiercer depicts humanity's struggle against an invincible force. A failed attempt to stop global warming makes Earth a frozen wasteland.

Seven years after the world ended, the last remaining survivors of humanity inhabit a perpetually moving train encircling the globe. This train has a hierarchical system with 1st and 2nd class passengers leading their lives in relative luxury. In contrast, the 3rd class passengers were workers invited by Wilford (the genius inventor of the train, Snowpiercer).

The workers live in poor conditions and are severely oppressed. Their value depends on their skill and contribution to the train. Snowpiercer, like Attack on Titan, has several socio-political links, giving the viewer much to comprehend and think about.

9) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki as a kid (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki is a 12-year-old ninja who leads an extremely painful life. He lost his parents right after he was born, and to make matters worse, the people of his village kept him at arm's length, never truly considering him as their own.

To gain recognition, Naruto aspires to be the Hokage (leader of his village) and is willing to do anything and everything to achieve this goal. He is determined, loyal, and has a lot of heart, just like Eren from Attack on Titan. More importantly, he values friendship over everything else, doing incredible things for his friends throughout the anime.

8) Tokyo Ghoul

Ken Kaneki in the Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Pierrot)

Ken Kaneki is a famous name among anime enthusiasts, and rightly so. This popular character has commanded the respect and recognition of many fans. Like other previously mentioned anime, Tokyo Ghoul is about humanity trying to deal with certain non-human entities called ghouls.

Humans and ghouls have coexisted for a long time, with most ghouls leading a quiet and segregated life. However, certain ghouls, unable to control their thirst for blood, often trap and attack them. In one such case, Rize, a powerful ghoul, attacks Ken Kaneki, a shy human boy.

During the incident, the unthinkable occurs as Ken barely survives when a building collapses on Rize. Soon after, he is rushed to the hospital, where an ignorant doctor transplants Rize's organs into Kaneki, turning him into a one-eyed, half-human-half ghoul hybrid.

7) Chainsaw Man

Still from the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man is a highlight of 2023, having received several notable nominations and winning the Harvey Awards. Being left with a huge debt by his father, Denji has seen the worst life has to offer, selling his organs for money and never having enough to afford a decent meal. He and his pet devil, Pochita, are devil hunters who work for the Yakuza.

One day, Denji is betrayed by the debt collector and loses his life to zombified humans. This death leads to a bizarre scenario with Pochita becoming Denji's heart as part of a contract and Denji being reborn as a devil-human hybrid, the Chainsaw Man. Chainsaw Man is characterized by graphic fights, just like Attack on Titan, and despite being a recent anime, it shows a lot of potential.

6) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

This show is centered around an energetic 12-year-old boy, Gon Freecs, who goes on an adventure in search of his father. On his adventure, Gon meets Killua, a popular and powerful character coming from a long line of assassins. The two of them show incredible potential and aptitude for their age, aiming to attempt the Hunter’s exam.

Only people with extraordinary abilities pass the exam and join the elite Hunters Association. Gon's ambition to achieve this difficult task comes from his determination to find his father, who used to be a famous Hunter in the past. The anime is filled with intense fight sequences and interesting characters, making it an entertaining watch for anime and Attack on Titan fans.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori is a high school student with incredible physical abilities. However, one day, he meets a stranger who tells him that his occult club members might be in trouble due to a powerful curse object in their possession. Yuji successfully saves them but ends up consuming the cursed object, miraculously staying alive in the process. His body is now inhabited by Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen takes one into the world of Jujutsu Sorceres and curses. Like in Attack on Titan, where humanity fought against Titans, jujutsu sorcerers fight against cursed spirits to protect the world.

This show introduces an impressive and unique power system, making it a must-watch for supernatural and dark anime lovers. Attack on Titan fans will find it exciting to understand and delve into this new world of magic and mystery.

4) Tribes of Europa

Still from the series (Image via W&B Television)

Set in 2074, a global catastrophe led to the world breaking down into several micro-states, with many of them warring with each other to show their dominance. The story initially centers around three tribes: The Origines, a forest tribe; the Crows, an aggressive warrior tribe; and the Crimsons, a military-run tribe with the aim of uniting Europe through negotiation.

The lives of three Origine siblings change forever when an Atlantis pilot crashes into the forest, and they find a mysterious cube in the wreckage. The Crows soon invade the Origines to recover the technology, killing most of them. The three siblings get separated during the invasion, and each of their lives takes a dark turn. Season 1 of the show ends with a cliffhanger, keeping fans on edge.

3) Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Unfotable Studios)

Tanjiro Kamado is a boy with a touch of destiny in a world dominated by powerful demons. Born into this cruel world, Tanjiro's entire family is killed by Muzan, the Demon King. His only reprieve is that his sister survived the attack but turned into a demon herself. As a result, Tanjiro decides to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and cure his sister.

Muzan, on the other hand, is an immortal demon king who has lived for over 1000 years. His only quest has been to conquer his and every other demon's only weakness, sunlight. Muzan can turn humans into demons by feeding them his blood. He has been experimenting on several humans for hundreds of years, hoping to make one demon with the ability to survive in sunlight.

Champions of humanity, the Hashiras take on Muzan and his organization, the Twelve Kizuki, in a battle that will determine the course of humanity itself. Who will win? Watch the anime to find out.

2) Game of Thrones

Still from the series (Image via HBO)

Game of Thrones is a popular BBC TV series similar to Attack on Titan on multiple levels. Both are fantasy TV shows with a dark theme, involving gritty fights, massive character kill counts, and inventive tactical battles.

A war of succession for control over the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms is the basic premise of Game of Thrones. The series is full of sudden twists and turns and is perfect for fans interested in political and social issues. Game of Thrones, like Attack on Titan, is also a must-watch for fans who like something with a supernatural touch. Dragons, Knights, and Giants, Game of Thrones has it all!

1) Vinland Saga

Thorfinn Karlsefni (Image via MAPPA)

Like Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga embraces its dark theme and takes one on a journey full of interesting characters, intense fights, and incredible character arcs. Season 2 of the anime was released in early 2023 and was highly acclaimed for its strong foundations and brilliant storytelling.

Thorfinn Karlsefni, the protagonist of Vinland Saga, is a young Viking who witnesses his father's death at a very young age. Unable to deal with his father’s loss, he feels that he must kill Askellad, the man responsible for his father’s death.

Vinland Saga paints a picture of how the revenge-filled teenager roams the world working with Askellad, only for a chance to kill him someday. However, it also shows how he eventually turns into a bright young man who decides to move away from all war and suffering by creating a safe place for all who want to lead their lives in peace.

Final thoughts

Like other popular shows, Attack on Titan has explored several moral dilemmas concerning war and freedom. Most importantly, it has encouraged fans to think of their own volition, thereby helping them form an opinion about important social and political issues, making it a global sensation.

The shows mentioned above have a similar effect on viewers, enabling them to have engaging and productive thoughts. Immersing in new worlds, learning to appreciate them, but coming out of the entire experience having learned something substantial makes these shows a worthy watch after Attack on Titan.

